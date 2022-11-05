 Skip to content
(News 5 Cleveland)   Proposed bill in Ohio would require the Department of Corrections to provide feminine hygiene products in prisons. In other news, prisons in Ohio are not currently required to provide inmates with feminine hygiene products   (news5cleveland.com) divider line
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
How FARKED up is America? You expect a prison to provide toilet paper, right? You should expect a prison to provide tampons or pads.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You have to pay it in the commissary
 
misanthropicsob [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
If I was in prison and I was a woman and they didn't give me tampons, I'd not wear underwear and just go around everywhere bleeding on everything.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The women that couldn't afford them from commissary are probably getting straight up beat/bullied in there
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
republicans will vote no because they hate women and take any chance they can to see them suffer.
 
daffy
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Floki: How FARKED up is America? You expect a prison to provide toilet paper, right? You should expect a prison to provide tampons or pads.


That is exactly what I was thinking. How can you not give them something as basic as that? It's not like perfume or jewelry. It is something almost every woman needs.
 
