 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Boing Boing)   Dutch authorities have an idea: How about using paintballs instead of bullets to deal with wolves. NRA triggering intensifies   (boingboing.net) divider line
5
    More: Interesting, Hoge Veluwe National Park, Affiliate marketing, provincial government, Boing, Wicked Ball, Melbourne Food, Environmental organisation Faunabescherming, high of Black Friday shopping  
•       •       •

208 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Nov 2022 at 12:05 AM (43 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
totallycomposmentis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Mowgli disapproves.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I prefer artillery strikes.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: I prefer artillery strikes.


Fuel-air carpet bombing
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Lubbock D.J. Takes Pepperball To The Chest
Youtube cGCLL-rxQVQ


Might I suggest a Pepperball load
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.