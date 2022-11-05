 Skip to content
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Here's the new SpaceX portapotty in action:

Fark user imageView Full Size


See the vapor trail at the end?  Spectacular.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [Fark user image image 333x179]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Here's the new SpaceX portapotty in action:

[Fark user image 360x360] [View Full Size image _x_]

See the vapor trail at the end?  Spectacular.


Worst production of a Wizard of Oz ever.
 
mononymous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Emitters of noxious gas?

No, I will NOT RTFA.
 
BigChad
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigChad
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dammit!
Sorry hamsters for making you post it twice!
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mr. Bob is no longer on the job.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
How did the world end?
 
chitownmike
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

SirMadness: How did the world end?


With a fart?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Some cool cars in there. I'll take the Dodge Polara
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Some cool cars in there. I'll take the Dodge Polara


Some not-so-cool, also.  A 1976 Dodge Aspen?  I think one of my parents had a 1977 at one point, and unless there's a big difference between those adjacent model years, I can't imagine anyone thinking of it as a collector's item.
 
RubiconBeer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Exluddite: Mr. Bob is no longer on the job.


I'm surprised Mr. Bob was so successful in the No. 2 game without a great poo pun. I kind of want to get into that business just to brainstorm names.
 
