(KSDK St. Louis)   Bulletproof school furniture. Sweet Jebus Tapdancing Christ   (ksdk.com) divider line
30
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Umm, ricochet much?

Good to know we think about protecting the most valuable thing in a school.
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
But what if a bullet ricochets off some kid's desk and hits the gun?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kids wearing bulletproof backpacks, going through metal detectors, to sit in bulletproof furniture, in-between active shooter drills... and people are just OK with that?

But try to make them wear a mask to keep them alive during a pandemic... OMG!!!1111!!!!

'Murica!
 
Ragin' Asian [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Executive Wood Products

They obviously didn't run the company name by a panel of middle school boys.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod:

But try to make them wear a mask to keep them alive during a pandemic... OMG!!!1111!!!!

'Murica!


All of this makes sense when you look at it from the viewpoint that the US is a giant criminally insane megaorganism that is rotten to its core. All of it, not just this one incredibly f__ked up problem.
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, let's buy special furniture for a situation that has at best a 0.003% chance of happening.
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welcome to 2022.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember when Robocop had those parody commercials?
Turns out we are even worse than that dystopian society.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ghastly:


What if a bullet ricochets off a kid and hits a desk?  This is why we need bulletproof furniture.
 
mehhhhhh
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim:
Turns out we are even worse than that dystopian society.


I'll buy that for a dollar.
 
Alphax
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only in 'Merica.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Idiots. Should have just gotten bulletproof kids.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like buying short term and long term disability insurance, it's just another way America squeezes money out of blood, because we are infested with selfish assholes who don't want to help anyone besides ourselves.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It amazes me that the U.S. has achieved so many wonderful things in its history but they can't seem to arrive at the obvious truth about guns.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tyrosine:


We had a probably once in a humanity streak of good luck. We have a giant landmass with an incredible amount of natural resources that was isolated by oceans from two world wars. We didn't have to completely rebuild two times last century. We took that prosperity and convinced ourselves it was because we were superior, much like how billionaires born into their situation think they are brilliant. We got soft, lazy, and stupid. The bill for that is coming due.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!:

We had a probably once in a humanity streak of good luck. We have a giant landmass with an incredible amount of natural resources that was isolated by oceans from two world wars. We didn't have to completely rebuild two times last century. We took that prosperity and convinced ourselves it was because we were superior, much like how billionaires born into their situation think they are brilliant. We got soft, lazy, and stupid. The bill for that is coming due.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomethingBetter76
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bslim:
Turns out we are even worse than that dystopian society.


I'll buy that for a dollar.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
reinventingcivildefense.orgView Full Size

Hannibal is always at the gates.
 
August11
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
FTFA: "If a teacher steps behind the panel, a school shooter proceeds to shoot through it, thinking he's going to shoot that person. Well, he can't shoot through the panel because it's completely anti-ballistic. He empties his magazine. And now, he's no longer an active shooter."

I have zero training in combat or policing and even I know how positively stupid that statement is.
 
sensitive yet dangerous
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Bulletproof whiteboards: because it's easier to build ridiculous furniture, practice active shooter drills, and keep litter buckets in the classrooms so the kids have somewhere to piss during a shooting rampage, than it is to pass any sensible form of gun control.
 
mrparks
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OldRod:

But try to make them wear a mask to keep them alive during a pandemic... OMG!!!1111!!!!

'Murica!


It is security theater, but perhaps useful. If nutters think that schools are somehow fortified, maybe they'll go for softer targets like a doughnut shop at 3PM?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

SomethingBetter76:
Turns out we are even worse than that dystopian society.

I'll buy that for a dollar.
[Fark user image image 194x260]


Man, I never get the good toys.

dallasvintagetoys.comView Full Size
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
If we're living in a dystopian future can't I at least get some cool clothes and wonky CRTs?
 
hausman007
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
At least this is rated to stop rifles. After every shooting I see ads for "bulletproof" backpacks that are only rated against handgun rounds.
 
towatchoverme
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!:

We had a probably once in a humanity streak of good luck. We have a giant landmass with an incredible amount of natural resources that was isolated by oceans from two world wars. We didn't have to completely rebuild two times last century. We took that prosperity and convinced ourselves it was because we were superior, much like how billionaires born into their situation think they are brilliant. We got soft, lazy, and stupid. The bill for that is coming due.


Watch "For All Mankind."

The thesis is that the worst possible thing for the USs was winning the space race, and that a better and less complacent country would have been born if they hadn't.
 
Snarcoleptic_Hoosier
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fools. Everyone knows you put the well liked but not popular kids by the door. When the shooter comes in, he'll be like "Oh, hey Steven. I like you." and slow down. But if the popular clique kids are the first targets after kicking down the door, the psycho with a rifle will just keep blasting until he runs out of ammo.

Study it out, liberals.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Toxophil:


It's cheaper to make new ones
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Anything to protect the guns.
 
Northern
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

kukukupo:


Teachers are still going to need to buy supplies for your kids out of their own salary though.
As a side note, office furniture is already absurdly overpriced.  How much is a bullet proof dry erase board?
I mean it's not like some deranged shooter can just walk around it or anything.
It's been said many many times, maybe not everyone should be allowed to open or conceal carry a high capacity assault rifle or semi-auto handgun.  And maybe we do that by background checks for criminal history.  We also need to get foreign money out of our media and elections.  It's absurdly easy to broadcast pure propaganda, and make unlimited anonymous political donations directly to candidates without oversight.
Just a thought.
 
drwiki [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

OldRod:

But try to make them wear a mask to keep them alive during a pandemic... OMG!!!1111!!!!

'Murica!


Covid won't hurt the guns.
 
