 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   You can now officially go from being a nobody to being a nobody with a meaningless blue check mark   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
86
    More: Followup, Payment, Public, Celebrity, Elon Musk, Accounts receivable, app's latest update, Twitter verification, blue checkmark  
•       •       •

873 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 7:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



86 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Oh yay! More relevant ads!
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Maybe I should charge $2.99/month for this image that can be added to your handle!

Fark user image
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I'll rent you a rock for only $6.99 a month, that keeps away tigers.

/Offer not valid in the Russian Far East to parts of North Korea, China, India, and Southwest Asia to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Priority ranking.... more money... more free speech...
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Artisanal products are more expensive than mass market.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Artisanal products are more expensive than mass market.


Which is why I only sell artisanal crack cocaine to the soccer moms here in Phoenix.
 
nicholas m schumacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Hey yeah, you're right!!

HEY DREW WHERE ARE MY TWICE AS REVELANT ADS????
 
snowblur [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I'm hoping Counter Social takes off.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: I'm hoping Counter Social takes off.


Currently trying out https://joinmastodon.org/   It seems like a cross between Twitter and the Fark discussion threads.

Decided on the Free Radical server.  Although, doesn't matter all that much.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

snowblur: [Fark user image image 690x453]


mjcarty.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Circle Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

coffeetime: Maybe I should charge $2.99/month for this image that can be added to your handle!

[Fark user image image 23x22]


Or you can copy/paste it into your little picture circle for free!  😊
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So this is like killing the golden goose, right? Not the charging for a blue checkmark per se, but the "If you pay us, you get a checkmark" bit. Because it'll be a few months before everyone goes back to ignoring the checkmark because it doesn't mean anything anymore, and then the bot farms and what not can stop paying for it.
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Circle Girl: coffeetime: Maybe I should charge $2.99/month for this image that can be added to your handle!

[Fark user image image 23x22]

Or you can copy/paste it into your little picture circle for free!  😊


I'm aiming at the people that would pay the $8.  They wouldn't be able to figure that out
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


Of course, Totalfark is an actual thing that you get when you pay for Totalfark.  Like everything else people agree to pay for, you get something in exchange for your money.

A blue checkmark isn't even a product or service.  It just indicates that you went to the trouble to confirm your identity.  It makes no sense to charge people---not just one-time but monthly---for having done that one-time thing for themselves.  It's $8 perpetually in exchange for nothing in particular.

Note that they are at least talking about offering something for the $8, but it's all "coming soon."  Right now it's $8 for ... um you pay us $8?  Plus, the main thing they may eventually offer you is fewer ads, which makes it even dumber as an alternate revenue stream to complement ad revenue.

So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.
 
roddikinsathome [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And then NAMBLA steps up to be heard, seen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Xcott: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Of course, Totalfark is an actual thing that you get when you pay for Totalfark.  Like everything else people agree to pay for, you get something in exchange for your money.

A blue checkmark isn't even a product or service. It just indicates that you went to the trouble to confirm your identity.  It makes no sense to charge people---not just one-time but monthly---for having done that one-time thing for themselves.  It's $8 perpetually in exchange for nothing in particular.

Note that they are at least talking about offering something for the $8, but it's all "coming soon."  Right now it's $8 for ... um you pay us $8?  Plus, the main thing they may eventually offer you is fewer ads, which makes it even dumber as an alternate revenue stream to complement ad revenue.

So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.


This is the crux of the complaints. Twitter is no longer doing verification. You now get the check mark simply by paying for it, regardless of whether or not you are the person you claim to be.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How much more personal information do you have to give to verify?  Is this a case of people paying for the privilege of having a big tech company monetize your information?

If so, that's the kind of thing I'd rather pay to avoid.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: This is the crux of the complaints. Twitter is no longer doing verification. You now get the check mark simply by paying for it, regardless of whether or not you are the person you claim to be.


And even before they make the checkmark meaningless, it simply isn't a thing you can charge people for --- because you aren't giving them anything or doing anything for them that justifies charging them money.

It would be like Musk buying CBS, and then offering to charge viewers $8/mo to signify that they bought a TV.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

OdradekRex: snowblur: [Fark user image image 690x453]

[mjcarty.files.wordpress.com image 596x593]


Un related to twitter.I <3 bicycle repairpeople.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Of course, Totalfark is an actual thing that you get when you pay for Totalfark.  Like everything else people agree to pay for, you get something in exchange for your money.

A blue checkmark isn't even a product or service.  It just indicates that you went to the trouble to confirm your identity.  It makes no sense to charge people---not just one-time but monthly---for having done that one-time thing for themselves.  It's $8 perpetually in exchange for nothing in particular.

Note that they are at least talking about offering something for the $8, but it's all "coming soon."  Right now it's $8 for ... um you pay us $8?  Plus, the main thing they may eventually offer you is fewer ads, which makes it even dumber as an alternate revenue stream to complement ad revenue.

So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.


Well, the blue check thing is really not all that different than buying an OhFark badge. And as for limiting ads for a price being stupid? No ads on TotalFark.

I love TotalFark, and I am happy to renew every year. And there are advantages to TotalFark. It's not as dumb as this new Twatter thing. But some of your points about it have similarities right here.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Xcott: It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.


Founders and CEO are different.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]


But with TF you get a free bj from a Onlyfans person, plus they'll help you get rid of the body after.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

coffeetime: GardenWeasel: I'm hoping Counter Social takes off.

Currently trying out https://joinmastodon.org/   It seems like a cross between Twitter and the Fark discussion threads.

Decided on the Free Radical server.  Although, doesn't matter all that much.


Mastodon seems where everyone is heading. So I went there. Started to create an account. It asked me to pick a server. I choose the first one not knowing any better. It said it was full. I then tried the next 2. It said both of those were full. At that point I gave up. I think I will be fine if Fark is my only outlet to conversate with internet strangers.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Circusdog320: Oh yay! More relevant ads!


I feel like "we currently serve unoptimized ads" isn't really the flex they think it is for the ad buyers or viewers.
 
bzdrummer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk is basically a really lame Batman villain at this point. We got Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker, The Riddler, and now... The Twitter.

...Doesn't hit quite as hard, does it?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

But with TF you get a free bj from a Onlyfans person, plus they'll help you get rid of the body after.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Xcott:
So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/no idea how old Elon is but he looks about 45?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like, it would at least make some sense if the $8 was an administrative fee for confirming a person's itentity.

But based I'm what I'm hearing it just means the cost of running an influential bot farm went up by a few thousand a month. Maybe a little expensive if you're hawking questional diet supplements, but still very cheap if you're trying to buy an election.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: Xcott: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Of course, Totalfark is an actual thing that you get when you pay for Totalfark.  Like everything else people agree to pay for, you get something in exchange for your money.

A blue checkmark isn't even a product or service.  It just indicates that you went to the trouble to confirm your identity.  It makes no sense to charge people---not just one-time but monthly---for having done that one-time thing for themselves.  It's $8 perpetually in exchange for nothing in particular.

Note that they are at least talking about offering something for the $8, but it's all "coming soon."  Right now it's $8 for ... um you pay us $8?  Plus, the main thing they may eventually offer you is fewer ads, which makes it even dumber as an alternate revenue stream to complement ad revenue.

So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.

Well, the blue check thing is really not all that different than buying an OhFark badge. And as for limiting ads for a price being stupid? No ads on TotalFark.

I love TotalFark, and I am happy to renew every year. And there are advantages to TotalFark. It's not as dumb as this new Twatter thing. But some of your points about it have similarities right here.


One of the primary reasons the blue check exists is safety. Many people won't admit it, but many people go full gaga over celebrities. It was way too easy from someone to impersonate someone and do all kinds of nefarious things. There is one celebrity, I forget who, who occasionally posts his story about how he found out people were impersonating him and talking to children, and a child came up missing. It haunts him. I wish I could remember who but I haven't been on there in a long time. Anyway, point being, everyone involved with twitter today forgets it's about safety, and instead it's turned into clout chasing.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
:-D

oh boy!
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The blue check cost reminds me of the South Park Christian Rock Hard episode:

Cartman: Wait!  Walk out that door, Token, and you'll regret it the rest of your life! Christians have a built-in audience of over one hundred and eighty million Americans! If each one of them buys just one of our albums at twelve dollars and ninety-five cents that would be-

Butters: Two billion, three hundred and thirty one million dollars.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got verified on a different social network. Just had to reply with a pic of myself holding up a code number they had sent me.

Verification was free.

/If you know about it, YKWIM
 
Oneiros
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: So this is like killing the golden goose, right? Not the charging for a blue checkmark per se, but the "If you pay us, you get a checkmark" bit. Because it'll be a few months before everyone goes back to ignoring the checkmark because it doesn't mean anything anymore, and then the bot farms and what not can stop paying for it.


Ah, like SSL certs.

Remember when they actually used to check that a company was legit before they'd issue one of those?
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES, BURN, BURN!
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Aetre: Elon Musk is basically a really lame Batman villain at this point. We got Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker, The Riddler, and now... The Twitter.

...Doesn't hit quite as hard, does it?


Batman is kinda a villain himself, I think that's why he has such wide appeal. He will not cross the line of murder, (any more), but he will go right up to that line and hurt someone so bad they would be in the hospital for weeks, months, and then have to lived F'd up for the rest of their lives. Revenge isn't justice, though many people, even the majority of people, accept revenge as a suitable substitute. But I digress, this has nothing to do with what you were talking about lol.
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never pay that. I just don't trust who I think I am.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You want $8 for what?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: Aetre: Elon Musk is basically a really lame Batman villain at this point. We got Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker, The Riddler, and now... The Twitter.

...Doesn't hit quite as hard, does it?

Batman is kinda a villain himself, I think that's why he has such wide appeal. He will not cross the line of murder, (any more), but he will go right up to that line and hurt someone so bad they would be in the hospital for weeks, months, and then have to lived F'd up for the rest of their lives. Revenge isn't justice, though many people, even the majority of people, accept revenge as a suitable substitute. But I digress, this has nothing to do with what you were talking about lol.


See, and I always thought the biggest problem with Batman was that it taught people that they couldn't do anything to make a difference without a rich and powerful person to save them.
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bad actors paying for priority and visibility for their disinfo?  What could possibly go right?
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ramen Pride!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he's gonna charge 8bux in order to fight trolls and bots, for it to work he had better combine it with some hardcore Banhammer SomethingAwful style moderation where Mods can suspend or ban or even permaban anyone for anything anytime for any reason and there's no point in people whining about it.
 
Denjiro
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ran across this screenshot earlier. Who could have ever predicted this is how it could be used?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

vilesithknight: Three Crooked Squirrels: Xcott: kudayta: [i.imgflip.com image 500x500]

Of course, Totalfark is an actual thing that you get when you pay for Totalfark.  Like everything else people agree to pay for, you get something in exchange for your money.

A blue checkmark isn't even a product or service.  It just indicates that you went to the trouble to confirm your identity.  It makes no sense to charge people---not just one-time but monthly---for having done that one-time thing for themselves.  It's $8 perpetually in exchange for nothing in particular.

Note that they are at least talking about offering something for the $8, but it's all "coming soon."  Right now it's $8 for ... um you pay us $8?  Plus, the main thing they may eventually offer you is fewer ads, which makes it even dumber as an alternate revenue stream to complement ad revenue.

So basically we got this guy with a reputation for being a genius, and he (1) buys a company that lives on ad revenue, (2) scares away advertisers, (3) tries to charge the people who view the ads, (4) for an authentication marker he has somehow confused for some kind of premium service, (5) essentially meaning you pay a monthly fee for your own work effort, and (6) it would only make like a small fraction of 1% of the revenue he needs, basically a rounding error.  Oh and (7) it's not 1% added to the ad revenue but 1% cut out of it because he'll offer you fewer ads.

It's actually impressive that this guy has functioned as a CEO of other companies.

Well, the blue check thing is really not all that different than buying an OhFark badge. And as for limiting ads for a price being stupid? No ads on TotalFark.

I love TotalFark, and I am happy to renew every year. And there are advantages to TotalFark. It's not as dumb as this new Twatter thing. But some of your points about it have similarities right here.

One of the primary reasons the blue check exists is safety. Many people won't admit it, but many people go full gaga over celebrit ...


This.  I don't understand why it isn't something like green for paid and purple for paid + verified.  In this way verified is still a thing, but verified users would still need to pay so that their content didn't fall below the boosted green users.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Aetre: vilesithknight: Aetre: Elon Musk is basically a really lame Batman villain at this point. We got Catwoman, The Penguin, The Joker, The Riddler, and now... The Twitter.

...Doesn't hit quite as hard, does it?

Batman is kinda a villain himself, I think that's why he has such wide appeal. He will not cross the line of murder, (any more), but he will go right up to that line and hurt someone so bad they would be in the hospital for weeks, months, and then have to lived F'd up for the rest of their lives. Revenge isn't justice, though many people, even the majority of people, accept revenge as a suitable substitute. But I digress, this has nothing to do with what you were talking about lol.

See, and I always thought the biggest problem with Batman was that it taught people that they couldn't do anything to make a difference without a rich and powerful person to save them.


Or that a rich and powerful person should go beat people up, instead of using his wealth and influence to make change happen on a macro scale.
 
Displayed 50 of 86 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.