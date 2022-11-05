 Skip to content
(The Intercept)   Undisclosed lab accident leaves bio student with strange illness.... "Everything's fine, nothing to see here, no need to worry....our security chief, Capt. Tripps, has it all under control"   (theintercept.com) divider line
44
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Working with dangerous pathogens is, uh, dangerous. Who knew?
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm off to Las Vegas. My life for you
 
meatwhistle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That explains the dreams about the old woman in the corn.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't fear the reaper...🎶
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it begins.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dibs on Laura San Giacomo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll stick with the Chumbawamba virus, so I can get up again.
 
CrazyUncle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Baby can you dig your man?🎸🎵
 
Your Hind Brain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chick I'm gonna
Chikungunya

Writing lyrics for my new hair metal band.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
M o o n
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, it's called being hung over, bio student.
 
Percise1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only after getting sick did the student tell her supervisor about the slipped needle.

Well, there is one person who shouldn't work in that field ever again.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So it begins.


again....
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Russ1642: Working with dangerous pathogens is, uh, dangerous. Who knew?


It's not always that bad:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TTFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dibs on Laura San Giacomo

[Fark user image 400x750]


That's one of those pictures where my brain says "I'm I seeing what I think I'm seeing, or am I seeing what I wish I was seeing?"
 
Bigdogdaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm going to get in early.  IT'S A HOAX!  Ok.  I'm the first denier.  I'll go down in history!
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Dibs on Laura San Giacomo

[Fark user image 400x750]

That's one of those pictures where my brain says "I'm I seeing what I think I'm seeing, or am I seeing what I wish I was seeing?"


Yes
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TTFK: [Fark user image image 850x566]


Great movie with an incredibly lame ending.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

alechemist: M o o n


Thst spells -  we all want to fark Laura San Giacomo?
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Chikungunya, which means "bent over in pain"

Which is bad, but not as bad as the "Oh God, kill me now it hurts so bad!" and "Please remove my testicles so they will stop hurting" viruses.
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I'm going to get in early.  IT'S A HOAX!  Ok.  I'm the first denier.  I'll go down in history!


It sounds like the grad student who stuck herself was the first denier.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The needle pierced through both sets of gloves, but the student saw no blood, so she washed her hands, removed her safety equipment, and left the lab without telling anyone what had happened. Four days later, she ran a fever, and her body ached and convulsed in chills. The next morning, her skin was flecked with discolored spots. They multiplied over the course of the day, so she went to the emergency room, where the doctors kept her overnight for observation. A nurse drew her blood and sent it off to a state lab. She tested positive for Chikungunya. Only after getting sick did the student tell her supervisor about the slipped needle.

I really don't think this work is for you.

/Thankfully it wasn't something with airborne transmissal
//Idiots will be the end of us
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Stand (opening scene)
Youtube F7QRsx9lbBU

\overall not a very good series, but they did get the beginning right
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I was going to say the only unusual thing about this is that it is being reported, but I see the authors dutifully addressed that with the first sentence.
 
Veloram
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Not the worst disease you can contract in a lab
 
Tarl3k
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

CrazyUncle: Don't fear the reaper...🎶


That was a p perfectsong choice.  Those can be hard to get right.
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So it begins.


Began. This article is about a lady studying Chikunguya 6 years ago.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
and then the murders began...?
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Biosafety Level 3 is HIV level protocol. Level  4 is Ebola and shiat. You report all possible contacts. ALL.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Chikungunya, which means "bent over in pain"

Which is bad, but not as bad as the "Oh God, kill me now it hurts so bad!" and "Please remove my testicles so they will stop hurting" viruses.


A virus that targets the testicles is the next step, if someone is willing to take it.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: SBinRR: Chikungunya, which means "bent over in pain"

Which is bad, but not as bad as the "Oh God, kill me now it hurts so bad!" and "Please remove my testicles so they will stop hurting" viruses.

A virus that targets the testicles is the next step, if someone is willing to take it.


Virus? You misspelled Marriage.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Veloram: Not the worst disease you can contract in a lab


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Labs can be terrifying places to work.
In this incident, a PHD researcher was killed by a few drops of liquid that managed to penetrate the gloves she was wearing. She followed all recommended procedures, it's just the procedures proved inadequate.
From the wiki:
Despite aggressive chelation therapy, her condition rapidly deteriorated. Three weeks after the first neurological symptoms appeared, Wetterhahn lapsed into what appeared to be a vegetative state punctuated by periods of extreme agitation.[8] One of her former students said that "Her husband saw tears rolling down her face. I asked if she was in pain. The doctors said it didn't appear that her brain could even register pain."[9] Wetterhahn was removed from life support and died on June 8, 1997, less than a year after her initial exposure.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Labs can be terrifying places to work.
In this incident, a PHD researcher was killed by a few drops of liquid that managed to penetrate the gloves she was wearing. She followed all recommended procedures, it's just the procedures proved inadequate.
From the wiki:
Despite aggressive chelation therapy, her condition rapidly deteriorated. Three weeks after the first neurological symptoms appeared, Wetterhahn lapsed into what appeared to be a vegetative state punctuated by periods of extreme agitation.[8] One of her former students said that "Her husband saw tears rolling down her face. I asked if she was in pain. The doctors said it didn't appear that her brain could even register pain."[9] Wetterhahn was removed from life support and died on June 8, 1997, less than a year after her initial exposure.


A Scientist Spilled 2 Drops Organic Mercury On Her Hand. This Is What Happened To Her Brain.
Youtube NJ7M01jV058
 
the voice of raisin
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bigdogdaddy: I'm going to get in early.  IT'S A HOAX!  Ok.  I'm the first denier.  I'll go down in history!


possibly the last as well
 
shabu
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So you're saying there's a chance?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Biosafety Level 3 is HIV level protocol. Level  4 is Ebola and shiat. You report all possible contacts. ALL.


University labs are notorious for not following best practices. One of the first things they teach you in a lab is to never work alone. Any number of accidents could have happened to her and no one would have been around to help her.
 
Linux_Yes
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: So it begins.


The last one didnt work.
 
wingnut396
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Ah, this will pair fine with coming role back in the Federal regulator agencies. Will be like drinking a fine vintage of Boone's Farm with a pickled herring and pop rocks charcuterie board.
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The Great Adventures of Mosquito Man and Larvae Boy. It new comic book everyone has been buzzing about.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Is Baby LaVon ok?
 
Supadope
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Chikungunya Is nothing to fark with. It killed my friend's father. He was in India getting an award for his advancements in endocrinology and got a mosquito bite.
 
