(Spokesman Review)   Farker's worst nightmare taking shape in Mississippi   (spokesman.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
"We hope to be patient," Bryant said when asked if the shortage will cause higher prices for his beers. "We don't control prices at the store level. That's dictated by our distributors."


That's everything, folks. The middleman is who controls prices. Food prices are higher because the components; wheat, corn, pork bellies, are all traded as commodities and the cost to produce the wheat, corn, and pork bellies, has little to do with what we pay at the grocery store.
But that 401k is doing great, right?
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
All of their teeth are falling out, and then their penis falls off??

//Farkers'
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An actual, living woman who isn't their mom?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only they could carbonate it via a natural mechanism inherit in the brewing process or there were another suitable, abundant product making up nearly 80% of our planet's atmosphere.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sheamus is so white, he makes Dominic Mysterio look Mexican.

yeah, I re-used it.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mississippi volcano?
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lessee, No-Li...

IPA, IPA, IPA, not an IPA, IPA, IPA, IPA, IPA....

Yeah, no loss.
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) i hope that this continues so that it will incentivize the use of CO2 collection directly from the atmosphere.  Artificial trees are a thing but the cost needs to be reduced by scaling up.
2) Mississippi has a farking volcano?????
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My God, will these people be forced to drink Budweiser?
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't we have an excess of CO2?  Some smart chemist is going to invent a cheap way to pull that out of the atmosphere and stick it in beer, and make a fortune.

Beer will save the world, folks.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Arkanaut: My God, will these people be forced to drink Budweiser?


Worse...become British.
(When did Lucas make CO2?)
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bottle conditioning FTW
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Charlie Thudium, head brewer at Common Language Brewery Company, demonstrates how he hooks up a carbon dioxide feed line to a fermentation tank that is producing a fresh hop West Coast IPA

Oh no. How would we ever survive without another over hoppy IPA?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: "We hope to be patient," Bryant said when asked if the shortage will cause higher prices for his beers. "We don't control prices at the store level. That's dictated by our distributors."


That's everything, folks. The middleman is who controls prices. Food prices are higher because the components; wheat, corn, pork bellies, are all traded as commodities and the cost to produce the wheat, corn, and pork bellies, has little to do with what we pay at the grocery store.
But that 401k is doing great, right?


Water costs in the west have increased 40%.
Gas, well you probably buy it.
Conglomerates that HAD supply chains set up world wide, one chain intertwined with another in different countries, are being unraveled. Greed plays a part too but it's an ill wind that doesn't blow someone some good.
And yes I'm earring 3 points more on my CDs.
And yes the portfolio is trending upward.
Going to ladder some CDs when the return is higher. Say 7% or more. Good conservative investment. Won't beat inflation but nothing will right now anyway.
If you had 10k cash you'd probably take a vacation and piss the rest away on garbage overtime.
Make your money work for you not the other way around.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

cretinbob: Food prices are higher because the components; wheat, corn, pork bellies, are all traded as commodities and the cost to produce the wheat, corn, and pork bellies, has little to do with what we pay at the grocery store.


These guys know a thing or two about commodities.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"This summer, the problem became more acute when CO2 in the Jackson Dome became contaminated by gas from a nearby mine."

Externalities!
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whither_apophis: Bottle conditioning FTW


Cask conditioning ftmfw
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cretinbob: But that 401k is doing great, right?


Where the fark have you been lately?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

0MGWTFBBQ: 1) i hope that this continues so that it will incentivize the use of CO2 collection directly from the atmosphere.  Artificial trees are a thing but the cost needs to be reduced by scaling up.
2) Mississippi has a farking volcano?????


Whenever I think of artificial trees, I always get scared of them turning on their creators.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Whiskey requires no CO2 added to the process.

This just means i need to add ice instead of having my beer chaser.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Don't we have an excess of CO2?  Some smart chemist is going to invent a cheap way to pull that out of the atmosphere and stick it in beer, and make a fortune.

Beer will save the world, folks.


Atmosbeer.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
If you can't spin this into Lava Ale, you're just not trying hard enough.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ArcadianRefugee: Rent Party: Don't we have an excess of CO2?  Some smart chemist is going to invent a cheap way to pull that out of the atmosphere and stick it in beer, and make a fortune.

Beer will save the world, folks.

Atmosbeer.


vermontvacation.comView Full Size


It says it's made w/ Vermont maple sugar, apparently.
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ive done it both ways, add co2 in unfinished beer from a gas bottle, or just add 2 oz of priming sugar at bottling and let the yeast do the work. Adding sugar requires waiting a month or two for the yeast to work. Gassing it from a bottle requires less time before drinking but doesnt add that fine tiny bubble size...
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

stuffy: Mississippi volcano?


Forget it he's rolling.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No water AND no beer?!?

Sounds like a parody book about a successful Frank Herbert novel.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just being in Mississippi is one of my greatest fears.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

foo monkey: If only they could carbonate it via a natural mechanism inherit in the brewing process or there were another suitable, abundant product making up nearly 80% of our planet's atmosphere.


Inherent?
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I think Farks biggest nightmare would be spiders breeding with Fark conservatives which sounds plausible for Mississippi
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Trocadero: ArcadianRefugee: Rent Party: Don't we have an excess of CO2?  Some smart chemist is going to invent a cheap way to pull that out of the atmosphere and stick it in beer, and make a fortune.

Beer will save the world, folks.

Atmosbeer.

[vermontvacation.com image 600x400]

It says it's made w/ Vermont maple sugar, apparently.


Dammit.
 
Chompachangas [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You know, bottle conditioning/secondary fermentation in a sealed environment would be a good alternative. Sure the draw back would be no taps... maybe. I dunno. Been a while since I made beer. I never disliked a yeasty beer but everyone is a fussy princess these days.
 
Rent Party
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Trocadero: ArcadianRefugee: Rent Party: Don't we have an excess of CO2?  Some smart chemist is going to invent a cheap way to pull that out of the atmosphere and stick it in beer, and make a fortune.

Beer will save the world, folks.

Atmosbeer.

[vermontvacation.com image 600x400]

It says it's made w/ Vermont maple sugar, apparently.


That is thoroughly awesome.
 
Trocadero
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Chompachangas: You know, bottle conditioning/secondary fermentation in a sealed environment would be a good alternative. Sure the draw back would be no taps... maybe. I dunno. Been a while since I made beer. I never disliked a yeasty beer but everyone is a fussy princess these days.


Better than a yeasty princess, AMIRITE???
 
