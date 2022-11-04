 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Tech Crunch)   For those not wanting to see Elon Musk's dick waving at Twitter, there's Mastodon, which has seen 230,000 new users this week, almost doubling its active users, or could wait to see what former Twitter guy Jack Dorsey brings with Bluesky   (techcrunch.com) divider line
25
    More: Interesting, Twitter, Social network service, Internet, Mastodon mobile app, most popular servers, social network Mastodon, Social network, active users  
•       •       •

533 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 11:17 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flem77
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still hope Elon gets to attend the funerals for all of his children
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Try that again...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mastodon has to post this news on twitter because no one has heard of Mastodon.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAKE - Mr. Mastodon Farm
Youtube 5dbdHqRDm-E
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mastodon sucks ass.

Wait... we're talking about the band right!!!
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wouldn't want to see Elon's dick waving?
 
JD [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remission and Leviathan were pretty good...
 
shinji3i
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cut You Up With A Linoleum Knife
Youtube lFedj_tDc3Q
 
mistahtom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They call me "The Mastodon" cuz I got the trunk in the front.
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm can I resurrect FPH?
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Jack Dorsey: You didn't like me the first time, with really good reason. How about a second time?
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Mastodon is a bit more complicated to sell to your parents. There's a lot more to explain how that works to grandpa when he asks 'Where's my Tucker Carlson news?'
 
Mock26
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mastadon is already extinct. It just does not seem to realize it.
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I used to do a pretty good job of not hearing about Elon all by myself.  But now it seems I have fark "helping" me.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Mastodon has to post this news on twitter because no one has heard of Mastodon.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny queso
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Mastodon - The Motherload [Official Music Video]
Youtube jWFWazj7Ud8
slow motion twerking
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I dunno.  Bluesky sounds kinda Russian.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Did I ever tell you about the time Bluesky took me out to go get a drink with him? We go off looking for a bar and we can't find one. Finally, Bluesky takes me into a vacant lot and says, "Here we are." Well, we sat there for a year and a half. Sure enough, someone constructed a bar around us. Well, the day they opened it, we ordered a shot, drank it, and then burnt the place to the ground. Bluesky yelled over the roar of the flames, "Always leave things the way you found them!"
 
positronica
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Someone should write a bot that scrapes Twitter and creates a database of every Twitter handle that currently has a blue-check.  You could then write a browser plug-in that uses that database and automatically displays the blue-check next to any Twitter handle that's in the database, regardless of if the owner of that handle starts paying Musk's $8 fee or not.  I don't barely ever use Twitter myself, but it would be fun to read all the news stories that would be written about such an app and how ridiculous it would make Musk's plan look.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
All social media platforms seem to have a lifespan which is like a bell curve. Meta took a dying Facebook and accelerated the process, methinks, as one example.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Instead of the extinct animal, join . . .

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Instead of the extinct animal, join . . .

[Fark user image image 343x147]


I'm a big fan of their marketing work on PornHub.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

king of vegas: All social media platforms seem to have a lifespan which is like a bell curve. Meta took a dying Facebook and accelerated the process, methinks, as one example.


I dunno. Some people are saying Meta might have legs.
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.