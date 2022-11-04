 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   Large tornado outbreak across East Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Multiple tornados on the ground. Paris, TX hit. LGT Livestream   (youtube.com) divider line
72
    More: News  
•       •       •

829 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 8:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



72 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wim Wenders inconsolable.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet they will pray for the same God that delivered the tornadoes to see them through safely.

/hope all are safe
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are saying that the tornado is so big that they can't say which Walmart it is closest to.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Yet they will pray for the same God that delivered the tornadoes to see them through safely.

/hope all are safe


...mysterious ways
/barf
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Brett Adair says that you can smell it.  You can smell the debris in the air," from north of Boston, TX.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thoughts and prayers!
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sacre bleu!
 
Scruffynerf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope all of the non-GOP folks stay safe out there.

Here's to hoping all of the Q-Anon nutjobs get houses dropped on them.
 
robertus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: "Brett Adair says that you can smell it.  You can smell the debris in the air," from north of Boston, TX.


What boggles my mind about Texas is that I've got a friend in Lake o' the Pines, and naturally I am concerned about my friend so I googled their relative locations. They're about an hour apart from one another. Relative to where I live, this is basically like a tornado hitting Philadelphia.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is ginormous.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Austin, we are having some pretty good rain. Waiting for the massive horrific pota tomat tornadoes to devastate everything.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay safe Southwest Conference farkers.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God hates idolatry, what can I say
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The storms are approaching Dangerfield.  Rodney could have told you that.
 
Alaskan Yoda [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KarmicDisaster: They are saying that the tornado is so big that they can't say which Walmart it is closest to.


I feel bad for laughing at that.
And maybe funny-ing that
And maybe texted a friend that
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]


OK that's bad.   Real bad.
 
Dennis_Moore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Save me, socialism!"
 
chasd00
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm in Dallas, the storms came through here with just rain and thunder but must have gone crazy once NE of dfw.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alaskan Yoda: KarmicDisaster: They are saying that the tornado is so big that they can't say which Walmart it is closest to.

I feel bad for laughing at that.
And maybe funny-ing that
And maybe texted a friend that


Yeah, the guy actually said that, started talking about the Walmarts.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Jake Havechek: [Fark user image 425x533]

OK that's bad.   Real bad.


That's from Katrina actually.  See the palm tree.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Another good stream:

LIVE BREAKING NEWS: Tornado Outbreak Expected Today (11/04/22)
Youtube d27cmFwvve0
 
chitownmike
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Alaskan Yoda: KarmicDisaster: They are saying that the tornado is so big that they can't say which Walmart it is closest to.

I feel bad for laughing at that.
And maybe funny-ing that
And maybe texted a friend that


I don't
 
Ghost Roach [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Scruffynerf: Here's to hoping all of the Q-Anon nutjobs get houses dropped on them.


Won't that crash the market on Ruby Slippers?
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Strong winds and heavy rain in Central Oregon, too. That thing is HUGE!
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Texarkana going to get it next.
 
xtalman
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The weather guys were saying southeast OK was looking at a pretty good possibility of tornados tonight.  Hope they stay in open areas vs populated.

Minimal rain and wind today though the temp dropped 20 degrees in 10 minutes.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MIRV888
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I love it when the Lord God smites people.  He's righteous so you know they deserve it.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Paris was hiat? OMG is the leaning tower of pisa ok?
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
This is from my app. All those red squares are tornado warnings! That's insane!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

4seasons85!: This is from my app. All those red squares are tornado warnings! That's insane!

[Fark user image 425x460]


In freaking NOVEMBER
 
4seasons85! [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: 4seasons85!: This is from my app. All those red squares are tornado warnings! That's insane!

[Fark user image 425x460]

In freaking NOVEMBER


I'm glad I moved out of Texas.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
OK, the station's alarm thing is kind of weird over the top.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Corn_Fed: Thoughts and prayers!


Ordinarily I'd say that sarcastically, but this is some serious shiat they're describing on the live feed. So, no sarcasm, I hope everyone is OK. But this appears to have a long way to go.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This could be one of those 'tornados across the entire track for hours' storms.
1974's outbreak was insane.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: Paris was hiat? OMG is the leaning tower of pisa ok?


Brandenburg Gate Is falling down, falling down.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MIRV888: This could be one of those 'tornados across the entire track for hours' storms.
1974's outbreak was insane.


Believe it or not, 2011 was more intense than 1974.

So, with that being said, if I lived in Moore, Oklahoma, I'd already be in the storm shelter. They always get crushed when these things blow up, there's a certain inevitability there.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

KarmicDisaster: OK, the station's alarm thing is kind of weird over the top.


Really think they should rip off the original Star Trek red alert sound effect. That or my favourite, the WW2 submarine dive horn.

/ wonders if this is the shiat we're supposed to get here in OH tomorrow
// fark that
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I like how these threads remain civil and rise above political tribalism.
 
MBooda
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Paris, TX hit
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: The storms are approaching Dangerfield.


It don't get no respect.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

MIRV888: This could be one of those 'tornados across the entire track for hours' storms.
1974's outbreak was insane.


I was seven, but it is one of my earliest memories. A buddy I work with survived the Xenia tornado. His dad was driving home and ended up trapped in his car under a tree. Fun.
 
God-is-a-Taco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: Another good stream:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d27cmFwvve0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]


I don't know how to feel about the "guy in gamer chair reacts to things" genre spreading to severe weather events.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SurelyShirley: Strong winds and heavy rain in Central Oregon, too. That thing is HUGE!


Here in Seattle, we're probably all going to wake up in Oz tomorrow. Oh look, there goes Miss Gulch.
 
Adolf Oliver Nipples [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

God-is-a-Taco: studebaker hoch: Another good stream:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/d27cmFwvve0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]

I don't know how to feel about the "guy in gamer chair reacts to things" genre spreading to severe weather events.


The guy linked to in the headline seems to be genuinely trying to help and report on this. He's putting out some good information for the people able to watch him.
 
watching the trump puddle dry
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Tornados are scary as hell, at least with hurricanes you get some warning, some time to baton down the hatches, tornados rip through like angry drunks with no where to go
 
xtalman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: 4seasons85!: This is from my app. All those red squares are tornado warnings! That's insane!

[Fark user image 425x460]

In freaking NOVEMBER


Little later then usual but there is a fall tornado season.
 
Displayed 50 of 72 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.