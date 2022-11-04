 Skip to content
(UPI)   I'm tired of these MF snakes mating behind my microwave   (upi.com) divider line
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Microwave Frequency snakes?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean....she's in Australia and she left a window open. What did she think was going to happen?
 
Taima
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: I mean....she's in Australia and she left a window open. What did she think was going to happen?


At least carpet pythons aren't venomous.  Sure they may bite you if you get up in their business, but you won't die from it
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Cant really blame them. They were hiding from all the poisonous stuff.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
AAAAAHHHH!!!!

Reason 7,193,921 why not to live in Australia ffs.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

urger: Microwave Frequency snakes?


Massey Ferguson Snakes.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
