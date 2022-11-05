 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   This may help explain why Elon Musk is all a-twitter about money suddenly   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I won't be satisfied til Elon is sucking dicks behind the Arby's dumpster for quarters.

C'mon shiatheel.  Keep farking up.  It's awesome
 
Commander Lysdexic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's why he was pissing and moaning about activists.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's almost as if waving due diligence when making $44,000,000,000.00 purchases could somehow backfire -- who knew?!
 
thisispete
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Musk is never going to die poor, but I would at least like to see him humbled. Sucks for the employees he sacked or those going down with the ship, though.
 
6nome
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My point here is: It's actually worse than that I think a lot of people even appreciate all because Musk's conduct

Twitter caught sayof?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The egos in the corporate world are a phenom to behold. We've seen this play out time after time, company after company. Somebody buys a successful enterprise and changes the very things that make it great, all while thinking they could do better.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

thisispete: Musk is never going to die poor, but I would at least like to see him humbled. Sucks for the employees he sacked or those going down with the ship, though.


They're already sueing him over it, though.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He should really leave business to someone who knows what they're doing.  Vincent Adultmán could really do wonders for that company
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Grimes.

I mean they have a kid. I think. Did he send it to Mars?

/ That's my solution but thus no kids.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Media buyers did ask those questions. Twitter had zero answers or assurances, the presentation imploded and ended shockingly early.

This is what happens when corporations start asking questions and doing things intelligently (like smaller companies have to do), instead of just throwing millions of dollars around.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
A similar thread on that platform outlined how Twitter will lose about $1 billion/yr unless 10 million accounts are willing to pay $20/mo for the  green prayer hankie account.   My question is simply, is it worth the US government to continue spend $12 billion/yr on his NASA/military contracts, or would it be prudent to dump him and let some other government prop him up?   Sometimes it's best to let a pariah earn his living from pariah states.

Anyone have any ideas?
 
dkimball
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I don't understand why he had to buy it... had to be just for spite.  How hard would it be to have all his super genius people write a social platform from scratch?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We are living through the 2022 reboot nobody asked for, IMHO.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

dkimball: I don't understand why he had to buy it... had to be just for spite.  How hard would it be to have all his super genius people write a social platform from scratch?


Buyouts happen all the time. That's how everything is a monopoly.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Is the headline a Sopranos joke?
 
Excelsior
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dkimball: I don't understand why he had to buy it... had to be just for spite.  How hard would it be to have all his super genius people write a social platform from scratch?


Every single attempt at creating a right-wing friendly social media network fails to lift off, because it turns out most people don't like hanging out with Nazi's so they are unable to establish the critical mass necessary to sustain the network.
The only chance they have to create a Nazi-friendly friendly platform is to buy out a huge existing network and hope not too many of the normal people leave when the Nazi's come flooding in.  It's too bad for Musk that he got rich by being incredibly lucky, and not by having any common sense.

Musk has no greater nemesis than Musk himself running his mouth.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I keep finding places to use this...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Azz
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

thisispete: Musk is never going to die poor, but I would at least like to see him humbled. Sucks for the employees he sacked or those going down with the ship, though.


fark humbled, I'd like to see someone kick him in the nuts
 
oldtaku
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dkimball: I don't understand why he had to buy it... had to be just for spite.  How hard would it be to have all his super genius people write a social platform from scratch?


Because he was farking stoned off his ass and thought it would be cool and he could make it the ultimate free speech yet with zero bad content social network because he is SUPAR GEENYUS.  And it really would be cool, right?  Problem is he's effing stupid as he proves over and over, and he has no idea how to make that actually happen.  Being smart is not at all required for being rich, just look at Trump.
 
