Hawaiian cocks gone wild
13
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
How big a problem can something be if it's delicious?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Popcorn soaked in vodak.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send the 40 day rotisserie chicken eating guy there.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This sounds like an easy problem to solve... just gimme a slingshot and a shiat ton of vegetable oil or peanut oil.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
mmm hot island men

(checks link)

Oh FFS
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They're EVERYWHERE.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I had a hen and two pullets in my garage this morning, why is this news?

/if you ever do co
E visit try the Huli Huli chicken, it's delicious and helps
 
Azz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was once chased by a very aggressive cock
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
OgreMagi
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Relocating them is a bad idea in my opinion.  It just moves the problem to a new location given they are an invasive species.
 
G-Ride [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Misch: [Fark user image 425x566]
They're EVERYWHERE.


I'd expect to see chickens up by Wailua Falls on Kaua'i, but then again Kaua'i has long held its own legendary chicken status for some time throughout the entire island. Not having the mongoose around to assist with population control seems to be a thing. That said, chickens running around have been a thing on all the islands for quite a long time.

But this article is about the good people of urban Honolulu areas having to deal with chickens so it is now truly a crisis.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
We went and stayed with friends on the Kona Coast last year. The god damn chickens. STFU AT 3AM!!!!

It was clear that they would sleep through the night until something disturbed one of them and then they'd all start crowing. It would echo up and down the valley, waking up more and more of the little bastards. Some nights they settled down, some nights they didn't. Sleep was scarce.
 
anuran
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: I had a hen and two pullets in my garage this morning, why is this news?

/if you ever do co
E visit try the Huli Huli chicken, it's delicious and helps


Did you take out your cock and pullet?
 
