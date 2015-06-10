 Skip to content
(Lehigh Valley Live)   Wiry climber left hanging after getting shocking surprise   (lehighvalleylive.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The man was talking on his way to the ambulance, Hoadley said. He claimed he was deer spotting, not stealing, the chief added.

media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hunters hung him?   That's some frontier justice there.
 
OlderGuy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Saw an explosion about half way up a tower, and a smoking object falling to the ground..  called it in to the cops, never heard anything about it afterwards..  guessing it was an animal...
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
morbotron.comView Full Size
 
Floki [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
SLATE BELT HISTORY
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: [Fark user image image 425x561]


No word on whether he's still capable of reproduction....
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Very forward-thinking of the hunters to go ahead and hang him without even waiting for a trial.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reportedly very well hung and spanked.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He always wanted to be a conductor, and had a lot of potential.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

1funguy: Very forward-thinking of the hunters to go ahead and hang him without even waiting for a trial.


He was hanging in his climbing gear.

/ If the hunters had hung him they would have gutted him too.
 
rickythepenguin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
there was a story in ARizona a good 20 years ago, some kids were drunk and snuck into some power generator station or some shiat.  electrical substation or whatever.

one of these Mensa candidates decided it would be quite hilarious if he took a piss on a generator or transformer, whatever.  while it shouldn't have happened re insulation / live wires or whatever, somehow it arced and, ostensibly through his dick, he rode the lightning to the tune of, who knows, 10,000V or god knows.  I don't even remember if he lived.

the dicker - errr, kicker, was, either he or is estate, sued the power company for not having the right safety gear, not having enought security measures, etc.  no idea how that settled.  "yeah, our drunk ass teenager's dick got zapped off, he might have died, but it's actually your fault."
 
jmr61
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's hoping he dies. And that he hasn't procreated.
 
p51d007
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Something like this...

blogfiles.wfmu.orgView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
rickythepenguin:

"yeah, our drunk ass teenager's dick got zapped off, he might have died, but it's actually your fault."

It was a ground fault.
 
mikaloyd [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hes kinda like the Orcs who are farking with Ukraine power. Only his was going to be a surprise later, not a blackout now before it gets super cold. Fark him
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ibetthejoulesdidthis.jog
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Oof. That hertz!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
One end of my property has towers, far from the house. Occasionally, you will hear a noise. Like a huge, throbbing, pulsing, flying saucer is landing.

I tend to not visit that end of the property so often.
If I decide to sell a couple dozen acres to an elderly millionaire, that chunk i may part with.

Oddly, there is an elderly millionaire couple inquiring about acquiring some land to build on.

Since I'm friends with their daughter, I'm considering it.

But yeah. Stay the fark away from loose juice.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So the penalty for stealing wire in PA is hanging and electrocution?  Harsh!
 
Texas Gabe
‘’ 1 minute ago  
And the cops are still gonna charge him? Hasn't he been charged enough?
 
