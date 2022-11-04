 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   US Air Force insists it didn't mean to draw gigantic penis in the sky near Russian naval base and that it was just adhering to rigid flight plan   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
29
    More: Followup, United States Air Force, U.S. Air Force, United States Marine Corps, Air Force, KC-135 Stratotanker, Aircraft, military pilots, Eastern Mediterranean  
•       •       •

912 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 3:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
sdd2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Goddamnit, Maverick!
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's clearly an elongated Mickey Mouse.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Captain Johnson?
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was almost intimately closer to the British enclave of Akrotiri on Cyprus. Nttawwt.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm envious of subbys witty headline.

Might have to go buy a pickup truck.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

grokca: Captain Johnson?


Colonel.

Colonel Angus Johnson.
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I shed a big tear at the thought that this deed might fray Russo-American relations.

live.staticflickr.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the classic Air Force "Penis Holding Pattern." Some airmen practice them in their off hours too!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure all the parties involved will be given a stiff stern talking to.
 
WTFDYW
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hej. He said rigid.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What a colossal cock-up.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why would you deny that? Even if it was totally unintentional, just give that little smirk when asked. The same one the Moscow midget used when asked what happened to the Kursk.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LurkerSupreme: Ah, the classic Air Force "Penis Holding Pattern." Some airmen practice them in their off hours too!


I hear submariners do the same.

/Long, hard, and full of seamen.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got to hand it to them, it looks like a hard maneuver to pull.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: [Fark user image 300x168]


Austin Powers satellite
Youtube MDqwFSLkbD0
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It does look like a penis at first glans.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did the contrails last more than 4 hours?
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Ah, the classic Air Force "Penis Holding Pattern." Some airmen practice them in their off hours too!


Most of us didn't get catch though.
 
Barnhawk72
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Negative ghostrider, the boner is full.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

LurkerSupreme: Ah, the classic Air Force "Penis Holding Pattern." Some airmen practice them in their off hours too!


Sure depends how ya hyphenate that one.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Don't Troll Me Bro!: Why would you deny that? Even if it was totally unintentional, just give that little smirk when asked. The same one the Moscow midget used when asked what happened to the Kursk.


exactly.   If you've got it, flaunt it.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
So when my employer put gps trackers in our fleet cars, my program manager asked me to drive one around to test out the system. Then I got called into the office. I pleaded ignorance, too. Didn't work for me, either.
 
dryknife
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"...an incident in 2018 where two U.S. Marines were disciplined after flying a training aircraft in the shape of a penis and testicles...

I am not an aeronautical engineer, but that just does not sound air-worthy to me.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ween over Lesbos next, please!
 
Cheese and Rice
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CLARKSON!!!
 
Darth Funjamin
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.