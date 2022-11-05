 Skip to content
(Newsweek)   Orcas maliciously strike boat, sinking it. This is not the first incident, making it appear to be on porpoise   (newsweek.com) divider line
spontn80 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There is something fishy goin on over there.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
So, it begins...
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size


To be fair after what humanity has done to orcas we kinda have it coming.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Why Orcas are The Most Disrespectful Animals on the Planet
Youtube 3HM3xxXP8Ms


/oblig
/homicidal oreos
///steroid zebra guppies..
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Who knew something called a killer whale might be dangerous?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: [i.imgflip.com image 452x509]

To be fair after what humanity has done to orcas we kinda have it coming.


[cetacean needed]
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
keldaria
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's obviously protesting the lack of Free Willy sequels over the last couple decades.
 
Nogale
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think this will be the inspiration for the first episode of "Law & Order: Deep Sea."
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
That same pod was apparently reported to be taking tuna off of trawler lines. Makes me wonder if they're doing some sort of tribute or protection racket.

/  "Nice rudder you've got there. Shame if something were to happen to it."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: That same pod was apparently reported to be taking tuna off of trawler lines. Makes me wonder if they're doing some sort of tribute or protection racket.

/  "Nice rudder you've got there. Shame if something were to happen to it."


Whales are reasonably intelligent so I wouldn't be surprised if they've learned to correctly identify fishing boats as "competitor for food" and thus a valid target.
 
mrparks
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Call me a dolphin, biatch? I'm a whale, gonna crash your shiat like the Essex.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Orcas maliciously strike boat

When did the Russian navy suddenly become effective?
 
