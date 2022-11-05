 Skip to content
(NBC News) I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation - but I'm keeping all the money
41
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Futurama - We apologise with nice cheap words
Youtube kysPjggJSpY
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Twitter was always an investment heavy company.  Like Amazon (not a perfect analogy for a lot of reasons, but you get the idea?), massive initial investments, selling product at a loss until they've crushed all the competition.

I'm not sure there was ever a plan to make it profitable, in any long term way beyond let's get the investment money in, and maybe we can sell it to some idiot to make a quick buck, and the early investors can get paid.  Employees, and shareholders who stick around too long... you're out of luck.
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I just wonder if he's going to pay the $8 a month to keep his blue check
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He should be able to buy it back in a few months for a pittance.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm sure the Russians will fork over $ for a few hundred 'verified' accounts to spread their manure and get horrible people in office, Jack.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

poconojoe: I just wonder if he's going to pay the $8 a month to keep his blue check


Apparently celebs get the blue check for free.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: poconojoe: I just wonder if he's going to pay the $8 a month to keep his blue check

Apparently celebs get the blue check for free.


So, again, will he pay?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: poconojoe: I just wonder if he's going to pay the $8 a month to keep his blue check

Apparently celebs get the blue check for free.


I don't think so. Existing accounts are grandfathered for a little while but he wants everyone to pay up eventually.

Of course Twitter might implode entirely before they reach that deadline.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was just too gosh darn successful.  What a shame!
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well Mr. Dorsey, the Nazis might come for your money, anyway:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mantour: Well Mr. Dorsey, the Nazis might come for your money, anyway:

[Fark user image image 425x265]


Those men aren't Nazis. They're nihilists.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Impressive that he could type all that while still performing the giant jack-off motion that defines his total contribution to technology and society.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If your favorite website is tanking because a billionaire bought it, the problem is billionaires.

SuperPACs? Citizens United? the problem is billionaires.
3 anti-abortion psychos added to the supreme court? problem is dark money, funded by... billionaires
Can't get it up because you're too drunk? BIL. LION. AIRES.
 
Iczer
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"I own the responsibility for why everyone is in this situation: I grew the company size too quickly. I apologize for that," Dorsey tweeted Saturday.

Soooooo you're basically trying to justify Schmuck's actions. Pretty certain that's not gonna fly well with the people now looking for work.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sucks for the employees I guess, but seems like everyone else wins.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The blue check was just clout for Twitter. With a partial benefit of expanding the voice of those with the blue check.

"See this celebrity, journalist, self important rich guy, former world leader? They post here, why don't you?"

It's a glorified internet comment section, and we know what happens when we read the comments don't we?

From the Ghostbusters fandom wiki:
Egon noted "It would be bad." Peter Venkman countered he was fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing and asked him what he meant by "bad." Egon clarified with an example. He told them to try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light. Ray Stantz realized he was talking about total protonic reversal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: The blue check was just clout for Twitter. With a partial benefit of expanding the voice of those with the blue check.

"See this celebrity, journalist, self important rich guy, former world leader? They post here, why don't you?"

It's a glorified internet comment section, and we know what happens when we read the comments don't we?

From the Ghostbusters fandom wiki:
Egon noted "It would be bad." Peter Venkman countered he was fuzzy on the whole good/bad thing and asked him what he meant by "bad." Egon clarified with an example. He told them to try to imagine all life as you know it stopping instantaneously and every molecule in your body exploding at the speed of light. Ray Stantz realized he was talking about total protonic reversal.


It's a little different if you know they aren't anonymous.
Imagine a comment section, but you know exactly who is posting - and you basically only read the posts made by celebrities who you choose to read.
It could still be a bunch of crap, but if it is, then that's kind of your fault.
 
scanman61
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

nicholas m schumacher: [Fark user image image 582x425]
[Fark user image image 410x282]


Does anyone believe the bullshiat that comes out of these techbro doucebag's mouths?em.

I mean, aside from the lackeys that they pay to believe th
 
discoballer
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.

Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot A friend of his offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.
 
nick_papagiorgio
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
You vastly overpay for a social media website, agitate and drive away advertising (your income) , embrace legitimate hate, layoff people that made it happen, and charge money now for nothing tangible.

Check out my new website: wearenotevensomewhatliketwitter.com.

Free. And I'm kidding.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Please don't hate me for making a massive profit off of what I knew would cause massive misery."

Just take your money and go fark yourself.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Silicon Valley Unicorn Pie

1 package (14.25 pages) venture capital investor presentations, (2 Executive Summaries, separated)
1/2 cup of Fake-It-Before-You-Make-It puree
2 tablespoons pivotcorns
2 teaspoons ground pump and dump
1,780-1/2 pounds of tech bros, ethics removed
1 tablespoon of bots
1 troll, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon fake news

Combine all ingredients in a Tesla and bake in Hell.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Folks at Twitter past and present are strong and resilient. They will always find a way no matter how difficult the moment

"I know you guys will be okay after getting fired with no notice, especially you 8-month pregnant lady. I'll always be thinking of you as I swim in my money vault"
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Moose out front: "Please don't hate me for making a massive profit off of what I knew would cause massive misery."

Just take your money and go fark yourself.


Considering what social media has come to, if I owned a company like Twitter, I'd've found the biggest, richest sucker I could and get the hell out of dodge, too.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: Mantour: Well Mr. Dorsey, the Nazis might come for your money, anyway:

[Fark user image image 425x265]

Those men aren't Nazis. They're nihilists.


Say what you want about the tenets of National Socialism, Dude, at least it's an ethos
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Silicon Valley Unicorn Pie

1 package (14.25 pages) venture capital investor presentations, (2 Executive Summaries, separated)
1/2 cup of Fake-It-Before-You-Make-It puree
2 tablespoons pivotcorns
2 teaspoons ground pump and dump
1,780-1/2 pounds of tech bros, ethics removed
1 tablespoon of bots
1 troll, lightly beaten
1 tablespoon fake news

Combine all ingredients in a Tesla and bake in Hell.


That's not baking, that's grilling over direct heat.

flyingpenguin.comView Full Size
 
darwinpolice [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.


He's not apologizing for taking the deal. He's saying that had he not grown the company too quickly (and I have no idea if the company did actually grow too quickly or not), then the current workforce reduction wouldn't be necessary. Kinda sounds like he just doesn't want to get involved in a media beef right now.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

moothemagiccow: If your favorite website is tanking because a billionaire bought it, the problem is billionaires.

SuperPACs? Citizens United? the problem is billionaires.
3 anti-abortion psychos added to the supreme court? problem is dark money, funded by... billionaires
Can't get it up because you're too drunk? BIL. LION. AIRES.


what if the was out hunting, discovered oil on his property, then realized he should move his family out to California.

Beverly...

Hills that is
 
cefm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
"Growing the company too quickly" = having no clue what he's doing and no idea how to make money. Anyone joining that company who wasn't getting stock should have known they were very likely to get laid off in a short period of time.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

scanman61: nicholas m schumacher: [Fark user image image 582x425]
[Fark user image image 410x282]

Does anyone believe the bullshiat that comes out of these techbro doucebag's mouths?em.

I mean, aside from the lackeys that they pay to believe th


I can't overstate that Marcus Aurelius's comment above is so under-rated and how it absolutely made me post Jack's tweet:

Marcus Aurelius: He was just too gosh darn successful.  What a shame!


I mean, it's not even that it was a completely empty bullshiat "I feel your pain" and "you can hate me if you want". He for some reason needed to get that needless humblebrag in there. Hurr-hurr, guess I grew the company too quickly, sorry about that!

Jack Doresy, stick it up your ass and eat a bucket of turds.
 
BigChad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Everyone here knows that Dorsey opted to put the entire stake right back into Twitter, rolling the shares into the newly private company and instantly becoming one of its largest shareholders, right?

Right?

He 's gonna lose most, if not all, of the estimated $987M he earned from the sale when Twitter collapses in on itself.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: moothemagiccow: If your favorite website is tanking because a billionaire bought it, the problem is billionaires.

SuperPACs? Citizens United? the problem is billionaires.
3 anti-abortion psychos added to the supreme court? problem is dark money, funded by... billionaires
Can't get it up because you're too drunk? BIL. LION. AIRES.

what if the was out hunting, discovered oil on his property, then realized he should move his family out to California.

Beverly...

Hills that is


I'll allow it.

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Taking responsibility opens you up for lawsuits dummy.
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

darwinpolice: eurotrader: Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.

He's not apologizing for taking the deal. He's saying that had he not grown the company too quickly (and I have no idea if the company did actually grow too quickly or not), then the current workforce reduction wouldn't be necessary. Kinda sounds like he just doesn't want to get involved in a media beef right now.


he is literally saying "I'm sorry.  I should not have hired you in the first place.  You weren't really needed"

serious kick to the nads for anyone working there
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

the voice of raisin: darwinpolice: eurotrader: Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.

He's not apologizing for taking the deal. He's saying that had he not grown the company too quickly (and I have no idea if the company did actually grow too quickly or not), then the current workforce reduction wouldn't be necessary. Kinda sounds like he just doesn't want to get involved in a media beef right now.

he is literally saying "I'm sorry.  I should not have hired you in the first place.  You weren't really needed"

serious kick to the nads for anyone working there


I mean, spot the lie.

The entire tech industry has been so over hired, bloated, and inefficient for years now. A correction of this magnitude was needed if only to make these people understand their fairy tale careers weren't sustainable and that they should probably work on finding some useful skills, like automotive repair or plumbing.
 
discoballer
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: the voice of raisin: darwinpolice: eurotrader: Dorsey got more money for himself and shareholders than could have been wished for. An idiot offered to massively over pay and signed a contract that no competent attorney would have a client sign for a company losing millions a year. Dorsey had a fiduciary duty to take the deal.

He's not apologizing for taking the deal. He's saying that had he not grown the company too quickly (and I have no idea if the company did actually grow too quickly or not), then the current workforce reduction wouldn't be necessary. Kinda sounds like he just doesn't want to get involved in a media beef right now.

he is literally saying "I'm sorry.  I should not have hired you in the first place.  You weren't really needed"

serious kick to the nads for anyone working there

I mean, spot the lie.

The entire tech industry has been so over hired, bloated, and inefficient for years now. A correction of this magnitude was needed if only to make these people understand their fairy tale careers weren't sustainable and that they should probably work on finding some useful skills, like automotive repair or plumbing.


Whoops. Learn to plumb, I guess.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Overly enthusiastic growth is a major killer of young and successful businesses.  It's especially prominent in the tech industry.  The tech bubble burst of 20 years ago (approximately) was the result of a whole bunch of businesses trying to grow too quickly and extending themselves beyond anything sustainable.

/also, a whole lot of stupid businesses based on "the internet" without logic contributed to the bubble
 
