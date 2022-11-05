 Skip to content
(AP News)   Is it too soon to talk about flare gun control, comrade?   (apnews.com) divider line
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Raising the bar on "stupid ways to die."
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are easier ways to get the waitress' attention.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: There are easier ways to get the waitress' attention.


Many of them would put you in the pokey just like this one.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Matt Dodson: Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground?


Gotta add the link.....
Deep Purple - Smoke on the Water (Audio)
Youtube zUwEIt9ez7M
 
Tentacle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smoooooooooke on the waaaaater... fire in the sky! /funky claude
 
oryx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vodak involved?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
consumerist.comView Full Size

We need to talk about your flare
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Matt Dodson: Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground?


You drop an earworm, you drop the needle.
THAT'S the Chicago way!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
kbronsito:
We need to talk about your flare

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Matt Dodson
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: Matt Dodson: Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground?

You drop an earworm, you drop the needle.
THAT'S the Chicago way!
[Fark user image 275x183]


Noted for future reference.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Matt Dodson: Some stupid with a flare gun burned the place to the ground?


Some drunken orc with a flare gun.
 
