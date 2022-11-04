 Skip to content
(Lincoln Journal Star)   Why does this Costco hot dog cost the same as a Tesla Model X?   (journalstar.com) divider line
25
    Costco, Food, Chris Vollmer, 39-year-old, Lincoln woman  
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah someone stole my wallet last week and that's where I keep my Faberge eggs!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lincoln.....  Nebraska?

Corn subsidies must be good
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If he bought anything at the store he'll get caught, gotta use your card for everything
 
HFK
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?


Don't you mean heaven?
 
ImmutableTenderloin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?


For your butthole as the dumpster grade food exits and greets you a warm goodbye.
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HFK: Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?

Don't you mean heaven?


It depends on how many hot dogs you eat.
 
robodog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who keeps their ring in a wallet? Was she planning to meet her Tinder hookup at the hotel down the street and thought they'd care that she was married?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The Tesla's overpriced?

Did not read tfa
 
Bovine Diarrhea Virus
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HFK: Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?

Don't you mean heaven?


You live in Nokomis. Costco is gourmet dining.
/I live in Lake Suzy
//it's much worse
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?


Yes, but the hotdogs are unexpectedly good
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Lincoln.....  Nebraska?

Corn subsidies must be good


It's a college town, so lots of high paying make-work jobs.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?

Yes, but the hotdogs are unexpectedly good


It's by far the best $1.50 hotdog/drink combo you'll find, but that doesn't make it a good hotdog.
 
DanQuayle
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sound a lot like Ins Fraud
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Yeah, if my ring was worth a measley $70,000 I'd hide it in my wallet too.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Red state crime is out of control
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?

Yes, but the hotdogs are unexpectedly good

It's by far the best $1.50 hotdog/drink combo you'll find, but that doesn't make it a good hotdog.


This is why I made sure to qualify it with unexpectedly.  You'd expect utter trash from $1.50 with a drink - but you get an average decent one
 
drunkest
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Good.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drunkest
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

DanQuayle: Sound a lot like Ins Fraud


guaranteed. the only woman in lincoln nebraska with these things definitely needed to evade some debt she had created.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?


It's where your case is heard if you're caught taking too many samples.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Excelsior: Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Floki: A Costco food court is one of the circles of hell, right?

Yes, but the hotdogs are unexpectedly good

It's by far the best $1.50 hotdog/drink combo you'll find, but that doesn't make it a good hotdog.


Just add more ketchup
 
Gordon Bennett [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Among items inside the wallet, the woman told police, was a 4-carat diamond ring worth $77,500.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
You do know that they used to use ground up unicorns for their hotdogs? That's why unicorns are extinct.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This story is far too down market for someone as fancy as me.
 
