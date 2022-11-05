 Skip to content
(CNN)   Middle-East company owns American farm. E-I-E-I-O. Uses up the water, causing local harm. E-I-E-I-O. With a drought drought here, a drought drought there. Here a drought. There a drought. Everywhere a drought drought. E-I-E-I-O   (cnn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they care when it was just Muricans pumping all the water? Just asking the question.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Sherriff don't like it.
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Oh, look, another way Arizona is garbage.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Sherriff don't like it.


Workin' La Paz dry, workin' La Paz dry.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ban foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.  Water, manufacturing, farming, etc ...  Eminent domain all foreign owned assets for 1 dollar.  If they complain, declare war against their country and nuke them and confiscate the assets in the US for zero dollars.  And then go to their country, nuke their capitol and take any resources they have.

Make them understand it is in their best interest to take the one dollar.

Problem solved
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
So, do they get a cut of the federal farming dollas/bailout/subsidies?  Alfalfa farming?  That's a bale out.
 
TomDooley
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
About what you would expect when the Republicans leave our Nation's financial borders wide open allowing caravans of cash and influence to flood in.
 
gonegirl
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What I'm gathering is that hard-right Muslims care more about protecting their resources and their country than conservative Christians.
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Put more box cars in the wall
 
kbronsito
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Arabian_Aquifer_System

Saudi Arabia depleted its own aquifers. But somehow they were supposed to conserve water overseas?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fixing this would require regulations.

Republicans think regulations are a problem and they have to be eliminated.

You can imagine the local right-wingers stuck in this loop and remaining paralyzed and unable to fix anything.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.  Water, manufacturing, farming, etc ...  Eminent domain all foreign owned assets for 1 dollar.  If they complain, declare war against their country and nuke them and confiscate the assets in the US for zero dollars.  And then go to their country, nuke their capitol and take any resources they have.

Make them understand it is in their best interest to take the one dollar.

Problem solved


username checks out.

/ not that I totally disagree...
//'cept for all the nukin'
/// maybe a strongly worded letter or two is a better plan
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Much of the frustration is pointed at the area's huge, foreign-owned farms growing thirsty crops like alfalfa, which ultimately get shipped to feed cattle and other livestock overseas.

But sure, let's whinge about California almonds and other stupid crap.
 
Psychohazard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To Saudi Arabia grain = water and is cheaper to transport.  If you think Saudi leaders give a shiat about American quality of life, I have a bonesaw to sell you.
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Residents and local officials say lax groundwater laws give agriculture the upper hand, allowing farms to pump unlimited water as long as they own or lease the property to drill wells into. In around 80% of the state, Arizona has no laws overseeing how much water corporate megafarms are using, nor is there any way for the state to track it."


THIS IS WHAT DEREGULATION LOOKS LIKE YOU farkING RURAL MOTHERfarkERS. THIS IS WHAT YOU VOTE FOR. Enjoy your feudal overlords, peace be upon them.
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dbaggins: Fixing this would require regulations.

Republicans think regulations are a problem and they have to be eliminated.

You can imagine the local right-wingers stuck in this loop and remaining paralyzed and unable to fix anything.


They will probably follow the "Regulations for thee not for me" plan to deal with this.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I can't be the only one who gave up trying to make subby's headline fit the song.
/ It's not iambic pentameter, it's a kid's song. Take a minute to get the syllables right.
 
iaazathot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Much of the frustration is pointed at the area's huge, foreign-owned farms growing thirsty crops like alfalfa, which ultimately get shipped to feed cattle and other livestock overseas.

But sure, let's whinge about California almonds and other stupid crap.


Almonds are a problem in California. However, yes, this is bullshiat. For all the whining about illegals taking our resources, as long as it is wealthy foreigners, we don't care if our towns dry up.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: THIS IS WHAT DEREGULATION LOOKS LIKE YOU farkING RURAL MOTHERfarkERS. THIS IS WHAT YOU VOTE FOR. Enjoy your feudal overlords, peace be upon them.


Good thing the next Arizona election after Tuesday probably won't be an election anymore.
 
Dinjiin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The core issue is that Arizona tracks when wells are drilled, but for most of the state, neither caps nor tracks the amount of groundwater that is pumped.  The groundwater management act the state passed back in 1980 only covers a small percentage of the state.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Outside those areas, it is an arms race between farms and homeowners.  Those with the deepest pockets can drill the deepest wells.  For everyone else, sorry, that's the price of freedom.

It only takes a few years for the crops to cover the cost of the land.  After that, it is all profit.  So these corporate owners give few farks about long-term sustainability.

In the end, the rural areas will abuse the distorted power structure in the legislature to siphon money from urban areas in a futile attempt to keep things going for a few more years before buying landowners out.

And as a reminder, the number one crop raised on these farms is alfalfa, which is then used as fodder for cattle.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

smed7: AmbassadorBooze: Ban foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.  Water, manufacturing, farming, etc ...  Eminent domain all foreign owned assets for 1 dollar.  If they complain, declare war against their country and nuke them and confiscate the assets in the US for zero dollars.  And then go to their country, nuke their capitol and take any resources they have.

Make them understand it is in their best interest to take the one dollar.

Problem solved

username checks out.

/ not that I totally disagree...
//'cept for all the nukin'
/// maybe a strongly worded letter or two is a better plan


That's what the "make them understand that taking the one dollar is in their best interest" is.  If they refuse the polite offer, nuke them.  They had their chance.

Hell.  We could even have a reciprocal system. If their citizens can buy up the US, allow the US to buy up and deplete their country.  China for example.  US citizens cannot just buy up Chinese farms and pump the water dry.  But a Chinese citizen could (yes I know tfa is about SA.  I don't know what SA laws in foreign ownership is.).  Make each country reciprocal.  If US citizens can't do something in their country, their citizens can't do it here.  For all the laws.  If a US woman has to use a beekeepers outfit to walk around, all their citizens have to do the same here.  If a US citizen can't drink alcohol in their country, they can't do it here.  Make thier time in our country just as bad or worse for them in our country.  Make them go home and change their country so eventually we have one global homogeneous government.  So that we have unity.  Or so that the people who disagree with us stay the fark out.
 
oldfool
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Remember, remember the fifth of November...
 
Bslim
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.  Water, manufacturing, farming, etc ...  Eminent domain all foreign owned assets for 1 dollar.  If they complain, declare war against their country and nuke them and confiscate the assets in the US for zero dollars.  And then go to their country, nuke their capitol and take any resources they have.

Make them understand it is in their best interest to take the one dollar.

Problem solved


THIS!!!!
 
Exhume me for National Pop Goes the Weasel Day
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

edmo: Did they care when it was just Muricans pumping all the water? Just asking the question.

No, because Muricans weren't pumping all the water.


FTFA "The well guys and I have never seen anything like this before," Saiter told CNN.
 
Lord Rust
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Ban foreign ownership of critical infrastructure.  Water, manufacturing, farming, etc ...  Eminent domain all foreign owned assets for 1 dollar.  If they complain, declare war against their country and nuke them and confiscate the assets in the US for zero dollars.  And then go to their country, nuke their capitol and take any resources they have.

Make them understand it is in their best interest to take the one dollar.

Problem solved


aka Russian diplomacy.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Why are we allowing a foreign company to come into Arizona - which is drought-stricken right now - and have a sweetheart deal [on leases], when we are trying to conserve as much water as we can?" she asked.

Because your politicians have been bought, young lady.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Much of the frustration is pointed at the area's huge, foreign-owned farms growing thirsty crops like alfalfa, which ultimately get shipped to feed cattle and other livestock overseas.

But sure, let's whinge about California almonds and other stupid crap.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 minute ago  

oldfool: Remember, remember the fifth of November...


Apparently, you have already had a fifth.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Build a huge cistern, drain the aquifer, farm farks off?
 
