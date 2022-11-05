 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Why do news organizations treat us by running stories that assume we are morons? Oh yeah right, gotcha. Your bi-annual clock changing is going to kill you story   (cnn.com) divider line
2
    More: Facepalm, Daylight saving time, US Department of Transportation, Benjamin Franklin, United States, first Sunday of November, lawmakers of all political stripes, second Sunday of March, standard time  
•       •       •

25 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 3:51 PM (7 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



2 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Not gonna lose any sleep over it
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Are we not morons?
 
Displayed 2 of 2 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.