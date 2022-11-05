 Skip to content
Weird sports, 90s pop culture, Florida Man, and unusual real estate for sale are all on the Fark Weird News Quiz, Oct. 27-Nov.2 Septic System Edition
8
•       •       •

8 Comments     (+0 »)
Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!
If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/quiz/1448

Once your score is tallied, you can click on any of the correct answers to be taken to the Fark thread about that story.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't live in a city with a sewer system, you gotta have your own place for things to go when you flush the toilet. For most people, it's a septic tank and several hundred feet of field line. For the previous owners of this house, it was a septic tank and about 90 feet of field line. Of course, back then, the house was a one-room 450 sq. ft cottage used as a summer getaway for a nudist couple from New York, but now it's more than 2300 sq. ft with 4 bedrooms and two baths. So I got a real first-hand look this week at how a modern septic system functions and how expensive those things can be. Had I known this before, I would have probably just moved into town.

On the plus side, we also got a lot of dirt work done at the same time, but on the minus side, this meant I had to unexpectedly do about 4 days' worth of work outside in about 24 hours in order to get that side of the house ready for the dirt work. So I'm pretty sore, but at least the toilets work. And there's a shovel the crew left buried in the yard somewhere next to the poop pipe for archaeologists to puzzle over in a thousand years or so.

Anyway, take the Quiz and come back and tell us how you did and your story with a septic system.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.

Anyway, take the quiz
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a "toiler plunger?"

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That quiz kicked my ass.  And are you sure you aren't looking at a counterfeit Gucci website?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: That quiz kicked my ass.  And are you sure you aren't looking at a counterfeit Gucci website?


https://www.gucci.com/us/en/pr/decor-lifestyle/gucci-decor/home-accessories/mugs/animalium-print-mug-p-696764ZAJD53601
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bughunter: What's a "toiler plunger?"

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 694x500]


we have to answer in the form of a question like jeopardy now?
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Um...

...she also helped found this eatery chain in 1945 with her brother and then-husband...

So that's how it is in their family.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

