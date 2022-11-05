 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 5 is abandon, as in Paul McCartney and Wings' biggest hit was abandon the run   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
7
    More: Amusing, French language, Louisa May Alcott, English language, VHS tape users, Orchard House, Little Women, guilt-free abandon, Lillian Eden  
•       •       •

71 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 11:10 AM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to put abandon my watch.  The old one broke.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Lives in abandon by the river.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Let's go Abadon? Is that one?
 
Kirkenhegelstein [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This must be where the dad jokes hang out.

Why are dad jokes like an anti-vaxxer's kids?

They never get old.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The Merriam-Webster word of the day for November 6 is groan.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: This must be where the dad jokes hang out.

Why are dad jokes like an anti-vaxxer's kids?

They never get old.


Do you know when a joke turns in to a dad joke?  When it becomes apparent.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.