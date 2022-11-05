 Skip to content
(KPAX Missoula)   Toys For Tots donations stolen before Christmas. Suspect described as wearing ill-fitting Santa suit, green, with small canine accomplice   (kpax.com) divider line
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please be a special place in hell for people who rob toys from kids, especially at Christmas time.
The community will step up though, they always do. Thankfully many good people still exist.
 
BumpInTheNight [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
People who invoke Christmas on farkin' November 5th are the real villains.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: People who invoke Christmas on farkin' November 5th are the real villains.


Remember, remember.....the gunpowder treason and plot......
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
One church camp nearby here already has their outdoor nativity scene up. We call it camp "NO!"Because it has giant signs saying NO parking NO trespassing NO snow play. NO fun at all. They tore out a perfectly good swimming pool so NO swimming anymore. They do Bible studies. I'd ask them what else they do for fun but they'd say "NO!"
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Soon to be found on ebay, Kidizen and all the rest.  Be careful what you buy and where you buy it from.  I'm not saying every online seller is sleazy, just a whole lot of them.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Don't the Marines run Toys for Tots drives?  Pretty ballsy, Mr. Grinch.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Please be a special place in hell for people who rob toys from kids, especially at Christmas time.
The community will step up though, they always do. Thankfully many good people still exist.


Religion is fake news.  It is a grift.

But we can make hell on earth for these people.  Nutraloaf and water rations.  White room and white noise isolation.  Occasional glimpses of other people to give them hope.  After decades of isolation and deprivation assault their senses with stimulus and have them fed into a wood chipper.

Problem solved.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: Soon to be found on ebay, Kidizen and all the rest.  Be careful what you buy and where you buy it from.  I'm not saying every online seller is sleazy, just a whole lot of them.


Don't buy anything except from a brick and mortar box box store.

Problem solved.
 
UncleDirtNap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's why I only donate to "Toys for Twats".
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: That's why I only donate to "Toys for Twats".


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: That's why I only donate to "Toys for Twats".


That's not a donation if you get a discount on their web cam subscription.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
cdn.dailyvoice.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: Please be a special place in hell for people who rob toys from kids, especially at Christmas time.
The community will step up though, they always do. Thankfully many good people still exist.


This.

Also, username checks out.
 
Bslim
‘’ less than a minute ago  

AmbassadorBooze: lindalouwho: Please be a special place in hell for people who rob toys from kids, especially at Christmas time.
The community will step up though, they always do. Thankfully many good people still exist.

Religion is fake news.  It is a grift.

But we can make hell on earth for these people.  Nutraloaf and water rations.  White room and white noise isolation.  Occasional glimpses of other people to give them hope.  After decades of isolation and deprivation assault their senses with stimulus and have them fed into a wood chipper.

Problem solved.


THIS!!!
 
