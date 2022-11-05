 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Wrap)   Elon slams former advertisers, thus proving he's no chess player   (thewrap.com) divider line
64
    More: Facepalm, Supreme Court of the United States, Elon Musk, exodus of advertisers, extremely Trump-like tweet, Federalist Society, sudden mass layoffs, Content moderation, fellow Mike Davis  
•       •       •

999 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Nov 2022 at 9:05 AM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



64 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Elon and his new toy...

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, it could work if everyone is craven enough. Look at how "reasonable" Republicans completely caved to MAGA out of fear for their physical safety. Threatening people with doxxing and physical violence is something Musk has already engaged in with Tesla critics and problematical employees, so it's not a stretch for him.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No worries. I'm sure MyPillow can float Twitter.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How the actual fark di this dickhead's investors stay with him on this deal? Didn't they notice that he's having an end-stage Downfall moment?
Chessmate, dumbarse.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Because the thing that advertisers hate is someone name dropping them about not cozying up to hate speech and evil.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why is Elon against free speech?
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Elon is Gomez Addams enjoying driving companies into the ground and watching things burn.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon, turning Twitter into a botverse isn't going to get your ass to Mars. And blaming folks for pulling away from a model that untenable isn't going to win you any friends.

And right now, Elon's friends are folks who vehemently dislike the idea of any sort of freedom. At the risk of overspamming an article, this does bring up some points that folks might want to consider for his motives for his reckless behavior as of late. Particularly, the long term strategy, and why he is 'suddenly' so averse to the idea of Dame Market.

Elon just wants a government and a business environment that is small enough to drown in a bathtub.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, in two weeks when President Trump is restored to office his Commerce Secretary Mike Lindell will spearhead the Freedom Free Market Crying Eagle Freedom Act to require any company doing business in America to be forced to advertise on Twitter. For freedom.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elon Musk hates the free market. That's why he relies on government subsidies.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If money is speech (per Citizens United), then extorting companies to spend money is compulsory speech.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mofa: If money is speech (per Citizens United), then extorting companies to spend money is compulsory speech.

[Fark user image image 425x453]


"Rich people are rich because they're so much smarter than us."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have TSLA $175 puts for 11/18, so I'm loving this sh*t. House money, Elon so go ahead and nuke everything.
 
Decorus
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Once again I'm proven right. Elon Musk fails at basic human interaction. Threatening companies that already don't want to buy ads from you isn't going to get them to buy ads from you. Your going to drive people in the opposite direction and further damage your brand.
 
Bslim
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Thermonuclear Shame is the name of my all midget troupe of Kanye impersonators
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
An organization attempting to force advertisers to continue paying in order to avoid being "named and shamed" by the organization or facing some other form of negative consequence?  It seems like there is a name for that kind of activity (and a law that could be used to prosecute it)...
Fark user imageView Full Size

/It's not the Suave Act of 1970.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
It's amazing how quickly Twitter just turned to shiat.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
noitsnot
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

mofa: Well, it could work if everyone is craven enough. Look at how "reasonable" Republicans completely caved to MAGA out of fear for their physical safety. Threatening people with doxxing and physical violence is something Musk has already engaged in with Tesla critics and problematical employees, so it's not a stretch for him.


It is the age of powerful babies.
 
Karne
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I have TSLA $175 puts for 11/18, so I'm loving this sh*t. House money, Elon so go ahead and nuke everything.


Musk is done.
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Advertisers: We're just gonna go out for a smoke and see what happens.

Elon: GET BACK IN HERE AND PARTY! MY EGO DEMANDS IT!

Advertisers: We all just got Nextdoor alerts that someone's cat has fallen ill. We'll come back in the morning to help clean up. Promise.
 
lithven
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

mofa: It's amazing how quickly Twitter just turned to shiat.
[Fark user image image 425x316]
[Fark user image image 425x279]


Those parody accounts should pay the $8 for a month or two to get the checkmark. Maybe then he'd understand why that's a bad idea and defeats the purpose of it. Also if the accounts are still removed you contest the charge with the credit card company if they don't refund it.
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Demetrius: Elon is Gomez Addams enjoying driving companies into the ground and watching things burn.

[i.imgur.com image 562x294]


How dare you compare Gomez to that repugnant South African piece of shiat?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Nothing has changed?  So Twitter is still banning Biden policy critics?  Live by the sword, die by the sword I guess.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So he's basically going to give the companies that don't want to give him money for advertising free advertising? Bold strategy Cotton...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
The fact that he's letting some clown from the Fascist Society make his major business decisions for him via tweets is troubling.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Im super surprised to find out that Musk Free Speech (TM) is strictly limited to expressions of speech that support Musk and his agenda.
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
You guys, I'm beginning to suspect that maybe Elon Musk is not the genius that they originally told us he is.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: How the actual fark di this dickhead's investors stay with him on this deal? Didn't they notice that he's having an end-stage Downfall moment?
Chessmate, dumbarse.


His investors include such wonderful places as Saudi Arabia, who would very much like not having to deal with media that they can't control.

Destroying Twitter is a goal that authoritarians world-wide can get behind, because if there's no way for the common person to upload pictures of tanks running over unarmed citizens then they're free to do whatever they want.
 
rohar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oh Elon, you sweet summer child...

He seems of the impression that ad tech people are reasonable.  After 17 years helping perfect the industry, I can assure you there is absolutely 0 shame in anyone working in ad tech.  If they had any shame, they'd be doing something else.  You've never seen a pool of sharks quite so craven.

Go ahead, pick a fight with them, let's see how that goes.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If Elon was running SpaceX as well as he is running Twitter.

i0.wp.comView Full Size


/Luckily Elon isn't running SpaceX
 
Guntram Shatterhand
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We're really in the Era of the Manbaby.

mofa: Well, it could work if everyone is craven enough. Look at how "reasonable" Republicans completely caved to MAGA out of fear for their physical safety. Threatening people with doxxing and physical violence is something Musk has already engaged in with Tesla critics and problematical employees, so it's not a stretch for him.


Extortion as a way to profit is a new one on me.  I'm sure a lot of companies run by people with money will love the idea of being forced to buy into a South African Slaveowner's Child's poor financial decision just to keep up his narcissism.  That's totally logical and not at all bizarre at all.
 
firsttiger
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Name and shame? I think if everybody is on the list, shaming isn't really a thing there.

I am tired of what are supposed to be adult men stomping about and acting line children while their admirers applaud. Money doesn't make you smart or a good person.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

DuneClimber: You guys, I'm beginning to suspect that maybe Elon Musk is not the genius that they originally told us he is.


But he's the richest man in the world! That must mean he is in some way the smartest genius in the world. If that isn't true then that also means I can't say that I beat my high school bullies at life because I make 20k a year more than them.
 
groppet
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Riche: No worries. I'm sure MyPillow can float Twitter.


Maybe some of the Trump coin companies and the buying gold scams too
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the final article about Elon's Twitter purchase and when he found out about the advertisers fleeing.

I'm thinking that any evidence of outside attempts to destroy the advertiser base might be actionable.  Many businesses are purchased for the "good will" not the real estate or warehouse inventory.  If a secret organized effort to destroy that business may end in a series of lawsuits that are expensive and very revealing.

I guess we'll never know.
 
Oneiros
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Guntram Shatterhand: We're really in the Era of the Manbaby.

mofa: Well, it could work if everyone is craven enough. Look at how "reasonable" Republicans completely caved to MAGA out of fear for their physical safety. Threatening people with doxxing and physical violence is something Musk has already engaged in with Tesla critics and problematical employees, so it's not a stretch for him.

Extortion as a way to profit is a new one on me.  I'm sure a lot of companies run by people with money will love the idea of being forced to buy into a South African Slaveowner's Child's poor financial decision just to keep up his narcissism.  That's totally logical and not at all bizarre at all.


Trump sorta pulled it off.

Buy stuff from people, don't bother paying them, then offer them the option of pennies on the dollar or having to pony up for lawyers to sue him into paying, which could take years.

You had to be dumb enough to get involved with him before he screwed you over, so it might not be quite what you were thinking of, but Musk is only threatening those who stopped, so it's similar in that regard
 
groppet
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did he call them pedos too? That should do the trick
 
abb3w [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Name and shame"? I'd have expected that a celebrity CEO might have had a slightly better understanding of the concept that "There is no such thing as bad publicity". I'm needed to re-assess the basis for those expectations, and now wonder how many big name company leaders are asking their marketing departments, "So, if pulling money from Twitter gets our names out, why are we still spending money to get our names out?"
 
Vacation Bible School
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
There's also this rumor...
Fark user imageView Full Size


it's a screenshot of a tweet I found on Reddit. So you know it is 100% accurate...
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: If Elon was running SpaceX as well as he is running Twitter.


More like

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: How the actual fark di this dickhead's investors stay with him on this deal? Didn't they notice that he's having an end-stage Downfall moment?


I'm sure the loan is secured with Tesla stock. Worst case scenario is they get a multi-billion dollar share in that company.
 
nvmac [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: Elon, turning Twitter into a botverse isn't going to get your ass to Mars. And blaming folks for pulling away from a model that untenable isn't going to win you any friends.

And right now, Elon's friends are folks who vehemently dislike the idea of any sort of freedom. At the risk of overspamming an article, this does bring up some points that folks might want to consider for his motives for his reckless behavior as of late. Particularly, the long term strategy, and why he is 'suddenly' so averse to the idea of Dame Market.

Elon just wants a government and a business environment that is small enough to drown in a bathtub.


Interesting.  Seems like a pay model in that case, which would be the best scenario that could exist for free speech.  Choose the social media features you want, pay for the features.  Creators would pay more to show more media, it would be like a storefront for ideas?  You pay to use the protocol for the level of participation?

Not being a genius, I'm not sure if I got it right.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: There's also this rumor...
[Fark user image 850x814]

it's a screenshot of a tweet I found on Reddit. So you know it is 100% accurate...


How would one even quantify that?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

firsttiger: Name and shame? I think if everybody is on the list, shaming isn't really a thing there.


My guess:

Twitters advertising buys/algorithms have very "blunt" groupings of people you can target for advertising. Musk obviously isn't threatening to name whose stopping their ad buys, because these companies are being open about it. I reckon he's threatening to leak who they're targeting, both in the US and worldwide, because a lot of negative inferences could be made from who they've paid to target or not target, especially if those inferences are boosted by, say, an angry billionaire in charge of a worldwide megaphone.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Vacation Bible School: There's also this rumor...
[Fark user image 850x814]

it's a screenshot of a tweet I found on Reddit. So you know it is 100% accurate...


As a senior engineer I spend most of my time mentoring other engineers, reviewing code, writing designs and proposals, and sorting out the bugs that other engineers can't fix. I don't write nearly as much code (in terms of lines) as a junior engineer.

If that's true, he just farked Twitter by firing everyone who actually makes things work.
 
AurizenDarkstar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pretty sure I read that he got into a fight with the head of an advertising agency that sells ads for companies like Anheuser-Busch and YUM! Brands (and dozes of other big names), and then suspended said person's Twitter account.

I'm sure the best way to get people to advertise with you is to block the person who sells those ads.
 
Mantour [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

toraque: Jesus McSordid: How the actual fark di this dickhead's investors stay with him on this deal? Didn't they notice that he's having an end-stage Downfall moment?
Chessmate, dumbarse.

His investors include such wonderful places as Saudi Arabia, who would very much like not having to deal with media that they can't control.

Destroying Twitter is a goal that authoritarians world-wide can get behind, because if there's no way for the common person to upload pictures of tanks running over unarmed citizens then they're free to do whatever they want.


Outside the US, people use Whatsapp and Telegram rather than Twitter. Also, unlike Twitter, these services are encrypted.  In fact, that is how Russian soldiers share their experience in Ukraine that gets uploaded on YouTube.

If they did so on Twitter, they would be against the wall by supper time.
 
rpm
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Hadn't thought about this angle.

https://twitter.com/PatBlanchfield/status/1588694224098459650
 
TyrantII
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: How the actual fark di this dickhead's investors stay with him on this deal? Didn't they notice that he's having an end-stage Downfall moment?
Chessmate, dumbarse.


Because he put up shares in Tesla as collateral.

Heads they win, tails you lose.
 
Displayed 50 of 64 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.