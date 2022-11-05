 Skip to content
(CBC)   Policing 101. The key to a proper arrest is to have the key when it becomes obvious that your knee jerk assumption was wrong   (cbc.ca) divider line
SpockYouOut [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Was he then arrested for stealing the handcuffs?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They began investigating the car in the parking lot Thursday because it had obvious damage to the lock that is typical of stolen vehicles, but before they could finish, a citizen attempted to take possession of it, the SPVM's communication team says in an email to CBC.

So these idiots thought a criminal would come up to them while they were looking at a car and say, "That's my car!"

No...a car thief would walk away and look for another car to steal.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does his key open the door?  Does he have a fo. To unlock it?

Maybe stolen, but who knows.  Maybe run the plates before jumping to conclusions?

Plates say the car belongs to the man who is standing in front of me.  Maybe apologize and move on instead of jumping to hand cuffs.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Its not right what this guy went through, but at least he's not in America.  Here, you could add a wood shampoo, attested fir resisting arrest, and maybe even a bullet to the head if things went sideways enough.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Sue the ever loving shiat out of them. They didn't even check if the car had been reported stolen. They just saw a black guy and arrested him because they were bored.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
At least they didn't leave the handcuffed man in the back of a locked patrol car sitting on the train tracks.
 
cherryl taggart [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

BizarreMan: Does his key open the door?  Does he have a fo. To unlock it?

Maybe stolen, but who knows.  Maybe run the plates before jumping to conclusions?

Plates say the car belongs to the man who is standing in front of me.  Maybe apologize and move on instead of jumping to hand cuffs.


But if they did that, they might also have to acknowledge they need additional training.  That would take them off the street and chaos would rule.  Better to just arrest everyone and figure out the charges later.

It always works out.
 
