(Metro)   Man returns to his car to find a sofa has fallen from the sky and crushed it. Still waits for the piano coming down the stairs or a Russian diplomat from a window to finish iat   (metro.co.uk) divider line
12
12 Comments     (+0 »)
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
dont laugh. It happens, especially to Morris Marinas.

Top Gear drops piano on Morris Marina
Youtube wSXyIss8bIQ
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The world according to Garp
Youtube DBSAeqdcZAM
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size


NAILED IT!

Hope his rental contract included the no-fault insurance add-on for an extra $15 a day..
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Herbert was shocked to discover that a giant sofa now adorned his windshield, seemingly having appeared out of nowhere.

It's a time-traveling couch that miscalculated its next jump, and materialized 150 feet directly overhead.

That's a sofa king amateur mistake..
 
AlwaysRightBoy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Laurel and Hardy Piano delivery.
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Such shall happen to all who anger the Sofa King!!
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The new filter sucks. I would have preferred to see "finishiat" in the headline.
 
desertgeek
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

khitsicker: dont laugh. It happens, especially to Morris Marinas.

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/wSXyIss8bIQ]


Came here for this. Leaving satisfied.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
When life hands you sofas, make sofanade?
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size

Wanted for questioning.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
This ain't the Donnie Darko sequel I expected.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

