 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Driver gets ticket for driving in the bus lane   (bbc.com) divider line
4
    More: Ironic, Council of the European Union, Mr Temple, penalty charge notice, City, Harrogate Coach Travel head office, registration numbers, city centre, councils  
•       •       •

318 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Nov 2022 at 6:20 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



4 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"That's a bus!"

i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Jerry: "You kept making the stops?"
Kramer: "They kept pulling the rope"
 
Electrify
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
CSB: When I drove school bus in York Region north of Toronto, their bus rapid transit lanes simply had a buses only sign, not a York Region Transit only one. This means that though it would appear that only specific buses could use them, legally any bus could. If I had all the time and money in the world, I would have taken my school bus in them and fought the ticket.
 
ShowStop
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If we drive in a parkway and park in a driveway, a bus should be able to bus in a busway.
 
Displayed 4 of 4 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.