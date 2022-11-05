 Skip to content
(Voice of America) Hero Rescuers pull Korean miners from zinc hole   (voanews.com) divider line
    More: Hero, South Korea, South Korean miners, North Korea, Korea, Korean War, Hangul, Korean Peninsula, Seoul  
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did they call the Coast Guard?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they call them pedophiles? I hear that helps.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good. I'd hate to see a world without zinc.
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Pointy Tail of Satan: Good. I'd hate to see a world without zinc.


Come back Zinc!  Come baaaaaaaaaacccccckkkkkk...
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Oops:
The Simpsons - A World Without Zinc
Youtube U1iCZpFMYd0
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tunnel to the left.  There's a Best Korea 'coal mine' right next to you.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The triumphant miners' rescue comes as South Korea is mourning a deadly Halloween crowd crush tragedy that left more than 150 dead.

Don't tell the miners about crowd tragedy.  They'd be crushed.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: The triumphant miners' rescue comes as South Korea is mourning a deadly Halloween crowd crush tragedy that left more than 150 dead.

Don't tell the miners about crowd tragedy.  They'd be crushed.


You are a bad man! A very, very bad man!
 
WTP 2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
THIS WOULD NEVE HAPPEN IN POLAND.....!  ! ! ! ! !
 
WTP 2
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i would like to buy an "R"...
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'll wait for the eighteen Netflix movies, three documentaries, and the Amazon Prime docuseries.
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What was in that instant coffee powder that kept them alive? Coffee doesn't have a lot of nutrients in it. Black coffee has like 20 calories per cup.
 
