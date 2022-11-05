 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 255 of WW3: Russia struggling to train 300,000 conscripts as experienced officers and trainers already killed, says UK. It's your Saturday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: News, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russian military, Ukraine, Ukrainian language, Belarus, Russian armed forces  
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Really? The end of times? You couldn't buy into Day FF and come up with something witty?
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Dynamo fans have always been a unique community of passionate and dedicated people who stood out from the crowd.

Oleksiy Rubtsov was one of them. Played sports and loved football. In addition, he was also experienced in military affairs, and therefore, with the beginning of a full-scale invasion, the question "Should we go to the front?" did not stand The answer was unequivocal and well-known: "Go."

Unfortunately, Oleksiy Rubtsov died while performing a combat mission. The defender has two small children.

"You always believed that such a death was an honor for a Man, a true Warrior, which you undoubtedly were. You died defending the future of our children and saving the lives of young, inexperienced brothers. It was not the first time that you stood up for the defense of our land, you were wounded, but you never cowered in the face of death," his wife wrote about Oleksiy.

No words "thank you" will be enough to express our gratitude to the fallen heroes who gave their lives. Now they protect us from the sky. Eternal glory!
Fark user image
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fasahd: Really? The end of times? You couldn't buy into Day FF and come up with something witty?


I'm just waiting for the counter for orc deaths to roll over.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yesterday stuff:

Missy left me bereft again. Tina made a brief appearance after 3am. It was pointless, and only left me frustrated and longing.

The main thing from the address of President Volodymyr Zelenskyi:

Today is the Railway Worker's Day - a professional holiday of thousands of people who have become a real support for our country.

During the day, an air alert was announced several times in most regions of the country. There are downed Shaheds, there are downed Calibers. Thank you, warriors, for this result!

In the south, as usual, our fighters are destroying enemy equipment and Russian manpower. The most violent fighting during the week is concentrated in Donbas - Bakhmut and Soledar. We hold our positions.

We take seriously the statement of the G8 foreign ministers. It covers key aspects of the situation in our defense against Russian aggression. We especially thank you for creating a coordination mechanism to help our country restore critical energy infrastructure.

We have a new package of defense aid from our American friends - $400 million - this is, in particular, armored vehicles, which we very much need to move forward at the front.

▪ The Netherlands also announced another package of military aid - €125 million - this is what will ensure the strengthening of our tank units - together with American and Czech efforts.

Jake Sullivan, the US President's national security adviser, visited Kyiv today: we are working on the issue of air defense and anti-missile defense for Ukraine.

These days, the first lady of Ukraine and representatives of our government visited Portugal: there was a meeting with the leaders of Portugal - the President and the Prime Minister. The Web Summit, one of the most powerful annual events for the global IT industry, was also held there. Ukraine was represented by the largest team in history: representatives of leading IT companies, foundations, and more than 70 Ukrainian startups. Olena opened the summit with her speech. I called on the IT community to help protect our state, and this requires very technological things. And it is felt that there will be a response.

November 4 is the day when an important step was taken in the development of our sovereign statehood. 31 years ago, on this very day, the Law of Ukraine "On the State Border" was adopted. This is one of the first fundamental documents of restored Ukrainian independence.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Main news for November 4:

Despite the massive shelling in October , the number of new businesses in Ukraine increased

▪ the Russians used up almost all the Iranian drones from the first batch

the army of the Russian Federation created a "colossal ecological threat" in the Dnipro in the occupied Kherson region

▪ The USA announced new military aid to Ukraine in the amount of $400 million

The began in Poland largest military exercises of the Visegrad Group

The G7 countries created an energy "Ramstein" for Ukraine
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
November 5

At night, the enemy again attacked Dnipropetrovsk region

The Russians covered the Nikopol district with fire from Grady and heavy artillery. Shots were fired from the temporarily occupied Energodar on three communities.

Nikopol got the most. The enemy directed almost 40 shells at the night city. Two fires broke out.

One and a half dozen high-rise and private buildings, utility buildings and a gas pipeline were mutilated.

Russian shells also hit the local lyceum, industrial and transport enterprises. Damaged production facilities and property.

It passed without casualties or injuries.
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He ded.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1588830260069400576
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Racist? Someone really needs to get on the Paige bonker 9000 translation auto-carrot. I guess it is my Firefox. I think she and Paige would hit it off if they got to know one another:

Over the past day, the Air Force of Ukraine destroyed two racist helicopters and 14 UAVs

Also, on November 4, around 4:00 p.m., two Kalibr cruise missiles were shot down in the southern direction of the air defense system of the Air Force.

Two Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters were destroyed in the Kherson region.

Also, units of anti-aircraft missile troops and mobile fire groups destroyed eleven "Shahed-136" kamikaze drones and three UAVs of operational-tactical level.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm too sexy for....Milan football club donated 150,000 euros for the reconstruction of the stadium in Irpen

UNITED24 ambassador Andriy Shevchenko is collecting money for the reconstruction of the stadium in Irpen.

The first €150,000 of the €600,000 needed was raised thanks to Milan.

Shevchenko calls on the entire football community and big business to get involved

" I arrived at this shell-ravaged stadium and saw children running around the field with a ball, ignoring the big black holes. The enemy managed to destroy the football field, but not our children's passion for their favorite game," he added.
Fark user image
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the guys russia had that were trained for war got killed off, so now they're got to train a bunch of new ones to die just as quickly.

That's called smart planning.
 
fasahd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More from day 11111111:

A judge of the Supreme Court of the so-called "DNR" was wounded in Vuglehirsk, who handed down sentences against foreigners who fought on the side of Ukraine

According to preliminary data of the Russian mass media, the name of the judge is Oleksandr Nikulin.

It was this judge who handed down the death sentence to the British Sean Pinner and Andrew Hill, as well as the Moroccan Saadun Brahim.

Foreigners served in the ranks of the Armed Forces and defended Mariupol.

Nikolin received a gunshot wound and is in serious condition.

He is a former Ukrainian judge who worked in the Donetsk Administrative Court of Appeal.
Fark user image
 
valenumr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: All the guys russia had that were trained for war got killed off, so now they're got to train a bunch of new ones to die just as quickly.

That's called smart planning.


To be fair, the orcs that have survived may provide good advice to the greens. I doubt it will help much though
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: To be fair, the orcs that have survived may provide good advice to the greens. I doubt it will help much though


That would depend on how loudly they can shout "Just put the gun down and surrender, you idiot!" in the direction of the front lines.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: All the guys russia had that were trained for war got killed off, so now they're got to train a bunch of new ones to die just as quickly.

That's called smart planning.


and by "train" we mean, sit on bus headed directly to the frontline.  Armed with a 50 year old rifle and grandma's sheets.
 
Concrete Donkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How hard could it be to train people to wave a white flag?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: He ded.

https://twitter.com/i/status/1588830260069400576


Conveniently he's already pre-dug and occupied his grave.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

fasahd: Really? The end of times? You couldn't buy into Day FF and come up with something witty?


I tend not to submit headlines for daily threads but you could do a "Buffer overflow" joke tomorrow.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those kill numbers are getting higher and higher for troops. They should add a surrender column to that list. Be interesting to see how that goes as the poorly/untrained troops make it to the front.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

valenumr: fasahd: Really? The end of times? You couldn't buy into Day FF and come up with something witty?

I'm just waiting for the counter for orc deaths to roll over.


That's part of the Russian strategy.

Fark user image
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bloobeary: All the guys russia had that were trained for war got killed off, so now they're got to train a bunch of new ones to die just as quickly.

That's called smart planning.


They also sent off a good portion of the guys that are supposed to train the new guys to die in Ukraine, hence why they're having such difficulties.

/oh no
//anyway
 
Lord Ezekiel [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fasahd: Yesterday stuff:

Missy left me bereft again. Tina made a brief appearance after 3am. It was pointless, and only left me frustrated and longing.


Wait, what?
 
Priest_to_the_Exanimate
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

andrewagill: fasahd: Really? The end of times? You couldn't buy into Day FF and come up with something witty?

I tend not to submit headlines for daily threads but you could do a "Buffer overflow" joke tomorrow.


The Russians will need to upgrade to a 16 bit war or the whole thing will reset tomorrow.  Maybe the Z thing came from Z80 processors they are probably still using.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes'). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff')

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://www.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/

I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator.

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org
Volunteers for Ukraine:  https://volunteerforukraine.org/donate/


Humanitarian aid:

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Red Cross / Red Crescent:  https://donate.redcrossredcrescent.org/ua/donate/~my-donation

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

UN Human Rights Council:  https://www.unhcr.org/en-us/ukraine-emergency.html

UNICEF:  https://www.unicefusa.org/stories/unicef-children-crossfire-ukraine-crisis/39542?form=FUNKBHMZQDQ
For Canadians:  https://www.unicef.ca/en

Episcopal Relief & Development's Ukraine Crisis Response Fund: https://support.episcopalrelief.org/ukraineresponse

International Rescue Foundation (via TripAdvisor matching page):  https://www.tripadvisor.com/vpages/refugee_relief.html

International Rescue Committee:  https://www.rescue.org/article/how-does-irc-respond-emergency-ukraine

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://eng.goodbread.com.ua
A US baker helping equip looted Ukrainian bakeries: https://gofund.me/174f7423

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Greater Baltimore Medical Center (medicine for Ukraine): https://www.classy.org/give/406643/
Tidewater (Virginia) Ukrainian School: https://tidewaterua.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDnepr ;  https://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donate

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
Demining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org


Other notes & ways to help:

If you know any Ukrainians in need, give them this link: https://mobile.twitter.com/Flash43191300/status/1558794397868859393
(If anyone has a link to that info that's hotlinked, please let me know).  For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.  Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .  To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot

You should also check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

If you want to fund reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Saving Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Online (SUCHO):  https://www.sucho.org

Shadows Project (Survey for what cultural stuff they should put online, and an Instagram page of Ukrainian art):  https://beacons.page/shadows.project

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825. (And if you want to learn Ukrainian, sign up with Pimsleur before the end of the year: https://www.pimsleur.com/c/free-ukrainian )

Learn about Ukrainian History (and raise funds):  https://youtube.com/watch?v=tl070rPB58M

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukraine

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites, but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (consider shipping time/delays for Christmas presents, so order early):

Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Picasso-esque print: https://andresvalencia-invasionofukraine.com
Clothing (Texas imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
A comic book:  https://zoop.gg/c/comicsforukraine
Games studios in Ukraine: https://store.steampowered.com/developer/StarniGames ;  https://store.steampowered.com/developer/nightcatstudioshttps://store.steampowered.com/developer/Best%20Wayhttps://store.steampowered.com/search/?developer=N-Game%20Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
Ukrainian fire shirt: https://www.bonfire.com/ukraine-ministry-of-accidental-russian-fire/
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I'd just like to point out that as Russia has lost 2,700 tanks in Ukraine and we now know that Russia's 12,000 tank inventory is a shambles if not a total sham, the US has over 2,300 Abrams stored in operating condition in a high desert in California.

img.atlasobscura.com


Or are they?

ocregister.com
 
Oneiros
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
On the discussion of infrastructure, PBS News Hour had a report last night:  https://www.pbs.org/newshour/show/russian-attacks-on-energy-infrastructure-leaves-ukraine-in-dark-as-winter-approaches

Russia has been repeatedly shelling the same power stations after they get fixed, which has resulted in dead & injured repairmen.  But they're also running low on backup parts for some of the Soviet power plants, so they don't know how many times they can repair them.

They also mentioned that possibility of moving some of the infrastructure underground because russia will always be their neighbor... but they can't do it while they're at war.
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Men, don't forget to fill out your life insurance form so that your folks get a free toaster if you are killed.
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: Or are they?


I saw at least 50 go down the railroad the other day.  Mostly green ones, with a few tan ones in the mix.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I was wondering about the 90 t72 number since only 45 were coming from czechia.
The other 45 are coming from the nether region


The Netherlands will modernize 45 T-72 tanks for Ukraine within the new EUR 120 million military aid package

Together, the US, Czech Republic, and the Netherlands are providing 90 T-72 modernized tanks for Ukraine https://t.co/COxWPiJdt0
- Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) November 5, 2022
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user image


In further corrections to official Russian government statements:

* While independent polling may not fully agree, man-on-the-street interview with Moscow residents have shown that the new Russia One program "Barney, Ivan, and Their Conscript Friends" is having limited uptake with the desired two to eight year demographic, in spite of Vladimir Putin's demands that toddlers learn the theme song or suffer crucifixion in front of the Kremlin gates. While it is completely obvious that First Comrade Putin was, at the moment he issued this proclamation, suffering from painful anal polyps and was thus simply speaking from an excess of pain, we should still all learn from the spirit of his instructions and memorize the lyrics of the beloved song, to wit: ♪"I love you, you love me, please don't send me to the glue factory" ♪

* On this, the two-hundred and fifty-fifth day of the invasion of Ukraine, military planners are scrambling to fix a potential 'Y2K' bug, in which the 8-bit computers calculating our strategic plans are in danger of rolling over the bounds of the integer causing untold mayhem. It is believed that a fix is in progress, where all combat planning software will be recompiled to the more advanced 16-bit Apple IIGS platform.

* While some reports may dispute this fact, James Cameron during his descent into the Marianas Trench did not find the wreckage of the heavy cruiser Moskva. That sank in a completely different part of the ocean. He also did not find the complete plans for the successful invasion of Ukraine, not because those are hidden somewhere else, but because they don't exist.

* Meanwhile, while we are on this moment of heartfelt truth and reconciliation, it would behoove us as a nation to ask ourselves: what is it that we have done, collectively, to have summoned the fifty-foot-tall manifestation of Taylor Swift, who is currently stomping Nikolskaya Street flat? It is of vital importance that this moment of self-reflection that we consider our national sins, identify what may have summoned this angel of destruction, and . . . *touches earpiece* . . . also I'm getting word of mass casualties from men running underneath her and looking up her dress. Stop that. That's not helping.
 
Juc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Iran is saying all the drones they have Russia were from before the war started.
I find that extremely hard to believe but i guess they're admitting to anything due to the overwhelming proof.


INTERESTING: Iran admits that it delivered drones to Russia in small numbers before the start of the Ukraine war. pic.twitter.com/CS2oA3e5hQ
- Samuel Bendett (@SamBendett) November 5, 2022
 
