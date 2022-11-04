 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Not news : woman is run over. News: by her own car after she got out of it. Fark : three times   (theguardian.com) divider line
34
    More: Fail, St. Gallen, Walking, 45-year-old, Baseball statistics, Switzerland, Baseball rules, residential area, Internal combustion engine  
•       •       •

438 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 10:25 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
coffeetime [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
One of my jobs at "a small package delivery company" was to introduce new drivers to methods.  One of my lessons was how they needed to use the parking brake EVERY TIME they left the vehicle due to the risk of getting run over by their own vehicle.  I explained that if they ever did get run over like that, I would be sure to laugh at them.
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
10 Hours of Sideshow Bob stepping on rakes
Youtube 7NUFHLngNEk
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damn, that was a one car demolition derby.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
people.comView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's what happens when you own a Tesla.
 
nakmuay
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That reminds me of the man who asked his wife to run over to the store to buy some milk. She didn't want to go, so he ran over himself.
 
phimuskapsi [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's the universe saying "fark that person in particular"
 
knbwhite
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: That reminds me of the man who asked his wife to run over to the store to buy some milk. She didn't want to go, so he ran over himself.


Did he bring home a dozen gallons of milk? Probably not obscure.
 
Driver [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Bslim
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a Tesla feature, not a bug
 
Deus Ex Macguffin [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [people.com image 850x566]


Well I'm going to hell.  Can I save anyone a seat?
 
MIRV888
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Deus Ex Macguffin: Exile On Beale Street: [people.com image 850x566]

Well I'm going to hell.  Can I save anyone a seat?


(in bad Scottish accent)
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
She didn't want to pay $8 a month to be the verified driver?
 
mikalmd
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That car really hated that women ..
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It could be worse. She could be a bricklayer.

Bricklayer Accident Report
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Man, the Clintons are getting creative.


/ducks
 
mikalmd
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mikalmd: That car really hated that women ..


Woman ,
 
johndalek
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Serious mental condition
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Archie Goodwin: It could be worse. She could be a bricklayer.

Bricklayer Accident Report


A true classic.  And not entirely unbelievable in principle either.  I've seen work accidents that can only have been choreographed by the malign ghosts of Larry, Moe, and Curly
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm sure that was originally a Three Stooges bit.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Archie Goodwin: It could be worse. She could be a bricklayer.

Bricklayer Accident Report

A true classic.  And not entirely unbelievable in principle either.  I've seen work accidents that can only have been choreographed by the malign ghosts of Larry, Moe, and Curly


Shakes tiny fist.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Some people have the strangest luck with automobiles.

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
anuran
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Bricklayer's Lament - by Gerard Hoffnung
Youtube zZUJLO6lMhI
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Aristocrat!?!?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Archie Goodwin: It could be worse. She could be a bricklayer.

Bricklayer Accident Report

A true classic.  And not entirely unbelievable in principle either.  I've seen work accidents that can only have been choreographed by the malign ghosts of Larry, Moe, and Curly


Yeah. The Mythbusters covered it and it went exactly as described. Buster took one hell of a beating.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I knew a guy who ran himself over.  It's one of two facts I still remember about him to this day.
 
brigid_fitch
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Exile On Beale Street: [people.com image 850x566]


Came here to post that cautionary tale. No joke, Anton Yelchin convinced me to ALWAYS put the emergency brake on or turn the car off if I leave it running and get out. That kid was just getting the mail and got crushed to death by his own car.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: I knew a guy who ran himself over.  It's one of two facts I still remember about him to this day.


Okay, you can't leave that hanging. The other?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Unsung_Hero: I knew a guy who ran himself over.  It's one of two facts I still remember about him to this day.

Okay, you can't leave that hanging. The other?


He became a funeral director.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Even with the parking brake off, I can't work out how this would happen.

If it were a steep slope, yeah, I can get being run over once, but then when it hit the car behind it wouldn't rebound up very far, especially not with enough force for the car to actually go over her.

If it were a shallow slope, then I can't see how it would get enough speed to go over her once in the distance it takes for her to travel from the driver seat to the boot. You can stop a car rolling with a small/medium size stick on a shallow slope.

Was it like a 5 tonne SUV with 30" wheels and huge springs on the front and back?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 minute ago  
GPS: Rerouting
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.