 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox 59)   "At this time, we believe Pikachu acted alone and no other Pokemon characters were involved in this incident," Roachdale Police Department wrote. "However, we are not opposed to catching them all"   (fox59.com) divider line
5
    More: Amusing, Police, Lawn mower, English-language films, Mower, Lawn, wild Pikachu, Tractor, Pokmon  
•       •       •

218 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 6:35 PM (30 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Good thong they were able to catch him without need of further sleuthing. It would have been a conflict of interest if they had had to call in Detective Pikachu.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Oh please tell me they used a taser.

A rock or ground type would work better though.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Hilarious! We need more stories like this. But ...

Police said the 19-year-old Roachdale citizen faces two counts of resisting law enforcement.

No other charges? Getting arrested for resisting arrest is some bullshiat!
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Hilarious! We need more stories like this. But ...

Police said the 19-year-old Roachdale citizen faces two counts of resisting law enforcement.

No other charges? Getting arrested for resisting arrest is some bullshiat!


Can cops choose resisting rather than a flee charge? Maybe trying to minimize impact on the dumb big kid?
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Hilarious! We need more stories like this. But ...

Police said the 19-year-old Roachdale citizen faces two counts of resisting law enforcement.

No other charges? Getting arrested for resisting arrest is some bullshiat!


Solely arresting for resisting arrest is the ultimate "you didn't respect mah authoritah" move when a cop is just pissed at you but you didn't do anything else illegal.

In some places cops can't do that anymore but I dunno about Indiana.
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.