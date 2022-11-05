 Skip to content
(KETV Omaha)   Homeowner loves Halloween, HOA not so much   (ketv.com) divider line
16
    More: Fail, English-language films, Home insurance, better note, Halloween display, last ride, Maleka Steinbach, northwest Omaha, HOA president Nestor Feliciano said.Fecliciano  
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That there is an "Omaha Coalition of Citizen Patrols" is disturbing in itself.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is why HOAa are a good thing.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"it's been the most rewarding things we could've ever done"

what's that?  feeding the gnawing emptiness that consumes you by not being lavished with attention at all times?
 
DontMakeMeComeBackThere
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "it's been the most rewarding things we could've ever done"

what's that?  feeding the gnawing emptiness that consumes you by not being lavished with attention at all times?


Yeah, I hate HOAs, but fark these people - they're assholes.
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: This is why HOAa are a good thing.


"occasionally do something beneficial in during their otherwise continuous reign or tyrrany"
 
waxbeans
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Out law HOAs and jail their members.
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
if you belong to a HOA, you deserve everything you get
 
Iczer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Honestly I have to agree with the HOA here... it's November 5th, take your Halloween decorations down already.
 
Bslim
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Some people, you know? The saying "hell other people" gets illustrated in this type of situation:
1. There's an HOA, which these folks agreed to abide by (and goddamn them to hell for putting me on the side of the HOA).
2. The HOA has been trying to accommodate their attention whoring tendencies.
3. But hey, it's the rest if the neighbors who are the assholes.
"It's been the most rewarding thing," Maleka Steinbach said.
"Absolutely," Mike Steinbach said. "The smiles on the kids was worth it."

Adults shouldn't behave this way.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Iczer: Honestly I have to agree with the HOA here... it's November 5th, take your Halloween decorations down already.


🙄
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
My biggest concern about this story is the photo showing a spider skeleton decoration. Any elementary school kid can tell you that spiders have exoskeletons, not bones.
 
freakdiablo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DontMakeMeComeBackThere: Dead for Tax Reasons: "it's been the most rewarding things we could've ever done"

what's that?  feeding the gnawing emptiness that consumes you by not being lavished with attention at all times?

Yeah, I hate HOAs, but fark these people - they're assholes.


Agreed.

I went into the article thinking they would have one too many pumpkins on the porch, or maybe "a prop in a tree that is against regulations".  But sounds like they're purposely going way overboard with it.
 
Birnone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
As soon as that video showed the location and I saw all those people milling around, I knew this was one occasion when the HOA is right. That's too much. I wouldn't want to have to deal with that if I was a neighbor.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

freakdiablo: DontMakeMeComeBackThere: Dead for Tax Reasons: "it's been the most rewarding things we could've ever done"

what's that?  feeding the gnawing emptiness that consumes you by not being lavished with attention at all times?

Yeah, I hate HOAs, but fark these people - they're assholes.

Agreed.

I went into the article thinking they would have one too many pumpkins on the porch, or maybe "a prop in a tree that is against regulations".  But sounds like they're purposely going way overboard with it.


🙄
 
suid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
... three storage containers worth of Halloween figurines and decorations ...

Uh, yeeeaaaah.  Much as I hate it, I have to side with the HOA here..
 
Fano
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

suid: ... three storage containers worth of Halloween figurines and decorations ...

Uh, yeeeaaaah.  Much as I hate it, I have to side with the HOA here..


3000 signatures say they should suck it
 
