(AZ Family)   Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me thrice, I'm a f*cking idiot. Bonus: fake Pitbull concert tickets
    Fail, Confidence trick, Fraud, Angel Quihuis, Monique Coria, time period, Phoenix mother, Arizona's Family, PHOENIX  
dbaggins
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What is a Pitbull ticket?
 
strapp3r
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
imagine getting fooled into having to watch an entire pitbull show

Bslim
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not actually having to see that Miami aassclown should be considered compensation.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dbaggins: What is a Pitbull ticket?


It's like a speeding ticket, but with a significantly worse punishment.
 
HeathenHealer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Excuse me, if I might get duped a little more than I should tonight.

/now that song is in your head.
//you're welcome
 
foo monkey
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"This is for you kid!"  I love her so much.
 
