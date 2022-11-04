 Skip to content
(WCVB Boston)   Oh, so you just thought you'd cancel all the rooms for a bride-to-be's wedding and mark them way up for the Taylor Swift concert? Great PR move, maybe Taylor will write a song about you   (wcvb.com) divider line
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The hotel was screwed. It's a well-established piece of contract law that you can't do something like this. They will be liable for damages to the Bride and Groom. It's better to not be greedy and harm them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hilton hotels are known to engage in skulduggery.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

greentea1985: It's a well-established piece of contract law that you can't do something like this.


Really?  Try booking a year in advance of a solar eclipse event and then find out a week before the eclipse that there is no record of your reservation (despite confirming it multiple times during the year).
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Sgygus: greentea1985: It's a well-established piece of contract law that you can't do something like this.

Really?  Try booking a year in advance of a solar eclipse event and then find out a week before the eclipse that there is no record of your reservation (despite confirming it multiple times during the year).


Book and PAY
 
Trocadero
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Sgygus: greentea1985: It's a well-established piece of contract law that you can't do something like this.

Really?  Try booking a year in advance of a solar eclipse event and then find out a week before the eclipse that there is no record of your reservation (despite confirming it multiple times during the year).


Hey, it's not their fault that a sorcerer cast a dangerous spell that knocked out all the computer records.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
No, it's Becky.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Hilton hotels are known to engage in skulduggery.


All hotels. All of them.
 
MBooda
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WALPOLE, Mass

Natural place for a honeymoon, ya gatta admit.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They quickly realized they'd lose the obvious lawsuit and they'd have to pay for most of the wedding. Then they have the audacity to call it a misunderstanding.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The only claim to fame Walpole ever had is Walpole State Penitentiary is there, but about 30 years ago, people who lived there complained so the prison changed the name to Cedar Junction, which sounds like a damn amusement park.  Now it's maximum and minimum security prisons right next to each other.  I remember the signs on the nearby highway saying "Do not pick up hitchhikers".
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They quickly realized they'd lose the obvious lawsuit and they'd have to pay for most of the wedding. Then they have the audacity to call it a misunderstanding.


No, no they're right here.  They totally misunderstood how much shiat they could pull and get away with it.  So they're the victims here - we should feel bad
 
Bslim
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
American businesses: f*ck the clients, f*ck consumers, f*ck their own mothers for an extra buck.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Who thought that a bride wouldn't raise hell about losing her block of rooms?
Besides being greedy and evil, it's just plain stupid.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Take off your pants and your parties
shiat on the floor
There's gonna be Swifties in here...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"In an email sent Friday morning to Leonard and reporter Mary Saladna, a hotel executive offers an apology stating, "It's me. Hi. I'm the problem, it's me.""
 
