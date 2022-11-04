 Skip to content
Russia signals retreat from Kherson west bank.
27
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?


Or blows the Kakhovka dam.
The resulting rush of water would cause more immediate damage on a far larger area than a nuke. Plus, russia could would claim Ukraine did it.
 
drewogatory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Or blows the Kakhovka dam.
The resulting rush of water would cause more immediate damage on a far larger area than a nuke. Plus, russia could would claim Ukraine did it.


It's not like a full Hoover Dam I'm pretty sure. And I think it actually floods the left bank mostly. Makes sense they built the city on the high side, but I'm not certain.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Redh8t: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Or blows the Kakhovka dam.
The resulting rush of water would cause more immediate damage on a far larger area than a nuke. Plus, russia could would claim Ukraine did it.


The dam is the obvious Russian plan, which is why I am convinced the Ukrainians will not enter Kherson in any meaningful way until after it is secured.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nukes?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia: #winning
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: Redh8t: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Or blows the Kakhovka dam.
The resulting rush of water would cause more immediate damage on a far larger area than a nuke. Plus, russia could would claim Ukraine did it.

The dam is the obvious Russian plan, which is why I am convinced the Ukrainians will not enter Kherson in any meaningful way until after it is secured.


The actions and "plans" of the Russian army in Ukraine make me feel like a tactical genius. Wow, I can sit at my computer and out-think an entire nation's military planners AND see through their plans?
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jake Havechek: Nukes?


When in doubt, it's nukes.
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earlier this year Ukraine hosted a master class in diversion, misinformation, and operational security that had Russia so spun around they didn't know whether to scratch their watch or wind their ass.

This is amateur hour by comparison.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

erik-k: winedrinkingman: Redh8t: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Or blows the Kakhovka dam.
The resulting rush of water would cause more immediate damage on a far larger area than a nuke. Plus, russia could would claim Ukraine did it.

The dam is the obvious Russian plan, which is why I am convinced the Ukrainians will not enter Kherson in any meaningful way until after it is secured.

The actions and "plans" of the Russian army in Ukraine make me feel like a tactical genius. Wow, I can sit at my computer and out-think an entire nation's military planners AND see through their plans?


Just rush in and deal with the aftermath later.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin is cloning Jack the Ripper to deploy as a zombie army.
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?


Putin won't use nukes. The instant he does, his remaining lifespan will be measured in days.

The West wouldn't even have to use nukes in retaliation. We'd kick his shiat In conventionally with a level of violence and swiftness not seen since Desert Storm.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two days ago NBS reported that Russian soldiers were changing into civilian clothes and moving into west Kherson residences "but we don't know why."

It's so KatynJethroe can lament the loss of civilians when those soldiers are killed.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: Jake Havechek: Nukes?

When in doubt, it's nukes.


/ponies

"If nuclear weapons aren't solving your problems, you aren't using enough of them"

/ponies
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Beast of Exmoor has been spotted in the area.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnivorous: Two days ago NBS reported that Russian soldiers were changing into civilian clothes and moving into west Kherson residences "but we don't know why."


They've been doing that the whole war.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well now the Israelis will definitely stop supporting Russia, you never abandon the West Bank!
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure the Intel Ukraine gets is way better than Russian. After all Russian soldiers are giving up their locations on their smart phones and the information they are getting from the west is probably better than any Russian Intel.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Putin won't use nukes. The instant he does, his remaining lifespan will be measured in days.

The West wouldn't even have to use nukes in retaliation. We'd kick his shiat In conventionally with a level of violence and swiftness not seen since Desert Storm.


Happening as it did only a few months after the dissolution of the USSR, Soviet leaders were able to watch with the rest of us on CNN as American aircraft flew through Baghdad's soviet-manufactured air defenses with utter impunity, and as American Abrams tanks shredded Soviet armor like it was tinsel paper.

In a prediction that aged like whole milk during an Arizona summer, some moron in February predicted that Russia's attack on Ukraine would be a "Sputnik moment." Operation Desert Storm, however, was a true Sputnik moment: It was the first time we'd seen Western arms in action, against an opponent with Soviet equipment, that seriously thought it could stand against them on a battlefield... and it was a wipeout the likes of which the world had never seen before. The Russian generals watching it were in uncomprehending disbelief at how far behind the Soviets had fallen, much like Gorbachev when he was casually shown a small town grocery store which put even what Party elites in Moscow could get to shame.

Well... We've been making 32 years of advances in precision munitions, targeting tracking, stealth and electronics. Desert Storm today would have begun with a thousand GPS-guided missiles fired from over the horizon destroying every piece of artillery Baghdad without them ever getting a chance to fire a shell. And Russia has spent 32 years being stolen blind by the oligarchs and Russian Hitler.

To say we would "kick his shiat in" doesn't even begin to describe it. And everyone knows it.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Putin won't use nukes. The instant he does, his remaining lifespan will be measured in days.

The West wouldn't even have to use nukes in retaliation. We'd kick his shiat In conventionally with a level of violence and swiftness not seen since Desert Storm.


terminallance.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

erik-k: BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Putin won't use nukes. The instant he does, his remaining lifespan will be measured in days.

The West wouldn't even have to use nukes in retaliation. We'd kick his shiat In conventionally with a level of violence and swiftness not seen since Desert Storm.

Happening as it did only a few months after the dissolution of the USSR, Soviet leaders were able to watch with the rest of us on CNN as American aircraft flew through Baghdad's soviet-manufactured air defenses with utter impunity, and as American Abrams tanks shredded Soviet armor like it was tinsel paper.

In a prediction that aged like whole milk during an Arizona summer, some moron in February predicted that Russia's attack on Ukraine would be a "Sputnik moment." Operation Desert Storm, however, was a true Sputnik moment: It was the first time we'd seen Western arms in action, against an opponent with Soviet equipment, that seriously thought it could stand against them on a battlefield... and it was a wipeout the likes of which the world had never seen before. The Russian generals watching it were in uncomprehending disbelief at how far behind the Soviets had fallen, much like Gorbachev when he was casually shown a small town grocery store which put even what Party elites in Moscow could get to shame.

Well... We've been making 32 years of advances in precision munitions, targeting tracking, stealth and electronics. Desert Storm today would have begun with a thousand GPS-guided missiles fired from over the horizon destroying every piece of artillery Baghdad without them ever getting a chance to fire a shell. And Russia has spent 32 years being stolen blind by the oligarchs and Russian Hitler.

To say we would "kick his shiat in" doesn't even begin to describe it. And everyone knows it.


And we're sending Ukraine our old shiat, which will make room for more NEW toys for us!
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Would there be any disadvantage to just leaving it unoccupied?
 
12YearBid [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Would there be any disadvantage to just leaving it unoccupied?


There are a few.
/Too lazy for details
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Everybody said Pooter wouldn't invade. Insane, they said.
Everybody says Pooter won't use nukes. Insane.
Yep.

How about election day?
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hopscotch Warfare.   If the Russians have left, no need to occupy, just drive around and keep going
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ukraine is pouring over some very nice satellite photos provided by us, they probably know where the Russians are better than Putin
 
mengelji [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy: AirForceVet: My personal fear follows Admiral Ackbar's thinking. What if Ukraine forces move into Kherson, then Putin drops a tactical nuke on Kherson?

Putin won't use nukes. The instant he does, his remaining lifespan will be measured in days.

The West wouldn't even have to use nukes in retaliation. We'd kick his shiat In conventionally with a level of violence and swiftness not seen since Desert Storm.


So much This!!
Pootski has exhausted his entire army just getting himself snagged in Ukraine.
He's been stupid/arrogant enough to let it happen in plain sight where everyone can see. 
No one is friends with Russia.  Not even Russia's partners are friends of Russia.
Every time Vladdy picks up his phone the voices on the other end keep reminding him that their patience is about gone and if he crosses the wrong line even once, multiple countries who already hate him will storm in and take turns demonstrating how painful a curb stomping can be before they end him and his failure of a country.  And if that happens no one will show up to save him.  Not a soul.
 
