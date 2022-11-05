 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)   You're vacation shopping wrong
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, man. DO aren't a free meal in a foreign country if you get offered one. And that time share in the alps is a great deal, plus, Alonso us cute. You can trust him.
DEFINATLY enjoy sex with strangers and eschew condoms. If the accident tracks you down in 30 years, you won't even have to pretend you don't understand what they are talking about. Because it will be in a different language.
Khat or qat is a flowering plant native to eastern and southern Africa. Purchases stimulate both you, and the local economy
 
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Advisor 1: Don't buy anything in a glass bottle, like olive oil.

Advisor 2: Do buy something specific to the place, like a bottle of olive oil.

Man, I am definitely doing it wrong.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chewing khat is on my todo list.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vudukungfu: DEFINATLY enjoy sex with strangers and eschew condoms

Bad Idea Jeans - Saturday Night Live
Youtube mGfBEnBw01A
 
dinglenugget
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You_guys_are_taking_vacations.jpg
Have you SEEN the state of things lately?
 
Colonel_Angus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm guessing this is the thread to Farky everyone talking about their vacation planning, just to see who complains in other threads about why no one will do anything about climate change.
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NEVER, EVER buy a rug from a shop in Istanbul. 10 freakin years and still call me every 3 months "hey, we are in town want to look at my selection".
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"However, you could always pack a pair of shoes that you are comfortable with leaving at your destination in exchange for a new pair. Then it is a win-win!"

Is the meteor here yet?
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you kill a hooker there, it's best to leave the body there.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.


What if the experience is to get swindled by some mook in a souk?
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Colonel_Angus: I'm guessing this is the thread to Farky everyone talking about their vacation planning, just to see who complains in other threads about why no one will do anything about climate change.


This quote sums up my ideal vacation.

"I did nothing and it was everything I hoped it would be."

No schedule, no responsibilities, and minimal human interaction that I don't choose for myself. Good food, a show, read a book, etc.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: If you kill a hooker there, it's best to leave the body there.


You'll always have the herpes to remember, anyway.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fano: baron von doodle: How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.

What if the experience is to get swindled by some mook in a souk?


Then you do your thing. It's your vacation.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wax_on: and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.


Let me translate. She didn't over pack. You under planned. She packed that cocktail dress for when you surprised her with a trip to the exotic dance club.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

baron von doodle: wax_on: and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.

Let me translate. She didn't over pack. You under planned. She packed that cocktail dress for when you surprised her with a trip to the exotic dance club.


Yeah, but she packed three cocktail dresses.

I stopped trying to surprise my wife long ago. She ruins all surprises by being nosy.
 
Compact Travel Size
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hey, one of those is how I got my 15 year old half-Filipino cousin (with a 70-year-old father)! But he speaks English.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: If you kill a hooker there, it's best to leave the body there.


If you didn't kill her. Be sure to put in air holes. Really awkward if you forget.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So... don't buy perishables, but do buy food. Okay.
 
KB202
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't buy anything.
Throw away your dirty clothes.
Arrive home with only your keys, passport, and debit card.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm still shocked my dad managed to get a rare-ish bottle of Scotch through DeGaulle security. Maybe they only like wine/brandy.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

KB202: Don't buy anything.
Throw away your dirty clothes.
Arrive home with only your keys, passport, and debit card.


I imagine getting on the plane home would be difficult.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: DEFINATLY enjoy sex with strangers and eschew condoms.


I was gonna wear a condom, but then I thought "when's the next time I'm even going to be in Haiti?"
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Getting a kick out of this because I'm on vacation right now. I bought 3 things to take home: a keychain (I collect one from each place I visit), a shirt (from a place I've wanted to go to since I was 8), and a sticker (from that place which is hilarious and is so me).

Total spend $30. Joy from purchases: priceless
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.


Part of that experience can be shopping though.

When my wife and I went to Seattle one of the high points of our trip was our trip to Pike Place Market. It's a neat little place, if you've never been, and has some great food and shopping there. We ended up in Seattle Cutlery, right there at the market, and my wife came home with her favorite knife - a handmade Japanese santoku - which she uses pretty much nightly ever since. They had a fantastic spice store, and we ended up with some spices and jellies that we wouldn't be getting at home - and since have ordered online now that we know they exist. I was also in the market for a new backpack at the time, and not far from Pike Place Market there was a Chrome store, where I got to not just browse their selections of bags but try them on and poke and prod them - something I couldn't do at home since we didn't have a Chrome store nearby. And I've been daily driving that backpack ever since too, ended up buying a second for when the first one wears out. After we were done shopping and walking around marveling at the neat place we had pancakes and eggs on the top floor at Lowell's.

It was fun to splurge on some things we normally wouldn't, in a neat place with some great little curated selections we wouldn't necessarily be able to find close to home, and shopping was definitely a significant part of that experience. Nothing wrong with splurging a little on a vacation, within reason. And my favorite is to splurge on something nice we'll actually use a lot, rather than some plastic tchotchke garbage. Maybe that new winter jacket you've been needing but haven't gotten around to buying yet? And looking for a nice neighborhood to go do the shopping for it in can certainly be part of the experience.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Getting a kick out of this because I'm on vacation right now. I bought 3 things to take home: a keychain (I collect one from each place I visit), a shirt (from a place I've wanted to go to since I was 8), and a sticker (from that place which is hilarious and is so me).

Total spend $30. Joy from purchases: priceless


Small stuff, if anything, is the way to go. My wife and I will get a magnet from every national park/monument we visit, which means we'll have to get a bigger fridge at some point.  Sometimes we hit the local thrift stores.

We probably make it easier since we go to places close enough to drive, so airport security and baggage handling aren't issues.
 
austerity101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't spend money on objects on vacations. Save it for spending on sex workers.

Eat the rest of your money. Money isn't real.

Set your hotel on fire. Overthrow the local government.

Vacations are about experiences.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

wax_on: baron von doodle: wax_on: and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.

Let me translate. She didn't over pack. You under planned. She packed that cocktail dress for when you surprised her with a trip to the exotic dance club.

Yeah, but she packed three cocktail dresses.

I stopped trying to surprise my wife long ago. She ruins all surprises by being nosy.


So.... You know that she wants to use at least one cocktail dress (the others are probably for selection purposes) and you just, what? Ignore that?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just bought a bridge.  I'll set up a toll house, make some cookies and I'll be Elon rich in no time.  Not gonna waste it like Elon.  Solid gold suit, solid gold house, solid gold rocket car and solid gold dancer ( only two left).  I hope I get the 'wave the farts' dancer.
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: baron von doodle: How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.

Part of that experience can be shopping though.

When my wife and I went to Seattle one of the high points of our trip was our trip to Pike Place Market. It's a neat little place, if you've never been, and has some great food and shopping there. We ended up in Seattle Cutlery, right there at the market, and my wife came home with her favorite knife - a handmade Japanese santoku - which she uses pretty much nightly ever since. They had a fantastic spice store, and we ended up with some spices and jellies that we wouldn't be getting at home - and since have ordered online now that we know they exist. I was also in the market for a new backpack at the time, and not far from Pike Place Market there was a Chrome store, where I got to not just browse their selections of bags but try them on and poke and prod them - something I couldn't do at home since we didn't have a Chrome store nearby. And I've been daily driving that backpack ever since too, ended up buying a second for when the first one wears out. After we were done shopping and walking around marveling at the neat place we had pancakes and eggs on the top floor at Lowell's.

It was fun to splurge on some things we normally wouldn't, in a neat place with some great little curated selections we wouldn't necessarily be able to find close to home, and shopping was definitely a significant part of that experience. Nothing wrong with splurging a little on a vacation, within reason. And my favorite is to splurge on something nice we'll actually use a lot, rather than some plastic tchotchke garbage. Maybe that new winter jacket you've been needing but haven't gotten around to buying yet? And looking for a nice neighborhood to go do the shopping for it in can certainly be part of the experience.


Ok, I phrased that wrong. If shopping is what you consider a vacation, do that. I was more referring to the expensive... thing some people buy on vacation to show off to others while not-so-subtly hinting at the price.

Also, that market is amazing I cannot recommend it enough. Glancing blow from a flying fish while I was there. It was amazing.
 
doosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
For me it was down to the Maldives, Bora Bora or Pensacola. After much deliberation I went with Pensacola on account of the other two not having a Hooters.
 
Bslim
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The problem with the world is people aren't living their experiences in their own f*cking house.
 
lithven
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I bought a 50/50 wool / possum fur blanket on a vacation almost 20 years ago. Mostly because it was hilarious and somewhat because I knew I'd never find anything like it at home. It attracts dog hair like crazy though so I don't use it much but it is warm and comfortable.
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ranchguy: NEVER, EVER buy a rug from a shop in Istanbul. 10 freakin years and still call me every 3 months "hey, we are in town want to look at my selection".


LOL I just bought a new rug from the guy from Ephesus.  My first rug was 20 years ago.  But you are right, they call every year.  I usually tell them no.
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I never understood people that plan on going shopping while on vacation. That is the last thing I want to do. I want to Relax, see some sites, and have someone serve me over priced drinks and food unless I pass out
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
While some souvenirs may seem unique at the time, you can probably get them cheaper elsewhere.

The whole point of a souvenir is having a keepsake of a trip or vacation, if you're going on Amazon after the fact you're missing the whole god damned point.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: wax_on: baron von doodle: wax_on: and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.

Let me translate. She didn't over pack. You under planned. She packed that cocktail dress for when you surprised her with a trip to the exotic dance club.

Yeah, but she packed three cocktail dresses.

I stopped trying to surprise my wife long ago. She ruins all surprises by being nosy.

So.... You know that she wants to use at least one cocktail dress (the others are probably for selection purposes) and you just, what? Ignore that?


Haha. Nice strawman there. Good setup.
 
PhoenixFarker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: How about don't go shopping for things to take home on vacation? Unless your trip was in order to get a particular thing that can only be gotten there and in person you can order it from home.

I'm not saying to don't spend money. Just consider that the points of a vacation is the experience.


Art created by local artists is something Mrs. Farker and I purchase routinely. It supports the local economy and artists, who have a tough time making a living anywhere, and we get a unique piece that commemorates our trip.
 
TheDogDidIt
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
awwww shuddyap.
If it brings you joy buy it

Lacquer Betel Nut container from Burma, Spices from the spice market in Marakesh, prayer wheel from Tibet, Wine from Argentina, balsamic vinegar from Italy, carved buddha head from Nepal, and needlework from Japan........

Could I get these here yep?
Do they all bring back cherised memories, yep
DO the authors totally miss the point of buying something on vacation?  Like souless fun-sucking drones.
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bslim: The problem with the world is people aren't living their experiences in their own f*cking house.


Fool. NEVER bring a sex worker into your house. The consequence could be dire.

/Princeton could use a guy like Joel

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

kkinnison: I never understood people that plan on going shopping while on vacation. That is the last thing I want to do. I want to Relax, see some sites, and have someone serve me over priced drinks and food unless I pass out


I find it to be pretty fun wandering shops in other countries, even boring places like grocery or drug stores are fun. I've also used the strong dollar to pick up some stuff overseas that I use frequently at home including kitchen tools and a great travel battery pack. If I'm traveling domestically, then we'll hit up the local artist shops & galleries.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What's a vacation? I haven't opened my blinds since Feb 2020
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: wax_on: and if you are an over-packer, like me, you will not have room for them

I don't understand this. How can someone be a habitual overpacker? Can they not realize that they overpacked the last 10 times they traveled somewhere and just pack less stuff the next time?
My wife does this, much to my frustration. Geez, you didn't use 50% of what you brought last time and you're going to bring the same amount of crap again?
I hate the inconvenience of excess luggage, I'd rather pack light and if there's something that I didn't bring either go without or suck it up and buy it locally.

Let me translate. She didn't over pack. You under planned. She packed that cocktail dress for when you surprised her with a trip to the exotic dance club.


Didn't you find it strange how she acted surprised, but everyone in the...club...knew her stage-name?
 
Iamos [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

OhioUGrad: What's a vacation? I haven't opened my blinds since Feb 2020


If you listen to the Colonel, a vacation is something to do to intentionally and grievously wound mother earth.
 
