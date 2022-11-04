 Skip to content
(CNBC) Hero Civil Rights Leaders declare war on Elon Musk, Twitter and his army of online racists   (cnbc.com) divider line
79
    More: Hero, Twitter, coalition of civil rights groups, company's new owner, Elon Musk, Activism, Mass media, activist pressure, Public relations  
•       •       •

1409 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 04 Nov 2022 at 4:35 PM (37 minutes ago)



79 Comments     (+0 »)
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm okay with this.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Full thread https://twitter.com/PaulbernalUK/status/1587353418406010881?
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This Musk character really jumped the shark this season, like his arc has been on the decline  but this is just stupid lazy writing now. Hope they write him off the show next season.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
 More than just civil rights activists. I'm looking forward to updates from this lawyer.

They gonna make Elon's life miserable for awhile.

https://twitter.com/lisabloom/status/1588359669843513344?s=46&t=hRDCTSqY8JmR22fPGUCoFg

Hey Twitter employees getting laid off tomorrow! IMPORTANT INFO from a CA employment attorney (me):
CA's "WARN" law requires Twitter to give you 60 days  notice of a massive layoff.
A layoff of 50+ employees within a 30 day period qualifies.
I know you didn't get that notice.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 640x516]


My favorite meme since this started.
 
mr_fulano
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Hearing the news of the world's richest man laying off people at Twitter, so they no longer have work, seems wrong to me. It's capitalism gone mad.
 
peterquince
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Can we be one of these organizations that's against Musk? I'd love to give twitter less views by not linking to them all the time. Especially when there are valid news sources we don't link to, that we could....
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

never coulda seen this coming

*snert*
 
mistahtom
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Why did the sale have to go through weeks before an election 🤔
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this too but it will always come down to revenue.   If Elon is willing to settle for MyPIllow and a few gun dealers as his only advertisers, he may have to bring back cigarette ads.
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why doesn't he just get Tesla to advertise?
 
whidbey
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do it!

TRUNK HIM.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

mistahtom: Why did the sale have to go through weeks before an election 🤔


Because capitalism has an interest in fascism.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm glad he's got competent people running space X. They're probably very happy he has a hobby now.
 
GreenSun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Ok subby, exactly tell us what Elon Musk did that's racist or offensive when he bought Twitter. Be sure to back up your claims with verifiable evidence and references.
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought I had read that the fired individuals were staying on the payroll until early February but without responsibility or access aside from continuing to adhere to the company policies. If so, I think this satisfies both the state & federal WARN policy.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Shouldn't they be thanking him for saving free speech by charging money to make yourself heard?
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Good god:

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UvalDeez Nuts
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Why do they hate the most successful African American in the world?
 
JAGChem82
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
War? With actual weapons?

Glad I never set up a Twitter account to begin with.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


me watching musk kill twitter w his ego
 
mediaho
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: This Musk character really jumped the shark this season, like his arc has been on the decline  but this is just stupid lazy writing now. Hope they write him off the show next season.


A character needs a modicum of humanity or they won't be relatable to anyone except for the most antisocial sociopaths.
 
overthinker
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
GM paused on Day 1, VW has since paused.

Companies risk losses in two ways:
1. Shrinking user base their ads reach from those leaving the platform
2. Losing customers who boycott them for supporting Twitter as it devolves into more hate and propaganda.

I suspect we will see more pull out after midterms next week.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What insufferable group of jackasses thought this was a good idea?

Didn't they see how well boycotting worked for Chick-fil-A, Nike, NFL, Adidas, and more went?

Did you guys think the moronic "owning the libs" protests worked in the last?

Christ on a cracker, you're all unhinged lunatics.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: gameshowhost: [Fark user image image 640x516]

My favorite meme since this started.


the mustache makes me cri
 
hereinNC
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
44 billion dollars down a blender.        Free Speech ain't free when you need Advertisers to pay 90% of the bills.
 
whidbey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Ok subby, exactly tell us what Elon Musk did that's racist or offensive when he bought Twitter. Be sure to back up your claims with verifiable evidence and references.


He supports racists like TFG, buying Twitter to reinstate his banned acccount.

He didn't condemn the almost violent increase of the N-word usage on the site.

He's a stupid dumbshiat who repeats a bunch of alt right garbage about people and ideologies any chance he can get.

You're not on the right side of this.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: What insufferable group of jackasses thought this was a good idea?

Didn't they see how well boycotting worked for Chick-fil-A, Nike, NFL, Adidas, and more went?

Did you guys think the moronic "owning the libs" protests worked in the last?

Christ on a cracker, you're all unhinged lunatics.


lol.
 
The Homer Tax
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

hereinNC: 44 billion dollars down a blender.        Free Speech ain't free when you need Advertisers to pay 90% of the bills.


That was just the Capital buy twitter, napkin math says he's lost about $100b in net worth via Tesla stock price alone.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

shastacola: Good god:

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x388]


Wonder how that goofy lookin kid will think about activism when I stop funding Equal Rights for the Homely.
 
UvalDeez Nuts
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Peki: More than just civil rights activists. I'm looking forward to updates from this lawyer.

They gonna make Elon's life miserable for awhile.

https://twitter.com/lisabloom/status/1588359669843513344?s=46&t=hRDCTSqY8JmR22fPGUCoFg

Hey Twitter employees getting laid off tomorrow! IMPORTANT INFO from a CA employment attorney (me):
CA's "WARN" law requires Twitter to give you 60 days  notice of a massive layoff.
A layoff of 50+ employees within a 30 day period qualifies.
I know you didn't get that notice.


Frivolous lawsuit. The employees are getting 90 days and all benifits.
 
rpm
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
FTFA: "Jessica González, co-CEO at
Free Press, said that when she spoke to Musk earlier this week, "he seemed genuine but his actions have betrayed his words." "

So, in simpler terms, he lied. How much did he lie in the months of the acquisition? If you expected him to tell the truth, you're an idiot.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Give the civil rights leaders access to the same weapons we are giving Ukraine.  It ain't a real war unless you have people using fully semi automatic assault rifle 15s.

Problem solved
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This will last about as long as the companies who stopped donating to Republican causes after 1/6.

E.g., they'll go right back to doing so as soon as people aren't paying attention any more.
 
peterquince
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

GreenSun: Ok subby, exactly tell us what Elon Musk did that's racist or offensive when he bought Twitter. Be sure to back up your claims with verifiable evidence and references.


Literally the reason he bought twitter was because twitter was moderating hate speech.
 
Bf+
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: What insufferable group of jackasses thought this was a good idea?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Musk believes in a system where his money protects his speech and allows him to restrict yours.  While spitting in your face and calling it free speech.

Hopefully, the platform he reluctantly and foolishly purchased for that purpose will now whither and die.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I think Musk and Ye have been hanging out smoking shrooms and drinking hyuwaska and dancing naked at twilight.

/ Ebony and whiter-than-ivory.
 
Flushing It All Away
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Give the civil rights leaders access to the same weapons we are giving Ukraine.  It ain't a real war unless you have people using fully semi automatic assault rifle 15s.

Problem solved


AmbassadorBoozefor world leader!
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

mjjt: [Fark user image 850x568]

Full thread https://twitter.com/PaulbernalUK/status/1587353418406010881?


LOL, "what makes Twitter work". Twitter doesn't "work", it just sucks all of the good from the world.
 
Contrabulous Flabtraption [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
BolshyGreatYarblocks
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: [Fark user image 640x516]


I'll offer tree fiddy.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Flushing It All Away: What insufferable group of jackasses thought this was a good idea?

Didn't they see how well boycotting worked for Chick-fil-A, Nike, NFL, Adidas, and more went?

Did you guys think the moronic "owning the libs" protests worked in the last?

Christ on a cracker, you're all unhinged lunatics.


Well I for one do feel a bit owned, now that you mention it. So there's that.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That is 100% the truthiest thing I've read about this.

And it's absolutely the best take on this.  Yeah, the Right-wingers won't really have any fun with this stuff if there is no reaction from the libs.

I have heard that before.  That is, I've actually said many times that they must not read the replies to the things they post.  Because the replies are always 95% "that's a lie" and "fark you scumbag" and "This is why this is wrong."
And it was pointed out to me one day that, YES, they DO read the replies.  At least is as much as they look at that counter.  The higher the number, the more effective the post - because it means it triggered the libs.

In addition to this, I mentioned before that because I responded to right-wing posts, I started receiving more and more of them.  So I blocked those accounts.  Guess what happened next...  I get NEW right wing nut job posts from different accounts.

So my experience on Twitter didn't change I just got new users.

Anyway...  Yeah, if Elon tries to turn Twitter into those right-wing type sites, it will kill Twitter.  And we will have have to find someplace new to go.  And if I wasn't clear about how I feel about Musk lately...  Fark him.  He deserves what he gets.
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't quit Twitter.

Just block every verified account you can find, block every ad you see, block every promoted tweet, and don't engage with anything that makes you angry. Also strip every bit of personal information you can (he WILL resort to selling more PII soon).

With the debt servicing, the loss of revenue from advertising , and the brain drain from firing off so much staff at once, the most damage you can do is to use the service in a way that disrupts the assumptions their metrics are based on.
 
cryptozoophiliac
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Controversy = Profit.

A perfect recipe.
 
Peki [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

hereinNC: 44 billion dollars down a blender.        Free Speech ain't free when you need Advertisers to pay 90% of the bills.


It's pretty clear from his tweets that Elon meant "freedom from consequences of speech" when he talks about free speech.
 
muck1969
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'm not a great Twitter user, mostly lurked. I can still lurk and see tweets even without an active account, so it was easy to deactivate.

I cannot imagine Musk see the dumpster fire at Truth Social and think that's the way Twitter should go. After that dick-move laying off half the company, now I'm really hoping his misadventure fails spectacularly. <biggerPopcornBucket.bmp>
 
