(NYPost)   Man stabbed in ribs at steak house   (nypost.com) divider line
7
    More: Scary, Woman, 24-year-old man, Ruth's Chris Steak House, Female, upmarket Midtown steakhouse, Gender, Steakhouses, nearby tables  
waxbeans
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long is it going to take the cops to find someone to grill for information? I'm curious what the stabber had at streak in a fight between others?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


./oblig
 
Kendis-Dai
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man stabbed in steak at ribs house
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Your dog got the steak.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Saucy response to a spat, results in a spit."
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Yelp review:
"The steak was perfectly prepared. One of the patrons was not."
 
