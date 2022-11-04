 Skip to content
(NECN Boston)   While you're making Taco Bell fart jokes, everyone in New England will soon freeze and die   (necn.com) divider line
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I smell record profits! The Bills owner is mega rich and he made his money fracking in Penn. That's not that far away.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Gee, the timing is in no way an attempt to influence an election.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So far New England has had a crazy warm fall.  Today was in the 70s.  We have had one or two days of frost in the morning but most days hiat 60s.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Eversource is a gang of criminals engaged in evil on a daily basis.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sometimes, dead is better...
Youtube s4Gr3FsJ4A0


/just a little ray of sunshine today
//aren't I?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My friend keeps saying, "I don't like Taco Bell. Every time I go there, I get diarrhea."

I said, "Try ordering Tacos instead."
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At least I'll die laughing because fart jokes are awesome.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Eversource is a gang of criminals engaged in evil on a daily basis.


Some time in the last year or two a bunch of people on FB were posting their Eversource bills (well, the part that shows the cost). It's farking obscene. My 650 sqft studio apt with electric heat was $180/mo to heat 10 years ago. It'd probably be more than double that now.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Jake Havechek: Eversource is a gang of criminals engaged in evil on a daily basis.

Some time in the last year or two a bunch of people on FB were posting their Eversource bills (well, the part that shows the cost). It's farking obscene. My 650 sqft studio apt with electric heat was $180/mo to heat 10 years ago. It'd probably be more than double that now.


They're bastards.  National Grid are also money grubbing slime.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to invest in wool blankets and wool trousers.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oklahoma laughs, flares off more natural gas at the source.
 
The Madd Mann [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.iso-ne.com/static-assets/documents/2022/11/2022-11-01_oil_depletion_graphs.pdf

ISONE has on-site oil reserves largely comparable to prior years. They'll be fine; stop being a whiny baby.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in New England.
Our central heating failed a week ago. Fortunately there's a really mild spell at the moment. (quite normal for this time of year - google Indian Summer), so the house never dropped below sixty. Today, it's fixed. With any luck.

The article sounds like deliberate pre-election trolling. This country has gone to shiat - it really has.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Time to invest in wool blankets and wool trousers.


Gotta trap those warm farts up close.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't New England like 6 states? Do they all use a single supplier? That seems dumb
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tillmaster: I live in New England.
Our central heating failed a week ago. Fortunately there's a really mild spell at the moment. (quite normal for this time of year - google Indian Summer), so the house never dropped below sixty. Today, it's fixed. With any luck.

The article sounds like deliberate pre-election trolling. This country has gone to shiat - it really has.


Yeah, as if this sort of of fear-mongering before an election hasn't happened before.
 
LurkLongAndProsper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: My friend keeps saying, "I don't like Taco Bell. Every time I go there, I get diarrhea."

I said, "Try ordering Tacos instead."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus FARKING Christ are Americans dumb enough to fall for that lie? There is no way that "New England" would, as a region (wtf) run out of natural gas. All that the USA would need to do is stop burning it all away in Nroth Dakota and New England would be gassed up for the rest of the decade...on next year's output alone.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't they all just move to Texas?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Instead of changing their business practices, they became Eversource.  They're farking scumbags.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Jesus FARKING Christ are Americans dumb enough to fall for that lie? There is no way that "New England" would, as a region (wtf) run out of natural gas. All that the USA would need to do is stop burning it all away in Nroth Dakota and New England would be gassed up for the rest of the decade...on next year's output alone.


In case it hasn't been obvious for the past few decades, a good portion of the people in America are dumber than shiat.

Green Day - American Idiot [Official Music Video]
Youtube Ee_uujKuJMI
 
ybishop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skiinstructor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Might I suggest a woodburning stove and the foresight to pick up every peice of wood found in summer, and take advantage of every fallen hardwood you find? Usually I'll find a big ground level score of a downed tree to cut up, split, and dry over summer. This year it came from three beetle killed pines on my property and one oak on a caltrans right of way. Caltrans never has any objection to people removing fallen wood where forestry will biatch and moan about it...
 
DuneClimber
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone should probably do something about that.

Or, it's all made up, in which case no one should do anything. Unless that's wrong too.

I really don't know.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Big guys came up to him, tough guys who never cried in their lives, and they had tears in their eyes. Saying, mister petro-conglomerate CEO, please get the fake president to do something... Please make the bad things go away! And he wished he could, but there were too many Democrats in his way to save the poor forgotten New England coal miner or farmer or whatever. Maybe, just maybe if we all vote GOP this can end.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
why don't these people move where they don't need heat?

/s
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas? Whatever happened to coal?

"It's a clinker!"
IIIIIIIt's a clinkerrrr!!!
Youtube fjNqLOorulI
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Laissez free market roll!
Going great, eh libertarian morons?
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny queso: why don't these people move where they don't need heat?

/s


rollingstone.comView Full Size
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Open the Keystone pipeline!
 
p51d007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
And just think...2 short years ago, this nation was pretty much energy independent!
But at least we don't have mean tweets to deal with huh?
 
johnny queso
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Erma Gerdd: johnny queso: why don't these people move where they don't need heat?

/s

[rollingstone.com image 850x772]


OHHH!  OOHHHHH!!!!
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Foolkiller: Can't they all just move to Texas?


At the moment, parts of Texas are moving to them.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Former Rep. Joe Kennedy III, D-Massachusetts"

oh hey wazzup you redheaded glossy-lipped cannabis foe ghoul
 
replacementcool
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Jake Havechek: Eversource is a gang of criminals engaged in evil on a daily basis.

Some time in the last year or two a bunch of people on FB were posting their Eversource bills (well, the part that shows the cost). It's farking obscene. My 650 sqft studio apt with electric heat was $180/mo to heat 10 years ago. It'd probably be more than double that now.


So they're doing the same thing they got caught doing in 2017
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republican policies are about to kill Americans, again.
 
maxheck
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At least I'll die laughing because fart jokes are awesome.


I take it you've  never been on a long winter car trip with a 9-year-old who brags that he  has "Criminal Gas."


Why? Because it's really, really BAD!
 
TyrantII
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Eversource is a gang of criminals engaged in evil on a daily basis.


60% of an Eversource bill is transmission and fees.  On a grid they keep defending maintenance on.

Will we be seeing those fees cut if we reach a public safety crisis?
 
maxheck
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

p51d007: And just think...2 short years ago, this nation was pretty much energy independent!
But at least we don't have mean tweets to deal with huh?


I take it you're one of those clowns who thinks the president controls the fuel supply. Did you belive that when G.W Bush was in office?
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: Oklahoma laughs, flares off more natural gas at the source.


Their PR exec was smoking hot. I loved going on walks with them. She always wore the tightest little outfits.

I understand the Trojan war, now.  For that arse, the world can burn.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

skiinstructor: Might I suggest a woodburning stove and the foresight to pick up every peice of wood found in summer, and take advantage of every fallen hardwood you find? Usually I'll find a big ground level score of a downed tree to cut up, split, and dry over summer. This year it came from three beetle killed pines on my property and one oak on a caltrans right of way. Caltrans never has any objection to people removing fallen wood where forestry will biatch and moan about it...


Whenever I have wood I take advantage of it, too.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That's one way to eliminate the stupid accent. I think it's a bit extreme, though
 
jim32rr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

aungen: skiinstructor: Might I suggest a woodburning stove and the foresight to pick up every peice of wood found in summer, and take advantage of every fallen hardwood you find? Usually I'll find a big ground level score of a downed tree to cut up, split, and dry over summer. This year it came from three beetle killed pines on my property and one oak on a caltrans right of way. Caltrans never has any objection to people removing fallen wood where forestry will biatch and moan about it...

Whenever I have wood I take advantage of it, too.


Stay away from the morgue, probation remember.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sending thoughts and prayers, that is sure to keep you warm.

Don't worry, they will just adjust the prices upward, to keep people from using too much gas.

A monthly bill of 2000-3000 should do it, with a thermostat set to a comfy 65.

USA! USA!
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So this is what my idiot boss was whining about yesterday. But he said we're out of oil (he heats with oil). Yes, the entire country of America is out of oil, and we need to fire up coal plants until the Earth gives us more oil. Farking right wing loonies.

Thank you Fark for keeping me informed. Not sarcasm, this place is a balm against right wing herpaderp.

In other words, fark these companies for trying to manipulate elections. I'd say fark idiots, but companies are fantastic at manipulation.
 
AlphaG33k
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Electricity in MA was like that of a third world country, or Texas take your pick.

Went a week without power because some snow happened. You know, snow, in new england, that very rare once in a lifetime event.

anyway, sending lots of thoughts and prayers.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sending thoughts and prayers, that is sure to keep you warm.

Don't worry, they will just adjust the prices upward, to keep people from using too much gas.

A monthly bill of 2000-3000 should do it, with a thermostat set to a comfy 65.

USA! USA!


I keep mine at 55 during the winter and it rarely comes on here in Texas.
 
Duck_of_Doom [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

AlphaG33k: Sending thoughts and prayers, that is sure to keep you warm.

Don't worry, they will just adjust the prices upward, to keep people from using too much gas.

A monthly bill of 2000-3000 should do it, with a thermostat set to a comfy 65.

USA! USA!


Then they'll have to raise the prices because no one is using gas! Think of the poor stockholders. You want them to switch to burning 50s instead of 100s, you gauche monster?
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
