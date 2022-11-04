 Skip to content
(CNN)   *finger to temple* Can't die from Covid-19 when I drink myself to death first   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Sad, Alcoholism, Alcohol abuse, alcohol use, Death, alcohol-induced death rate, Alcohol, stresses of the pandemic likely hit, underlying cause  
Richard Hertz
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
shutup

no you're drunk
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Increased deaths caused by alcohol during the Trump Presidency sounds entirely believable.
 
thekingcobra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think that's why we're on this site.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
During the pandemic I asked my local liquor store how was business. They replied, "You know how busy we are on New Years Eve? Everyday is New Years Eve."

Then I bought my second or third bottle of liquor that week and believed her. Whew, I literally can't and won't drink like that ever again.
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
But Covid amnesty!  Get bent.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Looks like I picked the wrong decade to quit drinking.
 
freidog
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Alcoholic liver disease was the underlying cause for more than half of the alcohol-induced deaths in 2020, followed by mental and behavioral disorders due to use of alcohol.

So the demographic of Fark?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

i_dig_chicks: But Covid amnesty!  Get bent.


Yeah anyone asking for that can go to hell. You don't get to spend two years screaming from the rooftops what an irredeemably, viciously stupid, unmitigated piece of shiat you are then just demand that we let bygones be bygones because it's finally sinking in how many people truly hate you for it now.

It's like the deathbed conversion of an unapologetic mass murderer. fark em.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Our mental healthcare system in the US is basically just drug abuse at this point. Hooray.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Number one cause of preventable death, but let's not talk about how much damage it does to the world because people can't be trusted to control themselves.

/physical assault, domestic violence, murder, sexual assault, vehicular manslaughter, the list goes ON AND ON
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: Increased deaths caused by alcohol during the Trump Presidency sounds entirely believable.


I'm still working on crawling out of the bottle after that s*itshow.
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Looks like I picked the wrong decade to quit drinking.


Have you considered sniffing glue instead?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Just three thoughts off the top of my head:

* COVID itself being one of the numerous circumstances in our current society leading to despair.

* Boredom due to lack of social activity, places being closed, etc., leads people to drink out of boredom because there's nothing better to do.  F'rex, the colleges that drink the most are often schools that are located in cold climates and are out in TMOFN, so there's nothing to do the bulk of the academic year but stay inside and drink.

* Lack of social contact keeps friends and family from noticing how much you're drinking and saying "Hey, maybe you want to slow down a little?"
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When Pennsylvania LCB started offering free shipping for online orders i finally attained my true potential.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

a_room_with_a_moose: Weatherkiss: Increased deaths caused by alcohol during the Trump Presidency sounds entirely believable.

I'm still working on crawling out of the bottle after that s*itshow.


Save that bottle. He's a few days away from declaring his 2024 campaign.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: i_dig_chicks: But Covid amnesty!  Get bent.
Yeah anyone asking for that can go to hell. You don't get to spend two years screaming from the rooftops what an irredeemably, viciously stupid, unmitigated piece of shiat you are then just demand that we let bygones be bygones because it's finally sinking in how many people truly hate you for it now.
It's like the deathbed conversion of an unapologetic mass murderer. fark em.


A what?  This is not a real thing.
You don't have to respect things when they are just made up.

like capitalism.  Much better for your mental health

The psychological toll of this market-extremist thinking is ubiquitous and measurable. A long line of social science research has shown that unemployed people are much more likely to become depressed; after all, under the reigning ideology, our self-worth is measured by our economic output. Moreover, since the market is (we are told) a level playing field, with no single actor appearing as the obvious coordinator, those who happen to be losers in this global scramble ostensibly have no one to blame but themselves. In such a world, it is extremely dangerous to fall below average - to be deemed inadequate, too lazy or incapable of pulling one's weight, dependent on government handouts, and ultimately a burden on society.

The corporation checks off so many of the traits usually assessed for psychopathy - manipulativeness, shallow affect, lack of long-term goals, aversion to responsibility - that legal scholar Joel Bakan called it, in his book The Corporation, "a pathological institution." If we ever encountered a person who sought only to pursue self-interest, they would be regarded as psychopathic; yet increasingly, this is precisely what we are doing and becoming.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I never was that much of a drinker, but during covid I stopped entirely and never started again. No idea why, it just seemed to happen.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Just saying, I haven't got the covid even once yet.

1.  I drink.  Alcohol is a sanitizer.
2.  I drink alone.  That is called LOCKING THE fark DOWN, and not giving into the maga urge to have thousand people orgies or whatever plague rats call their covid orgies.

3.  Problem solved.

Want to stay safe?  Drink and isolate.  Until the virus gets transporter tech, it can't quantum teleport into your lungs if you farking isolate.  Yes, I know the humxn condition has certain desires.  Like to go to thousand people orgies like lollapalooza or Sturgis biker rallies or to go outside and look at the big boat in NYC.  You must realize you are not an automotive.  That you have free will.  That you can isolate and stay safe.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

geekbikerskum: * Lack of social contact keeps friends and family from noticing how much you're drinking and saying "Hey, maybe you want to slow down a little?"


What does that have to do with covid?
 
Dictatorial_Flair
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Just saying, I haven't got the covid even once yet.

1.  I drink.  Alcohol is a sanitizer.
2.  I drink alone.  That is called LOCKING THE fark DOWN, and not giving into the maga urge to have thousand people orgies or whatever plague rats call their covid orgies.

3.  Problem solved.

Want to stay safe?  Drink and isolate.  Until the virus gets transporter tech, it can't quantum teleport into your lungs if you farking isolate.  Yes, I know the humxn condition has certain desires.  Like to go to thousand people orgies like lollapalooza or Sturgis biker rallies or to go outside and look at the big boat in NYC.  You must realize you are not an automotive.  That you have free will.  That you can isolate and stay safe.


When you drink do you have a bourbon, a scotch, and a beer?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dictatorial_Flair: AmbassadorBooze: Just saying, I haven't got the covid even once yet.

1.  I drink.  Alcohol is a sanitizer.
2.  I drink alone.  That is called LOCKING THE fark DOWN, and not giving into the maga urge to have thousand people orgies or whatever plague rats call their covid orgies.

3.  Problem solved.

Want to stay safe?  Drink and isolate.  Until the virus gets transporter tech, it can't quantum teleport into your lungs if you farking isolate.  Yes, I know the humxn condition has certain desires.  Like to go to thousand people orgies like lollapalooza or Sturgis biker rallies or to go outside and look at the big boat in NYC.  You must realize you are not an automotive.  That you have free will.  That you can isolate and stay safe.

When you drink do you have a bourbon, a scotch, and a beer?


Usually beer.  But never "A" beer.

Distilled spirits insist upon themselves.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I put the bottle to my head and pulled the trigger.

/I don't drink but I certainly understand why it's become more common over the last few years. I suspect covid is not a leading factor.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
shiat.  I knew there had to be a downside to not drinking.
 
reveal101
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I almost drank myself to death but now I've pulled back and stick to beer, nothing harder.
 
