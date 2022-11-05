 Skip to content
(NBC4i)   The stolen venison, estimated to total over 2,000 pounds during the time in question, was laundered into summer sausage that was sold for profit   (nbc4i.com) divider line
19
    More: Murica, Deer, Hunting, Ohio Department of Natural Resources, possession of untagged deer parts, stolen rifle, Elk, White-tailed deer, counts of various felonies  
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
According to the ODNR, over 1,000 items were seized, including venison, venison processing equipment, deer harvest records, deer mounts and antlers and hunting implements. A stolen rifle, firearm suppressors and a moonshine still were also seized.
cyberspacedout
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
All that restitution is gonna cost them a few bucks.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh deer, that's a lot of doe
 
foo monkey
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Finally answering the question of how the sausage is made.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
You don't think Santa's reindeer were part of the kill? Oh, you sweet summer sausage.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sentence them to come to MA. We have more of the damn things than we need. Turning them into sausage sounds like a great idea. At least then I could grow some shrubberies.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Summer sausage summer jerky.  Summer something else
 
yellowjester
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
bwahahaha....now they are criminals... that will stop them...
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This is a question of outright incompetence.  They lost the sausage AND the still?  Maybe look into another line of work.
 
Fano
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But they could only put 100lbs on the wagon
 
Larva Lump
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Sentence them to come to MA. We have more of the damn things than we need. Turning them into sausage sounds like a great idea. At least then I could grow some shrubberies.


NI!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Pinnacle Point: According to the ODNR, over 1,000 items were seized, including venison, venison processing equipment, deer harvest records, deer mounts and antlers and hunting implements. A stolen rifle, firearm suppressors and a moonshine still were also seized.
Shoot, a fella' could have a pretty good weekend without going to Vegas with all that stuff.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It wasn't the authentic German kind of summer sausage, like grandma used to make.

BEERFEST GREAT GAM GAM'S SUMMER SAUSAGE
Youtube mkuPhs-Gjdw
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I knew this was Ohio before I even clicked the link.
 
inner ted
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
O hey look I found part of the actual web page amidst the waterfall of ads
My days of not paying for a website are coming to a middle
 
70Ford
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Haters will say it's fake
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
On the one hand, poaching is a serious crime and needs to be stopped because these assholes shoot everything and waste a lot of it and don't care if they're killing endangered species, does out of season, predators, etc. They're idiots with guns and they give hunting a bad rap.

On the other hand, well, deer. Because people are so skeered of wolves and mountain lions, SOMETHING has to be done to keep those antlered rats in check.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: Sentence them to come to MA. We have more of the damn things than we need. Turning them into sausage sounds like a great idea. At least then I could grow some shrubberies.


try lungwort; deer won't touch it
pulmonaria officinalis
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Next, on Fox....
 
