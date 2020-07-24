 Skip to content
(Food and Wine) Hero Keep your cats out of the liquor cabinet, Stouffer's has created a Bloody Mary mix that tastes like lasagna   (foodandwine.com) divider line
    Hero, Vodka, Flavor, Alcoholic beverage, Bloody Mary, Cider, holiday season, flavors of a Stouffer, Virgin Mary  
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too late...

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I see where this is going.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
gannett-cdn.comView Full Size


Yes, yes, I remember, I had the fish.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


stouffer?
 
johnphantom
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The US Virgin Islands has to be one of if not the most alcoholic place in the US. Back in the 1980s a fifth of rum cost $1.29 in convenience stores that sold it 24/7 all year round except till 4pm Good Friday, during which only beer can be sold. Down there if a tourist in the morning orders a "Virgin Bloody Mary" they are informed that is called a "Bloody Shame" in the islands.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'll pass ..
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Disgusting.
I'll try it.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
As the current owner of a hangover (Black velvets - 4 8% ciders and 4 Guinness Stouts, half a bottle of port wine, some 'shrooms, a little weed and a few nitrous hiats, all on an empty stomach) I can confidently say that this idea is making me a little bit nauseous.
 
dailygrinds
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: As the current owner of a hangover (Black velvets - 4 8% ciders and 4 Guinness Stouts, half a bottle of port wine, some 'shrooms, a little weed and a few nitrous hiats, all on an empty stomach) I can confidently say that this idea is making me a little bit nauseous.


Nitrous hiats - interesting filter pwn.
 
big pig peaches [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hork.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I took a minute to process that... then I dry heaved.
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now, can they make a TV Dinner that tastes like lasagna?
 
greatgodyoshi [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dailygrinds: As the current owner of a hangover (Black velvets - 4 8% ciders and 4 Guinness Stouts, half a bottle of port wine, some 'shrooms, a little weed and a few nitrous hiats, all on an empty stomach) I can confidently say that this idea is making me a little bit nauseous.


What kind of port?
 
Hinged
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Works for me.
 
NINEv2
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Why ?
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't forget to have some green beans on the side.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Groupon boob job
‘’ 1 minute ago  
WTF? Why can't booze just taste like booze anymore?
 
