The Ninja has fallen
Summoner101
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If he was a ninja, how'd they ever see him?
 
BurghDude
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Godspeed brave human.
 
Bslim
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R I P


R I P
 
TWX
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
R.I.P. Ninja

R.I.P. Ninja
 
Hoopy Frood
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If a ninja falls in the woods, does it make a sound?
 
TWX
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Summoner101: If he was a ninja, how'd they ever see him?


yoi don't have to be seen...

HM GOVERNMENT, PUBLIC SERVICE FILM NO. 42 PARA 6.
 
MBooda
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Australian? "Ninja" isn't an Österreichisches Hochdeutsch word.
 
DeathByGeekSquad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

R I P

R I P


RIP Franco.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is effective war propaganda.

In the past 20 years of America World Police, I can't recall any soldiers having cool names like "Ninja" and "The Ghost of Kyiv". It's only been 6+ months and we've had 2 Ukraine war heroes I can remember.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: This is effective war propaganda.

In the past 20 years of America World Police, I can't recall any soldiers having cool names like "Ninja" and "The Ghost of Kyiv". It's only been 6+ months and we've had 2 Ukraine war heroes I can remember.


The only difference is Ninja was real, and the Ghost of Kiev was a construct.

RIP big balls sniper guy.
 
scotchcrotch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was promised this was was to protect democracy, not a port and the worlds biggest money laundering operation.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: This is effective war propaganda.

In the past 20 years of America World Police, I can't recall any soldiers having cool names like "Ninja" and "The Ghost of Kyiv". It's only been 6+ months and we've had 2 Ukraine war heroes I can remember.


And five years from now, will either of them be remembered?
 
