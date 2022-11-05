 Skip to content
(CNN)   You're gonna need a bigger surf board   (cnn.com) divider line
22
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know great whites breached like that.

Now I have to stay even further away from the ocean.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That whole picture is photoshopped.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ruh-roh!
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't need a bigger surf board.
I'm just going to exit the water.
 
milkandcheese
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I didn't know great whites breached like that.

Now I have to stay even further away from the ocean.


I didn't know they did it in So Cal, but they've been filming them doing it off South Africa for a while now.  They do it to attack a seal from below.

naturalhistorymag.comView Full Size


I stay the fark out of the water (except in places where it's crystal clear and I can see what's going on with a dive mask).
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All these whites in the surf breaks in SoCal are juveniles. Was that Trestles? Anyway, no one is bothered and surfers being surfers a few of them have names.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: bughunter: I didn't know great whites breached like that.

Now I have to stay even further away from the ocean.

I didn't know they did it in So Cal, but they've been filming them doing it off South Africa for a while now.  They do it to attack a seal from below.

[naturalhistorymag.com image 300x390]

I stay the fark out of the water (except in places where it's crystal clear and I can see what's going on with a dive mask).


Yep.  I stay on land, or at least on a very large ship, because I like being at the top of the food chain.

Once you enter the ocean, that is no longer the case.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: I didn't know great whites breached like that.

Now I have to stay even further away from the ocean.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drewogatory: All these whites in the surf breaks in SoCal are juveniles. Was that Trestles? Anyway, no one is bothered and surfers being surfers a few of them have names.


Article just mentions San Onofre, so most likely Trestles.
Not sure if it lower or upper Trestles.
 
moku9
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
shopped or not shopped, that is the question
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's safer inside a cage, they said. No, you'll never need to use your camera to ward off a shark, they laughed.

Great White Shark Breaks Into Cage [RAW VIDEO]
Youtube SpHPgvj59Bg
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

moku9: shopped or not shopped, that is the question


It can be done so seamlessly, it's often difficult to tell. A lot of people think this is fake, but I actually know the Marine Core diver pictured. He said it was a really close call and can't believe civvies question the veracity of his tale.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
He's just trying to deliver a candygram.
 
twocent
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sometimes fish breach because a bigger fish is snapping at them.
 
powhound
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

thisisyourbrainonFark: moku9: shopped or not shopped, that is the question

It can be done so seamlessly, it's often difficult to tell. A lot of people think this is fake, but I actually know the Marine Core diver pictured. He said it was a really close call and can't believe civvies question the veracity of his tale.

[Fark user image image 600x450]


Lol. I used to have that image on a wall by my desk captioned with something like "You think you're having a shiatty day at work"
 
twocent
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
https://media.defense.gov/2016/May/06/2001534417/1200/1200/0/021107-O-9999G-001.JPG
media.defense.govView Full Size
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

moku9: shopped or not shopped, that is the question


Not shopped. Another photog got it from a different angle.
 
Tchvori
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

twocent: https://media.defense.gov/2016/May/06/2001534417/1200/1200/0/021107-O-9999G-001.JPG[media.defense.gov image 850x619]


Why did someone 'shop the shark out?
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It just needs my 80s trapper keeper cover replacing the sky to make it complete.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
