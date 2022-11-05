 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   If the rats are fleeing, that probably means the ship is sinking   (newsweek.com) divider line
Cyber Duck
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I like the quote that they're leaving without washing their mugs.  If it were me, I'd also reheat some fish in the microwave as I headed out.
 
Theeng
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"They leave, leaving things at the workplace, without washing their mug," a source told the news outlet.

Is that a euphemism?
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"Russian journalist Roman Super..."

Damn, I want to party with that guy.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hope to god that the elections will be a blue wave, because the republicans are eager AF to yoink away support for Ukraine and give Putin the help he needs to pull off a miracle victory.

i.insider.comView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Prominent Russian journalist and former presidential candidate Ksenia Sobchak also fled Russia to Lithuania, as police raided her Moscow home on Wednesday morning, intelligence services in Vilnius said.


im2.ezgif.comView Full Size

Ksenia Sobchak crosses the Belarusian-Lithuanian border - YouTube
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If they were smart, they'd leave an address somewhere in China then get their asses to Ascension Island.
 
IDefineWhatIsPC
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: I hope to god that the elections will be a blue wave, because the republicans are eager AF to yoink away support for Ukraine and give Putin the help he needs to pull off a miracle victory.


Blue wave isn't happening, and Ukriane support will go up no matter who wins. If Ukraine wins, we can skip world war three.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
"They leave, leaving things at the workplace, without washing their mug," a source told the news outlet.

Dear. God. It is really that bad.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have seen some Farkers suggest that fleeing Russians should not be allowed to enter other countries, but I disagree. While I understand the logic behind turning away fleeing Russians, I think the more who are able to leave, the worse it is for Putin. I want millions and millions of Russians to flee their country and never go back. Let's drain Putin's cannon fodder pool.
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
As long as they don't come here.

Letting German POWs stay in the US after WWII might have been one of the biggest mistakes this nation ever made.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Right now is a very dangerous time to be a mid to high level Russian politician. They're looking for people to blame for Ukraine.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Theeng: "They leave, leaving things at the workplace, without washing their mug," a source told the news outlet.

Is that a euphemism?



Heh heh heh... she didn't exactly "wash her mug," if you know what I mean, and I think you do...
 
