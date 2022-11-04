 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NextGov)   FCC to launch its own Space Force   (nextgov.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, HTTP cookie, use of such, new space bureau, types of cookies, opt-out of our First Party, Such application, Necessary, growing number of satellite applications  
•       •       •

337 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 5:54 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Space farce, maybe.
 
nolanvoid1
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
If TFG should somehow luck back into office, the FCC is a goner.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So now can we bring back the Netflix series?
 
shinji3i
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

nolanvoid1: If TFG should somehow luck back into office, the FCC is a goner.


Why? Republicans have used other executive branch agencies as great tools to attack opponents so far and not like the FCC in its current form is any threat to them.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Probly all kinds of space drug trafficking they can crack down on.
 
whatisaidwas [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Probly all kinds of space drug trafficking they can crack down on.


You're thinking of the space DEA, now called DERPTH.

It starts in 2 weeks.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

shinji3i: nolanvoid1: If TFG should somehow luck back into office, the FCC is a goner.

Why? Republicans have used other executive branch agencies as great tools to attack opponents so far and not like the FCC in its current form is any threat to them.


Yeah, Republicans won't directly get rid of it, they will just install some stooge to be in charge of it again - to use is as a tool against anyone they don't like, and otherwise sabotage anything it does that would actually be useful to people. Just like they do with other agencies, like the Post Office.
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.