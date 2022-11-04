 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Two people proudly die doing what they love: stealing and guarding plastic crap for billionaires   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
542 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 10:55 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They both had good aim.
 
JRoo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They must have been so polite to each other.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Food is plastic billionaire crap now?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Oh no. Are the guns okay?
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.


Wait?
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good guy with gun is dead

Yea freedom!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Should have gone to Taco Bell.
 
missiv
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

shinji3i: sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.

Wait?

Texas says, hold my Gilley's beer.
 
Mr_Katzchen
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: They both had good aim.


Filter - Hey Man, Nice Shot (Official Music Video)
Youtube o9mJ82x_l-E
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people you start freezing to death because of heating costs.


FTFY. Because (too many) Americans don't care until it happens to them.
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.


Not me.  I'll kidnap and tie up all my neighbors and use their warmth to heat my house.

It's essentially the plot of The Matrix if the highest level of artificial intelligence we create is Republican-voter bots in the Facebook Metaverse.
 
Fano
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.


Yes, I'm sure they were shoplifting crusts of bread for sustenance.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Fano: sinner4ever: Shoplifting from a grocery store and getting killed.
That just tells you where the wealthy have us as a society.
Wait until people start freezing to death because of heating costs.

Yes, I'm sure they were shoplifting crusts of bread for sustenance.


So where's the line on the hunger graph?
 
