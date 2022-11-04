 Skip to content
(CNN)   CNN Headline: "The Truth About How Often You Should Wash Your Hair" CNN Article: "idk every once in a while I guess"   (cnn.com) divider line
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I don't wash mine every day it feels thin and oily on day 2 and on day 3 my scalp will start itching.

So I will was my hair daily even if IM DOING IT WRONG.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wash iat once every two weeks.
Once every 2 weeks.

And if you see Jonny football hero in the hall
Tell him he played a great game
Tell him you liked his article in the newspaper.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As often as I wash my ass?
 
Xai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone is different and I think the issue is if it gets oily or not, like I wash my hair maybe every 1-2 weeks in winter, but much more frequently in summer
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Everyone's hair is different. It also varies with age.  Also with how much exercise you get. What if you are in a haboob?  You would probably need to shampoo then.  If you hang out with horses and have long hair (and you do) you should wash your hair a lot, because everyone thinks that you smell like a horse anyway.

/deep thoughts with CNN
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: As often as I wash my ass?


Go on.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Daily or at least bi-daily. Especially if you work out or put a lot of spray or pomade or gel in your hair.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Score one for us bald dudes.
 
El Borscht
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
One time back in college I got so damn ripped on a bottle of Body On Tap
 
KenMcCarthy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Breaking news?
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Wash your hair when it feels dirty.

Subscribe to my newsletter and recieved more tips like "Stop drinking when you're drunk" and "I wouldn't do that if I were you".
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Everyone's hair is different. It also varies with age.  Also with how much exercise you get. What if you are in a haboob?  You would probably need to shampoo then.  If you hang out with horses and have long hair (and you do) you should wash your hair a lot, because everyone thinks that you smell like a horse anyway.

/deep thoughts with CNN


Use the same shampoo as the horses.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkerMcFarkface
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wash my hair every time I take a shower, every February 29th whether I need it or now.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: Everyone's hair is different. It also varies with age.  Also with how much exercise you get. What if you are in a haboob?  You would probably need to shampoo then.  If you hang out with horses and have long hair (and you do) you should wash your hair a lot, because everyone thinks that you smell like a horse anyway.

/deep thoughts with CNN


I don't know what I thought a haboob is, but it certainly isn't that.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: Wash your hair when it feels dirty.

Subscribe to my newsletter and recieved more tips like "Stop drinking when you're drunk" and "I wouldn't do that if I were you".


Username checks out
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I wash mine when OPEC countries start fighting about drilling rights.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The hair on my head?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kittyhas1000legs: cryinoutloud: Everyone's hair is different. It also varies with age.  Also with how much exercise you get. What if you are in a haboob?  You would probably need to shampoo then.  If you hang out with horses and have long hair (and you do) you should wash your hair a lot, because everyone thinks that you smell like a horse anyway.

/deep thoughts with CNN

Use the same shampoo as the horses.

[Fark user image image 425x424]


I...actually use those..
<.<

>.>
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

NevynFox: kittyhas1000legs: cryinoutloud: Everyone's hair is different. It also varies with age.  Also with how much exercise you get. What if you are in a haboob?  You would probably need to shampoo then.  If you hang out with horses and have long hair (and you do) you should wash your hair a lot, because everyone thinks that you smell like a horse anyway.

/deep thoughts with CNN

Use the same shampoo as the horses.

[Fark user image image 425x424]

I...actually use those..
<.<

>.>


My mom bought those during the first marketing push in the 90s.

I still buy them to this day.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

king of vegas: Wine Sipping Elitist: Wash your hair when it feels dirty.

Subscribe to my newsletter and recieved more tips like "Stop drinking when you're drunk" and "I wouldn't do that if I were you".

Username checks out


Common sense is elitist?
 
Dimensio
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Due to throwing my back out I was practically bedridden from Friday of last week through Tuesday.

By Wednesday I was recovered enough to be able to stand for ten minutes at a time.  I made sure that ten of those minutes were in the shower, dammit.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: As often as I wash my ass?


i wash my ass after every poop. with my hand. i have to make sure there are no seeds, or leaves or small twigs in there. my anus is sensitive.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: mrmopar5287: As often as I wash my ass?

i wash my ass after every poop. with my hand. i have to make sure there are no seeds, or leaves or small twigs in there. my anus is sensitive.


Don't use your hand, that's just unsanitary.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
clborgia
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Its always benzene, and its coming from the propellant not the product. Its about time to start tracking the refining of it. Last year or so, it was sunscreen and the samething, benzene in the propellant. The nonspray-on sunscreen was safe. If they wanted to give useful advice, it would be to consider avoiding spray-on products especially when the equivalent is available.
 
