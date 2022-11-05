 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(6ABC Philadelphia)   Parents upset by 40-year-old man who wanted to go back to high school   (6abc.com) divider line
46
    More: Weird, High school, Bus, Bucks County, Pennsylvania, Public transport, Bus stop, direct communication, BHS Community, Bensalem Township School District bus  
•       •       •

948 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 2:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



46 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Um, in order for this to have happened, wouldn't the bus driver have had to decide to allow him to get on in the first place? Because it seems like there should be some consequences for that happening.
 
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But he don't care if he farks up
He's going on a date
With a rich white lady
Ain't life great?
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Smith is charged with unauthorized school bus entry.

May he who cast the first stone...
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Old man with dementia, thinks he's going to the mall. Wondering why all these kids aren't in school.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
His punishment? Riding a school bus filled with after-school 9 year olds for a year.  By the 10th day, on the 12th round of "99 bottles of beer on the wall," he will file an appeal, citing cruel and unusual punishment.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
der Sittenstrolch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: But he don't care if he farks up
He's going on a date
With a rich white lady
Ain't life great?


Give him one good reason not to do it.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: [th.bing.com image 704x567]


Woof, that works on a lot of different levels.
But I wanted to post this one, anyway.

ilarge.lisimg.comView Full Size
 
reveal101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$25000 bond when he didn't speak to or touch any of the students? That's a little steep isn't it?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What crime did he commit by getting on a bus that let him on it?
Shouldn't the driver be the one in trouble here?
Maybe Betty can weigh in...
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: $25000 bond when he didn't speak to or touch any of the students? That's a little steep isn't it?


The Judge thinks he is an above average flight risk.
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like he just wanted to be warm or sleep.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: reveal101: $25000 bond when he didn't speak to or touch any of the students? That's a little steep isn't it?

The Judge thinks he is an above average flight risk.


wants a better coffee machine in his chambers.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*


Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alot of questions here.    Starting did the driver let him on to begin with?    I have to wonder if the guy was just looking for a free ride to some place close to the school where they bus was headed.

The guy broke the law to be sure but there is alot more info i would like to have before i can judge whether he just wanted a free ride or if he had more sinister motives.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

reveal101: $25000 bond when he didn't speak to or touch any of the students? That's a little steep isn't it?


Damn. Armed robbery is $10,000-50,000, depending on the state and flight risk and judge, I guess there are a lot of factors.
 
Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: Smith is charged with unauthorized school bus entry.

May he who cast the first stone...


Of all the things that we've legislated, I didn't even know that this was a thing that we'd legislated.

Unauthorized school bus entry.

Now I'm left wondering if it's punished more severely or more leniently than just plain trespassing
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guy Acts as School Bus Driver and Pranks People by Pretending to Throw Kid Out - 1106824
Youtube qYd8C3tgKTk
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unsung_Hero: something their passionate


And, apparently I could use some time re-taking HS English anyway.  So there's that to consider, too.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All right, all right, all right?
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Um, in order for this to have happened, wouldn't the bus driver have had to decide to allow him to get on in the first place? Because it seems like there should be some consequences for that happening.


Yeah that part seems weird to me unless it was his weed dealer or something.

I just hope he didn't pet any mice or rabbits.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So many bad movie plots...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
hlehmann
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Of course the pearl clutching women in TFA think he's a potential murderer or raper of children. No wonder this country is going down the tubes.
 
KB202
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: [YouTube video: Guy Acts as School Bus Driver and Pranks People by Pretending to Throw Kid Out - 1106824]


20 minutes of garbage followed by a public "prank" that should be a felony?
Thank goodness for fast forward.
 
HighZoolander
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It is really scary - some or all of those kids could have had guns, and he almost certainly didn't have a bulletproof backpack.

That old guy could have been killed ten times over, and you know the police would have just stood by and watched it happen.
 
BigChad
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The kids recognized the guy as an adult and the bus driver didn't?
Me thinks the bus driver needs some follow-up training.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.


The incident took place on a school bus.
 
nytmare
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't know what bus driver training is in the event of dangerous individuals, but it sounds like the bus driver did not consider him as much of a threat as the people who weren't on the bus did.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.

The incident took place on a school bus.


Gotta sit with the nerds!  Having been one of them, I prefer the hard science variety of nerd - astronomy nerds, CS nerds, mechatronics nerds.  But history and language nerds can be fun too if that's your thing.  Ignore the goths/emos, or any group identity based on being different in a reactionary way.  Weird arts kids can be fun to talk to for a bit, but I find them tiring after a while - they're too different from me.

One of my kids is morphing into a programming nerd, so I'm kind of itching to get more involved.  I would volunteer to help with an after school club or something, but I'm still young enough I have to work for a living and 'after school' is still within my work hours.  I'd love to get elbow-deep in building or programming a robot with a bunch of kids.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: All right, all right, all right?


That's what I love about these school bus passengers. I get older, they stay the same age.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.

The incident took place on a school bus.

Gotta sit with the nerds!  Having been one of them, I prefer the hard science variety of nerd - astronomy nerds, CS nerds, mechatronics nerds.  But history and language nerds can be fun too if that's your thing.  Ignore the goths/emos, or any group identity based on being different in a reactionary way.  Weird arts kids can be fun to talk to for a bit, but I find them tiring after a while - they're too different from me.

One of my kids is morphing into a programming nerd


*high five*

My 8-year-old is obsessed with programming, and has taught himself a staggering amount.

He's going to be the type that hacks into the school's database just because he can, changing other kids' grades upwards because his are already As. Terrifying potential.
 
Fissile
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe the 40 year old had a bus pass?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Social Justice Warlock: Mugato: Smith is charged with unauthorized school bus entry.

May he who cast the first stone...

Of all the things that we've legislated, I didn't even know that this was a thing that we'd legislated.

Unauthorized school bus entry.

Now I'm left wondering if it's punished more severely or more leniently than just plain trespassing



There's always that one guy who ruins it for everyone. 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

gunther_bumpass: Social Justice Warlock: Mugato: Smith is charged with unauthorized school bus entry.

May he who cast the first stone...

Of all the things that we've legislated, I didn't even know that this was a thing that we'd legislated.

Unauthorized school bus entry.

Now I'm left wondering if it's punished more severely or more leniently than just plain trespassing


There's always that one guy who ruins it for everyone. 

[Fark user image image 704x312]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.

The incident took place on a school bus.

Gotta sit with the nerds!  Having been one of them, I prefer the hard science variety of nerd - astronomy nerds, CS nerds, mechatronics nerds.  But history and language nerds can be fun too if that's your thing.  Ignore the goths/emos, or any group identity based on being different in a reactionary way.  Weird arts kids can be fun to talk to for a bit, but I find them tiring after a while - they're too different from me.

One of my kids is morphing into a programming nerd

*high five*

My 8-year-old is obsessed with programming, and has taught himself a staggering amount.

He's going to be the type that hacks into the school's database just because he can, changing other kids' grades upwards because his are already As. Terrifying potential.


Nerds rule!

[was, and still am, a nerd]
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

hlehmann: Of course the pearl clutching women in TFA think he's a potential murderer or raper of children. No wonder this country is going down the tubes.


Agreed. Calling 911 for that???
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flowery Twats: BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.

The incident took place on a school bus.

Gotta sit with the nerds!  Having been one of them, I prefer the hard science variety of nerd - astronomy nerds, CS nerds, mechatronics nerds.  But history and language nerds can be fun too if that's your thing.  Ignore the goths/emos, or any group identity based on being different in a reactionary way.  Weird arts kids can be fun to talk to for a bit, but I find them tiring after a while - they're too different from me.

One of my kids is morphing into a programming nerd

*high five*

My 8-year-old is obsessed with programming, and has taught himself a staggering amount.

He's going to be the type that hacks into the school's database just because he can, changing other kids' grades upwards because his are already As. Terrifying potential.

Nerds rule!

[was, and still am, a nerd]


My high school's football-crowd-chant:

"That's alright, that's okay, you're gonna work for us one day."

From what I've seen, that's panned out.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Great job bus driver.
Your job is too keep the kids safe and you let a a grown ass man on the bus to ride with them.
Great job. Bus driver of the year.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: He's going to be the type that hacks into the school's database just because he can, changing other kids' grades upwards because his are already As. Terrifying potential.


Tell him not to screw with the WOPR.
 
Sleeper_agent
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Especially how the world is today, things are today, it's really scary," said Caputo. "You don't know what this person is going to do or what he could have done to our children if he had a gun or something. Things could have been worse."

Are you kidding me?

In Honolulu, there are no school buses, only buses. People ride buses. Adults going to work. Kids going to school. The concept of "school bus" is a little weird.
 
powhound
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Unsung_Hero: BigNumber12: Imagine actually wanting to overhear adolescents talking to each other.

*shudder*

Depends on the kids, and of course whether they think they're in control or not.  Plenty of teens are great to be around when they're in 'adults are around' behavior mode.  Especially if they have something their passionate and knowledgeable about.

The 15-20 range have all the enthusiasm of youth and most of the theoretical education of adults (if not the practical experience).   It kind of sucks that it's generally unacceptably weird for adults to pal around with teens unless they're family or teachers, because those can be awesome conversations to have.

The incident took place on a school bus.

Gotta sit with the nerds!  Having been one of them, I prefer the hard science variety of nerd - astronomy nerds, CS nerds, mechatronics nerds.  But history and language nerds can be fun too if that's your thing.  Ignore the goths/emos, or any group identity based on being different in a reactionary way.  Weird arts kids can be fun to talk to for a bit, but I find them tiring after a while - they're too different from me.

One of my kids is morphing into a programming nerd, so I'm kind of itching to get more involved.  I would volunteer to help with an after school club or something, but I'm still young enough I have to work for a living and 'after school' is still within my work hours.  I'd love to get elbow-deep in building or programming a robot with a bunch of kids.


Get your kid on a FIRST robotics team if you can, and be a mentor. There's three levels, Lego leagues (more for elementary age), First Tech (more for middle school) and FRC (high school). I mentor my high school's FRC team. It's a rewarding experience.
 
Displayed 46 of 46 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.