(WSFA)   That's nice, I guess, but it's not the complete trifecta until they add Ivermectin   (wsfa.com) divider line
21
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now, if they make selling sex toys legal to buy in Alabama, then it'd be a true trifecta. 🤣🤣🤣
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We already have this in Florida.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Never understood the drive-through-booze thing. I mean, isn't it an invitation to drink and drive?
 
hej
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Already been done in Ohio
 
BrundleFlyForAWhiteGuy [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Alabama: proving that all the pearl-clutching and moralizing in the world can be overcome by the promise of sweet, sweet lucre.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"People come into bars for a social experience. To see bartenders make these pieces of art that live in the moment," said Parker.

y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
headslacker
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And DWI if you are not white
 
Mrs. Snipes [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Yep, exactly what that place needs.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"People come into bars for a social experience. To see bartenders make these pieces of art that live in the moment," said Parker.

And strip clubs are popular for their wings.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PLEASE GOD TELL ME THE FULL PAGE "DREWTALK VIDEO" OR WHATEVER THE fark IT IS THAT HAS UNTIL NOW BEEN ANNOYING ME JUST IN THE BOTTOM CORNER OF THE SCREEN FOR MONTHS IS A LITTLE PRANK AND NOT WHAT THIS SITE IS GOING TO DO FROM NOW ON.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Never understood the drive-through-booze thing. I mean, isn't it an invitation to drink and drive?


No more of an "invitation" then driving to the store going in, and coming back out to your car. How do you think people GET to liquor stores that don't have drive up windows? Teleport?

Here, let me tell you why your shiatty take is so farking shiatty.|

Here in Utah, we JUST got them to chill beer at the liquor stores. It's been an issue forever. The prevailing logic was that if the beer was cold, people would drink it on the way home. Selling it warm meant they had to go home and put it in the fridge first. This is what happens when people like you get on liquor boards. It's idiotic. First off, an alcoholic isn't gonna care if the beer is warm, and secondly, they sell liquor and wine, if the buyer wanted to get loaded on the way home, beer isn't gonna do it anyway. See why that's a problem? It's bone headed, makes no sense, pretends to fix a problem that doesn't actually exist.

JUST LIKE YOU.
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: We already have this in Florida.


They started this here during the pandemic, and it worked well. Since the planet didn't implode, they are probably going to bring it back next year. I mean, the dispensaries can deliver, but liquor is still in the dark ages.
 
majestic
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Never understood the drive-through-booze thing. I mean, isn't it an invitation to drink and drive?


Here in the great state of Arkansas, we've had drive thru liquor stores since forever. All it really means is that you don't have to go inside to get your beer, wine, etc. I mean, I don't even have to wear pants and get dressed up for Wal-Mart that way.
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Sweet home Alabama.  If you're too shiat-faced to get out of the driver's seat and come in the store without falling over, you can still buy booze.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: Never understood the drive-through-booze thing. I mean, isn't it an invitation to drink and drive?


After my aunt and uncle retired to Florida he began to frequent these places. He would sit in his car and drink an entire fifth of vodak - every day. He was dead within two years. I don't think retirement agreed with him.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

quo vadimus: PLEASE GOD TELL ME THE FULL PAGE "DREWTALK VIDEO" OR WHATEVER THE fark IT IS THAT HAS UNTIL NOW BEEN ANNOYING ME JUST IN THE BOTTOM CORNER OF THE SCREEN FOR MONTHS IS A LITTLE PRANK AND NOT WHAT THIS SITE IS GOING TO DO FROM NOW ON.


WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU YELLING ABOUT?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: MelGoesOnTour: Never understood the drive-through-booze thing. I mean, isn't it an invitation to drink and drive?

No more of an "invitation" then driving to the store going in, and coming back out to your car. How do you think people GET to liquor stores that don't have drive up windows? Teleport?

Here, let me tell you why your shiatty take is so farking shiatty.|

Here in Utah, we JUST got them to chill beer at the liquor stores. It's been an issue forever. The prevailing logic was that if the beer was cold, people would drink it on the way home. Selling it warm meant they had to go home and put it in the fridge first. This is what happens when people like you get on liquor boards. It's idiotic. First off, an alcoholic isn't gonna care if the beer is warm, and secondly, they sell liquor and wine, if the buyer wanted to get loaded on the way home, beer isn't gonna do it anyway. See why that's a problem? It's bone headed, makes no sense, pretends to fix a problem that doesn't actually exist.

JUST LIKE YOU.


There's a restaurant next to my local high school, and it's kind of "classy". I mean, I wear a hoodie in there, but they probably would prefer if I wore a dress shirt and slacks. Anyhow, they applied for an alcohol license - did I mention it's an Italian restaurant. Some people tried to fight it, because it was near the high school, and said kids would "sneak"(?) over there and drink (somehow?). Most people recognized that as bullshiat, and they easily got their alcohol license. This was like 10 or 12 years ago. Zero kids thus far have been drinking there.
 
NoGods
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Back in the 80's I went to a bootlegger in Eastern Kentucky that had drive through window. You could by beer, liquor, marijuana, acid, ect. without an ID. Seriously, that dude would sell whiskey to a 10-year-old on a bicycle if he had the cash. The $heriff tolerated this for $ome rea$on. The thing was you had to keep your hands visible at all times because he had a short shotgun sitting just below the window sill.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NoGods: Back in the 80's I went to a bootlegger in Eastern Kentucky that had drive through window. You could by beer, liquor, marijuana, acid, ect. without an ID. Seriously, that dude would sell whiskey to a 10-year-old on a bicycle if he had the cash. The $heriff tolerated this for $ome rea$on. The thing was you had to keep your hands visible at all times because he had a short shotgun sitting just below the window sill.


Weed? Seriously?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ less than a minute ago  

wouldestous: quo vadimus: PLEASE GOD TELL ME THE FULL PAGE "DREWTALK VIDEO" OR WHATEVER THE fark IT IS THAT HAS UNTIL NOW BEEN ANNOYING ME JUST IN THE BOTTOM CORNER OF THE SCREEN FOR MONTHS IS A LITTLE PRANK AND NOT WHAT THIS SITE IS GOING TO DO FROM NOW ON.

WHAT THE HELL ARE YOU YELLING ABOUT?


This is what the website looks like if you use mobile without adblock:
Fark user imageView Full Size

Drew's face is there every time he goes live on Twitch.
 
janzee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

hej: Already been done in Ohio


For at least 40 years. I remember going to a drive thru in Athens to pick up a keg  and you could even get your weed there.
 
